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ARGENTINA · POLITICS

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, said on Monday 16 November 2026 that his country is laying the base for a “siglo de oro liberal”, a liberal golden century, and he again attacked social justice. The Casa Rosada, the presidential office, published the transcript of the dinner speech.

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For US readers it matters because Argentina faces a presidential vote in 2027, so his poverty and price record is now his campaign case. Our earlier report on the 2027 race explains the vote ahead.

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Key Facts The speech President Javier Milei called social justice a “sinister idea” at a business dinner on 16 November.

The claim He said Argentina is building a “liberal golden century” and poverty has fallen sharply.

The record INDEC, the statistics office, put poverty at 32.3% of people in the first half of 2026.

The prices Consumer prices rose 2.2% in October, and 33.1% over twelve months.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Milei says his model is working, while the official figures show falling poverty from a high peak, a recent rise, and prices still climbing fast.

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The Big Picture: An Old Argument Meets New Data

Milei has told one story for years: Argentina was rich around 1900 and lost its way. In the speech he blamed an “idea siniestra de la justicia social”, a sinister idea of social justice, and income redistribution for ruining the culture of work “durante 80 años”, for 80 years.

His stated goal is lower taxes and open trade, and he said he wants Argentina to trade with 90% of the world’s population by 2031. He set out these aims at the 16 November dinner.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Obelisco, a landmark monument in central Buenos Aires.

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What He Said on Monday

The dinner was hosted by the Consejo Interamericano de Comercio y Producción, a business group, and the transcript names no venue. Milei opened by saying Argentina is “sentando las bases de lo que va a ser un siglo de oro” and closed on the “siglo de oro liberal que va a hacer a la Argentina grande nuevamente”.

He claimed that the economy is 10% above December, measured to mid-year. He also said tax cuts returned almost US$28 billion to Argentines.

Poverty: The Numbers Behind the Claim

Milei said poverty “va a tocar 57, hoy está en 32”, meaning it was heading for 57% and now stands at 32%. INDEC, the national statistics office, said on 24 September 2026 that 32.3% of people in 31 urban areas were poor in the first half of 2026, almost 10 million, and 7.5% lived in extreme poverty.

The 57% is the president’s own figure, because INDEC measured 52.9% in the first half of 2024. The same report charts 28.2% for the second half of 2025, so the latest reading is a rise of about four points that the speech did not mention.

Prices: Still Rising Fast

INDEC said on 12 November 2026 that consumer prices rose 2.2% in October, against 1.9% in September, and 26.3% since December 2025. Over twelve months prices are up 33.1%.

Milei said only that “todavía tenemos inflación”, that Argentina still has inflation, and gave no figure. INDEC put consumer prices up 2.2% on the month in October.

Why It Matters

Poverty is the number that decides whether Milei’s reforms stay politically safe before the 2027 vote. At 32.3% it is far below the 52.9% of early 2024 but above the 28.2% of late 2025, so the trend voters feel has turned.

For US holders of Argentine bonds or shares, inflation of 33.1% a year is the figure that limits how fast the central bank can ease. We did not compare Argentina with its neighbours here, because we have no checked regional figures.

What to Watch

INDEC publishes its monthly activity estimate for September on Tuesday 24 November 2026, which tests the 10% growth claim. It publishes November consumer prices on Tuesday 15 December 2026, according to its release calendar for the second half of the year.

The next poverty reading, for the second half of 2026, has no date in the calendar we checked. No other dated checkpoint was confirmed at an official source.

What Is Not Known

We could not check the US$28 billion in tax cuts or the 10% rise in output against a primary source. The transcript itself gives two tax figures, almost US$28 billion and more than US$25 billion.

Casa Rosada’s speech list showed nothing dated 17 or 18 November, so we do not know if Milei repeated the theme later this week. We found no Church reply to this specific speech.

What It Means for You

If you follow Argentina as an investor, treat the speech as politics and the INDEC releases as the data, and compare the two on 24 November and 15 December. This describes the record and is not investment advice.

If you travel to Argentina, monthly inflation of 2.2% means prices change fast, so check current costs before you book. Our report on Milei and young voters adds context.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Milei Say About Social Justice?

He called it an “idea siniestra”, a sinister idea, linked to income redistribution, at a dinner on 16 November 2026. The Casa Rosada transcript quotes him directly.

How Many Argentines Are Poor?

INDEC said on 24 September 2026 that 32.3% of people in 31 urban areas were poor in the first half of 2026. That is almost 10 million people.

What Is Argentina’s Inflation Rate?

INDEC said consumer prices rose 2.2% in October 2026 and 33.1% over twelve months. It published the data on 12 November 2026.

Has the Church Responded?

We found no named public reply to this speech from the Church or the opposition by 18 November. The speech is the only source for his claims, so we show them next to INDEC data.

Sources: Casa Rosada, transcript of the President’s speech at the CICyP dinner, 16 November 2026; INDEC, poverty and extreme poverty in 31 urban areas, first half of 2026, 24 September 2026; INDEC, consumer price index October 2026, 12 November 2026; INDEC release calendar, second half of 2026.

In depth Argentina's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error