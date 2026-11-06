Mexico Investment Rises 5.7% on Public Works

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MEXICO · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Mexico, the largest US trading partner, is led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

What happened Mexico’s statistics office said investment grew 5.7% in August from a year earlier.

The driver Public investment jumped 11.1%, led by a 15.5% rise in public construction.

The catch Seasonally adjusted investment fell 1.8% from July, so momentum slowed.

Prediction markets On Polymarket, a betting platform, traders give 92% to no Bank of Mexico rate change in December (6 November, 3:21 a.m. ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s economy is building again, mostly with public money. Gross fixed investment, the spending on buildings, roads, machinery and vehicles, rose 5.7% in August 2026 from a year earlier.

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The statistics office INEGI (Mexico’s national statistics agency) published the figure on Thursday 5 November 2026. For US readers it is a clue to how much Mexico will buy from American suppliers and how steady its growth is, a theme we follow in our Mexico coverage.

What Happened

INEGI said gross fixed investment grew 5.7% in August from August 2025, using unadjusted figures. After seasonal adjustment, which removes regular calendar effects, the annual rise was 6.1%, the fifth straight month of annual growth.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On a monthly basis the picture was weaker. Seasonally adjusted investment fell 1.8% from July, because machinery and equipment spending dropped.

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Public Works Lead the Way

Public investment rose 11.1% in August in unadjusted terms, with public construction up 15.5% and public purchases of machinery and equipment up 4.6%. Private investment rose 4.8%, with construction up 6.1% and machinery and equipment up 3.3%.

Across January to August, total investment is up 2.2% from the same months of 2025. Public investment is up 10.8%, while private investment is up only 0.9%.

Buildings Up, Machinery Mixed

Seasonally adjusted construction rose 7.9% from a year earlier, with housing up 8.6% and non-residential building up 6.2%. Spending on machinery and equipment rose a slower 3.6%.

Imported machinery and equipment grew 6.8%. Domestic machinery and equipment fell 0.5%, because purchases of domestic transport equipment shrank 2.1%.

Why It Matters

A recovery led by the state is less reassuring than one led by companies. Private investors decide where factories and warehouses go, and their spending is still growing slowly.

Mexico’s central bank, the Bank of Mexico, also lowered its key interest rate on Thursday 5 November 2026, which should make borrowing for investment cheaper over time. Our report on the rate cut to 6.25% explains the decision.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a platform where traders bet real money on outcomes, the market on the Bank of Mexico’s December decision gives 92% to no change and 7% to a quarter-point cut. About US$18,955 had been traded on it by 3:21 a.m. ET on Friday 6 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you hold Mexican stocks or bonds through US funds, investment growth supports the case that the economy can keep expanding, but the monthly dip shows the path is uneven. The state-led pattern also means that a squeeze on public budgets could slow the recovery.

US exporters of machinery and vehicles should note the 6.8% rise in imported equipment, which signals demand from Mexican buyers. Our look at the Mexican budget deficit shows how much room the government has to keep spending.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether August’s monthly drop is a one-off or the start of a slowdown. INEGI’s next release, for September, will show.

The data do not say how much of the public construction comes from large federal projects and how much from state and local works. They also do not show whether private companies are waiting for clearer trade rules with the United States before they commit.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Gross Fixed Investment?

It measures spending on buildings, roads, machinery and vehicles that last for years. Economists use it to judge whether companies and governments are building for growth.

How Much Did Mexican Investment Grow in August 2026?

The statistics office INEGI said it grew 5.7% from a year earlier in unadjusted figures and 6.1% after seasonal adjustment. Seasonally adjusted investment fell 1.8% from July.

Is Private Investment Recovering in Mexico?

Only slowly: private investment rose 4.8% in August, but only 0.9% across the first eight months of 2026. Public investment is up 10.8% over the same period.

Why Does Mexican Investment Matter to US Readers?

Mexico buys US machinery and vehicles and supplies US factories with parts, so its investment pace affects both. It also shapes how investors judge Mexican stocks and bonds held through US funds.

Sources: INEGI, Monthly Indicator of Gross Fixed Capital Formation, August 2026, 5 November 2026; Bank of Mexico, monetary policy statement, 5 November 2026; Polymarket, Bank of Mexico decision in December market, 6 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026