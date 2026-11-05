Mexico’s Leader Seeks Trump Talks in China

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.71% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.70% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.12% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.79 ▼ 1.17% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.51 ▲ 4.11% WTI 90.81 ▲ 3.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 3.15% GOLD 4,099 ▲ 0.64% SILVER 51.84 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico’s Leader Seeks Trump Talks in China

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaking at a lectern next to a Mexican flag
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said on 5 November 2026 she wants to meet Donald Trump in China. File photo.
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MEXICO · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • The country Mexico, the largest US goods trading partner, is led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.
  • What happened Sheinbaum said on 5 November 2026 she wants to meet Donald Trump at the APEC summit in China.
  • The condition The meeting depends on Trump confirming that he will attend the summit in China.
  • The dates The summit runs on 18 and 19 November 2026, and Sheinbaum flies out on 15 November.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting platform, gives 7% to the USMCA North American trade pact being extended in 2026 (5 November, 2:24 p.m. ET).
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that she would like to sit down with US President Donald Trump at a summit in China. The two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, known as APEC, on 18 and 19 November.

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For US readers, a Sheinbaum-Trump meeting would be a natural moment to discuss tariffs, trade and border security, since Mexico is the largest US goods trading partner. The meeting is not set, since Sheinbaum said she still does not know whether Trump will attend.

What Sheinbaum Said

Sheinbaum spoke at her regular morning press conference on Thursday. She said there is still no certainty about Trump coming to the summit, but that her government wants to use the chance to talk with him.

The summit of APEC, a forum of 21 Pacific Rim economies, takes place on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November 2026 in China. If Trump stays home, the meeting she described would not happen.

The Trip to China

Sheinbaum plans to leave Mexico in the early hours of Sunday 15 November and to return in the first hours of Friday 20 November. She wants to be back in time for the anniversary of the start of the Mexican Revolution on 20 November.

The long flights and the time difference mean she will spend almost the whole week in China. She said she may still join some morning press conferences by video link.

While she is away, Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who runs the ministry in charge of domestic politics, will host the daily briefings. Sheinbaum said details of her bilateral meetings will be announced soon.

The National Palace on the Zócalo in Mexico City, decorated with red, white and green flag bunting
The National Palace on the Zócalo in Mexico City, where Sheinbaum holds her daily morning press conference. File photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Who Else She Plans to Meet

Her best-known planned meeting is with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She also expects talks with members of his cabinet and other Chinese officials.

Why It Matters

Mexico, the United States and Canada share a trade pact, the USMCA. The US declined on 1 July 2026 to extend it for 16 years, so it now faces annual reviews.

A leaders’ meeting would be a natural venue to raise tariffs, trade and security cooperation. Sheinbaum did not name topics for a possible meeting with Trump.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, gives 7% to the pact being extended in 2026 (5 November, 2:24 p.m. ET), and the market ends on 31 December 2026. Only about US$11,800 has been traded on it, so the price is thin.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you export to Mexico, buy Mexican goods or hold Mexican stocks or bonds through US funds, a meeting would be worth watching for signs on trade. No meeting has been agreed yet.

Travelers face no change from this news. It is worth checking again after Mexico publishes its bilateral schedule.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Trump will attend the summit, and so whether any Sheinbaum-Trump meeting can happen. Sheinbaum did not name topics for a possible meeting with Trump.

The dates, times and topics of her meetings with Xi Jinping and Chinese officials have not been announced. The Mexican government said it would release details soon.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Sheinbaum Meet Trump in China?

She wants to, but only if Trump confirms that he will attend the APEC summit. As of Thursday 5 November 2026 there is no confirmation.

When Is the APEC Summit?

APEC leaders meet on Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 November 2026 in China. Sheinbaum plans to travel from Sunday 15 November and return on Friday 20 November.

Who Will Run Mexico’s Daily Briefings While She Is Away?

Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez will lead the morning press conferences. Sheinbaum said she may still connect by video from China.

Will Sheinbaum Meet Xi Jinping?

Her government says a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is among the bilateral talks it is planning. Details will be announced soon.

Sources: Presidency of Mexico, morning press conference of President Claudia Sheinbaum, 5 November 2026; APEC Secretariat, 2026 Economic Leaders’ Meeting; Polymarket, market “USMCA extended in 2026?”, read 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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