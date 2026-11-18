US Offers US$20M for Two Guatemalan Suspects
The United States is offering up to US$20 million in rewards for two Guatemalan men tied to a Mexican drug cartel, and one of them has already been arrested in San Diego. The State Department, the US foreign ministry, announced the rewards on Monday 16 November 2026.
Also in the news: state oil company Pemex reported its lowest debt in about 12 years, US$77.6 billion, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday 17 November to reach the Nations League Finals in Los Angeles.
Key Facts
- Rewards. Up to US$10 million for each of two Guatemalan men, announced Monday, 16 November 2026.
- Arrest. Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz was arrested in San Diego and has pleaded not guilty.
- Pemex debt. Total financial debt was US$77.6 billion at end-September 2026, per its stock-exchange report.
- Soccer. Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on 17 November; 3-3 on aggregate, Mexico advance on away goals.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
The United States offers up to US$20 million for two Guatemalans tied to a Mexican cartel, one already arrested, while state oil company Pemex reports lower debt and Mexico reaches the Concacaf (North American soccer) Nations League Finals.
In Plain English
- Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG): A Mexican drug-trafficking group that Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.
- Pemex: Mexico’s state-owned oil company.
- Concacaf: The governing body of soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
- Away goals: A tiebreaker: when two-leg totals are level, the team that scored more goals away from home advances.
How a San Diego Arrest Led to US$20 Million in Rewards
US rewards of up to US$20 million now target two Guatemalan men tied to a Mexican drug cartel. The State Department, the US foreign ministry, announced up to US$10 million for each on Monday 16 November 2026.
Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, known as Mosh, was arrested in San Diego, according to local reports. Officials did not disclose the arrest date.
He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him. The charges are allegations, and guilt has not been established.
The second man, Walfre Donaldo Calderón-Calderón, known as El Teniente Jr., is still wanted and was charged in San Diego on 31 May 2019. The reward is for information leading to an arrest or conviction.
The State Department says both men operate in association with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.
Pemex’s Debt Reaches Its Lowest Level in About 12 Years
Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned oil company, reported total financial debt of US$77.6 billion at the end of September 2026, in its third-quarter report to the Mexican stock exchange. Press reports describe it as the lowest in about 12 years.
We could not confirm a breakdown of the debt by lender from the filing.
How Mexico Beat Jamaica to Reach the Nations League Finals
Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in Monterrey on Tuesday 17 November to reach the Finals of the Concacaf Nations League. The result levelled the quarter-final at 3-3 on aggregate, the combined score over two matches.
Mexico advanced on away goals, a tiebreaker that counts goals scored away from home, after Jamaica won the first leg 3-2 in Kingston on Saturday 14 November. Mexico scored two goals in Kingston and Jamaica none in Monterrey.
Jesús Corona, a Mexican forward known as Tecatito, scored the only goal of the match in the first half. It was Mexico’s first win under its new coach.
The win was the first for Rafael Márquez as Mexico’s coach, a job he took in July 2026. It also puts Mexico into the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s main national-team championship, according to Concacaf.
The Finals take place from 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Concacaf says.
What Links These Stories
Each story shows how closely Mexico’s affairs are tied to the United States. A cartel-linked suspect was arrested in San Diego, and the Nations League Finals are in Los Angeles.
Who gains differs by story. US prosecutors have one suspect in custody, and Mexico’s coach has his first win.
The reports behind this Big Read
- US Arrests Guatemalan, Offers Up to US$20M
- Mexico Must Beat Jamaica to Reach Final Four
- Pemex Owes Banks US$21B, Half to US Lenders
- Gas Blast and Shootings Shake Mexico
What It Means for US Readers
For US readers, the State Department rewards are an appeal for information, not a sanction. The department’s Narcotics Rewards Program offers them for information leading to an arrest or conviction.
Soccer fans in the United States can see Mexico in the Finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from 25 to 28 March 2027. Investors in Pemex debt can read the company’s quarterly report for the figures.
What to Watch Next
We found no reported outcome of any court hearing for Montejo Saenz. Calderón-Calderón remains wanted.
Concacaf will play the Finals from 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium.
What Is Not Known
The arrest date for Montejo Saenz, the next steps in his case and Calderón-Calderón’s whereabouts are unknown. Details of the Pemex debt by lender and maturity are not confirmed.
We have not confirmed Mexico’s opponent in the Finals semi-final.
Sources
US State Department reward announcement, 16 November 2026 · Concacaf Nations League schedule, November 2026 · Pemex third-quarter 2026 report to the Mexican stock exchange
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is the US offering for the two Guatemalan men?
The State Department offers up to US$10 million for each man, up to US$20 million in total, for information leading to an arrest or conviction.
How much debt does Pemex have?
Pemex reported total financial debt of US$77.6 billion at the end of September 2026 in its third-quarter report to the Mexican stock exchange.
Did Mexico reach the Nations League Finals?
Yes. Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in Monterrey on 17 November, making the tie 3-3 on aggregate, and advanced on away goals, according to Concacaf.