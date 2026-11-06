Mexico’s Central Bank Cuts Rate to 6.25%
MEXICO · ECONOMY
Key Facts
- What happened Mexico's central bank, Banxico, cut its key interest rate to 6.25% from 6.50% on Thursday 5 November 2026.
- The vote Three of five board members backed the cut, and two wanted to hold at 6.50%.
- The surprise Markets expected no change, and the dollar rose about 0.7% to 18.76 pesos.
- What is next Banxico says it will hold at 6.25% for a long time. Next decision: 17 December.
- Prediction markets Bettors on Polymarket, a prediction market, give 92.0% to no change on 17 December and 7.0% to another cut (US$18,955 traded, 1:02 a.m. ET, 6 November).
Mexico's central bank cut its main interest rate to 6.25% on Thursday, ending three straight pauses at 6.50%. The five-member board split three to two, and the peso weakened on the day.
For US readers, Mexico is one of America's largest trading partners, so its interest rate shapes the peso that importers, investors and travellers deal with. A lower rate usually makes a currency less attractive to investors, and the peso did slip.
What the Bank Decided
Banco de México, known as Banxico, lowered its target for the overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 of them make a quarter of a point.
The cut takes effect on 6 November. Banxico called it a one-off adjustment, approved by majority with all five board members present.
Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja and deputy governors José Gabriel Cuadra García and Omar Mejía Castelazo voted for the cut. Deputy governors Galia Borja Gómez and Jonathan Heath wanted to keep the rate at 6.50%.
In plain English
Target rate: the rate banks charge each other for one-day loans, which steers loan and savings rates across the economy.
Core inflation: price growth with volatile items such as fuel taken out, to show the underlying trend.
Why a Cut Is a Surprise
Inflation has edged up, not down. Annual headline inflation rose from 3.42% in the first half of September to 3.62% in the first half of October, Banxico said, because of higher prices for volatile items.
Core inflation eased slightly, from 3.79% to 3.78%. Banxico also raised its forecast for headline inflation in the fourth quarter of 2026 to 3.7% from 3.5%, and for core inflation to 3.7% from 3.6%.
The bank still expects inflation to return to its 3% target in the fourth quarter of 2027. The forecast in the economic calendar of RT market data, a market data service, was an unchanged 6.50%.
How Banxico Explained the Move
The board said the slowdown in price rises has continued. It judged that the economy has spare capacity, which limits how much a weaker peso can push up consumer prices, and that no demand pressure is visible.
Looking ahead, Banxico said it sees holding the rate at 6.25% for an extended period as the right course. Future decisions will weigh inflation, the effect of the exchange rate on prices, economic slack and inflation expectations.
The bank says the risks to its inflation path still lean upward. It lists persistent core inflation, a weaker peso, trade-policy disruption, geopolitical conflict, weather and cost pressures.
What Happened to the Peso
The dollar rose about 0.7% on Thursday to close at 18.76 pesos, from 18.62 a day earlier, according to RT market data. At that rate one peso is worth about US$0.053.
Banxico's statement says the peso has weakened since its last decision on 24 September. It also notes that the US Federal Reserve left its own rate unchanged in October.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows 92.0% for no change at Banxico's 17 December meeting, 7.0% for another 25-basis-point cut and 0.8% for a cut of 50 points or more. About US$18,955 had been traded as of 1:02 a.m. ET, 6 November, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
If you hold Mexican peso bonds or a peso account, the message is that rates are probably near their floor for now. Banxico's own guidance is to hold, and the December betting agrees.
Travellers and US firms that pay in pesos find that a dollar buys a little more than a day earlier. A rate cut says little about where the peso goes next, so check the rate on the day you exchange money.
What Is Not Known
Banxico publishes the detailed minutes of the meeting on 19 November, which may show why two members dissented. It is not yet known whether the peso's move will last.
It is also unclear whether the bank will cut again, since its own guidance points to a long pause.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Mexico market report for 5 November and US tariffs on Mexico after the US midterm elections.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Did Mexico Cut Interest Rates on 5 November 2026?
Banxico said the slowdown in price rises has continued and that spare capacity limits how much a weaker peso lifts prices. It cut the rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% in a 3-2 vote.
What Is Mexico's Interest Rate Now?
The target rate is 6.25%, down from 6.50%, effective 6 November 2026. Banxico's next decision is on 17 December.
How Did the Peso React to the Rate Cut?
The dollar rose about 0.7% on 5 November to 18.76 pesos, from 18.62 a day earlier. Banxico notes the peso has weakened since its previous decision on 24 September.
Will Banxico Cut Rates Again Soon?
Banxico said it expects to hold the rate at 6.25% for an extended period. Polymarket bettors give 92.0% to no change on 17 December, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Sources: Banco de México, monetary policy announcement of 5 November 2026 (including inflation data from INEGI, Mexico's statistics agency); Banco de México, 2026 decision calendar; RT market data, USD/MXN daily close and economic calendar, 5 November 2026; Polymarket, Bank of Mexico Decision in December, 6 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief