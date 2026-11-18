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MEXICO · POLITICS

Mexico’s election referee keeps losing its senior staff less than seven months before it must run a national vote. On Tuesday 17 November 2026 the National Electoral Institute (INE), the independent agency that organises federal elections, said the heads of its campaign-finance audit unit and its legal department had resigned.

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For US readers, the INE runs the June 2027 vote for Mexico’s lower house of Congress, so who audits campaign money and handles legal disputes matters. The resignations also come as lawmakers debate how much power the agency’s president should hold.

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Key Facts What Two top officials of Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE) resigned, effective Monday 16 November 2026.

Who Heads of campaign-finance oversight and legal affairs, both named by Guadalupe Taddei, the INE’s former president.

The count Provisional INE president Blanca Cruz counts 35 resignations and 18 contract endings; other tallies say 60.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives governing party Morena 86.3% to win most 2027 seats (18 November, 3:11 a.m. ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Two top officials of Mexico’s election agency have quit, adding to a wave of departures since its president left in October.

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What Happened

The INE said in a statement that Mario Alberto Alejo García, head of its Technical Unit of Fiscalization (UTF), and Anahí Silva Tosca, head of its Executive Directorate of Legal Affairs (DEAJ), resigned with effect from Monday 16 November. The UTF is the office that audits the money parties and candidates spend on campaigns.

The institute said both areas will keep working under their own staff, according to the plan and calendar for the 2026-27 federal election process. It did not give reasons for the resignations and said the members of its governing council would announce the new heads shortly.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Who Left and Why It Matters

Taddei named both officials on 23 April 2026. Alejo García had been an adviser to Jorge Montaño, a member of the INE governing council, and Silva Tosca had worked in the Tabasco state government.

The UTF checks campaign accounts, and the legal directorate handles the institute’s legal matters. Both posts are central to running an election year.

The Wider Clear-Out

Guadalupe Taddei, then the INE’s president, resigned on 26 October 2026 amid investigations into alleged irregularities in contracting. The agency’s governing council chose councillor Blanca Yassahara Cruz García as provisional president the next day.

Cruz said on 17 November that 35 officials have resigned and another 18 have left because their contracts ended, or 53 departures in all. Other tallies run higher, at about 60, and the INE’s own statement gives no count.

On 13 November Cruz said the councillors had agreed to replace the heads of three more areas: the voter registry, the professional electoral service and the unit that handles electoral disputes. Those separations were due within days.

The Fight Over Power in Congress

Ricardo Monreal, the leader of the governing Morena party in Mexico’s lower house, said on Tuesday that he backs changing the law to remove administrative powers given to the INE presidency in 2024. Today the president can name directors and unit heads without prior approval from the governing council.

Morena passed those powers in 2024, when Taddei led the agency. The timing of any change has not been settled.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based exchange, lists a market on which party wins the most seats in the 2027 lower-house election, and it does not price the INE turnover itself. It gives Morena 86.3%, the National Action Party (PAN) 5.1%, Citizens’ Movement, a smaller opposition party, 2.4% and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) 2.3%, with about US$118,000 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you invest in or do business in Mexico, the INE’s stability matters for confidence in the June 2027 vote. The institute says its audit and legal work continues without interruption under existing staff.

The INE has not yet said who will lead the audit and legal units. Watch for that announcement, which the councillors have promised shortly.

What Is Not Known

The INE has not said why the two officials resigned or who will replace them. It is also unclear how many more departures will follow, and how they are counted, since tallies range from 53 to about 60.

It is not yet known whether Congress will move on the powers of the presidency before the 2027 campaign starts. Whether the investigations into contracting will reach new officials has not been reported.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Mexico’s INE?

The National Electoral Institute (INE) is Mexico’s independent agency that organises federal elections and keeps the voter registry. It is led by a governing council of a president and ten councillors.

Who Resigned From the INE on 16 November?

The heads of the campaign-finance audit unit, Mario Alberto Alejo García, and of legal affairs, Anahí Silva Tosca. Guadalupe Taddei, the INE’s former president, named both in April 2026.

Who Leads the INE Now?

Blanca Yassahara Cruz García is provisional president after Taddei resigned on 26 October 2026. A permanent president has not been chosen.

When Is Mexico’s Next Federal Election?

Mexico elects its lower house of Congress on Sunday 6 June 2027. The INE must organise that vote.

Sources: National Electoral Institute (INE), statement on the resignations of the heads of the UTF and the DEAJ, 17 November 2026; INE provisional president Blanca Cruz, statements of 13 and 17 November 2026; Ricardo Monreal, Morena leader in the Chamber of Deputies, news conference, 17 November 2026; Polymarket, Mexico Legislative Election Winner market, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error