File photo, 2008. The Pemex Executive Tower in Mexico City at night. (Photo: Eneas, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Big Read · Mexico · Wednesday 18 November 2026

The United States is offering up to US$20 million in rewards for two Guatemalan men tied to a Mexican drug cartel, and one of them has already been arrested in San Diego. The State Department, the US foreign ministry, announced the rewards on Monday 16 November 2026.

Also in the news: state oil company Pemex reported its lowest debt in about 12 years, US$77.6 billion, and Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday 17 November to reach the Nations League Finals in Los Angeles.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Rewards. Up to US$10 million for each of two Guatemalan men, announced Monday, 16 November 2026.

Arrest. Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz was arrested in San Diego and has pleaded not guilty.

Pemex debt. Total financial debt was US$77.6 billion at end-September 2026, per its stock-exchange report.

Soccer. Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 on 17 November; 3-3 on aggregate, Mexico advance on away goals.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The United States offers up to US$20 million for two Guatemalans tied to a Mexican cartel, one already arrested, while state oil company Pemex reports lower debt and Mexico reaches the Concacaf (North American soccer) Nations League Finals.

In Plain English Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG): A Mexican drug-trafficking group that Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.

A Mexican drug-trafficking group that Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025. Pemex: Mexico’s state-owned oil company.

Mexico’s state-owned oil company. Concacaf: The governing body of soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The governing body of soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Away goals: A tiebreaker: when two-leg totals are level, the team that scored more goals away from home advances.

How a San Diego Arrest Led to US$20 Million in Rewards

US rewards of up to US$20 million now target two Guatemalan men tied to a Mexican drug cartel. The State Department, the US foreign ministry, announced up to US$10 million for each on Monday 16 November 2026.

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Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, known as Mosh, was arrested in San Diego, according to local reports. Officials did not disclose the arrest date.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him. The charges are allegations, and guilt has not been established.

The second man, Walfre Donaldo Calderón-Calderón, known as El Teniente Jr., is still wanted and was charged in San Diego on 31 May 2019. The reward is for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

The State Department says both men operate in association with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which Washington designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.

File photo, 2009. Pemex Akal-C platforms in the Cantarell field in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo: BoH, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Pemex’s Debt Reaches Its Lowest Level in About 12 Years

Pemex, Mexico’s state-owned oil company, reported total financial debt of US$77.6 billion at the end of September 2026, in its third-quarter report to the Mexican stock exchange. Press reports describe it as the lowest in about 12 years.

We could not confirm a breakdown of the debt by lender from the filing.

How Mexico Beat Jamaica to Reach the Nations League Finals

Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in Monterrey on Tuesday 17 November to reach the Finals of the Concacaf Nations League. The result levelled the quarter-final at 3-3 on aggregate, the combined score over two matches.

Mexico advanced on away goals, a tiebreaker that counts goals scored away from home, after Jamaica won the first leg 3-2 in Kingston on Saturday 14 November. Mexico scored two goals in Kingston and Jamaica none in Monterrey.

Jesús Corona, a Mexican forward known as Tecatito, scored the only goal of the match in the first half. It was Mexico’s first win under its new coach.

The win was the first for Rafael Márquez as Mexico’s coach, a job he took in July 2026. It also puts Mexico into the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s main national-team championship, according to Concacaf.

The Finals take place from 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Concacaf says.

What Links These Stories

Each story shows how closely Mexico’s affairs are tied to the United States. A cartel-linked suspect was arrested in San Diego, and the Nations League Finals are in Los Angeles.

Who gains differs by story. US prosecutors have one suspect in custody, and Mexico’s coach has his first win.

What It Means for US Readers

For US readers, the State Department rewards are an appeal for information, not a sanction. The department’s Narcotics Rewards Program offers them for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Soccer fans in the United States can see Mexico in the Finals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from 25 to 28 March 2027. Investors in Pemex debt can read the company’s quarterly report for the figures.

What to Watch Next

We found no reported outcome of any court hearing for Montejo Saenz. Calderón-Calderón remains wanted.

Concacaf will play the Finals from 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium.

What Is Not Known

The arrest date for Montejo Saenz, the next steps in his case and Calderón-Calderón’s whereabouts are unknown. Details of the Pemex debt by lender and maturity are not confirmed.

We have not confirmed Mexico’s opponent in the Finals semi-final.

Sources

US State Department reward announcement, 16 November 2026 · Concacaf Nations League schedule, November 2026 · Pemex third-quarter 2026 report to the Mexican stock exchange

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the US offering for the two Guatemalan men?

The State Department offers up to US$10 million for each man, up to US$20 million in total, for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

How much debt does Pemex have?

Pemex reported total financial debt of US$77.6 billion at the end of September 2026 in its third-quarter report to the Mexican stock exchange.

Did Mexico reach the Nations League Finals?

Yes. Mexico beat Jamaica 1-0 in Monterrey on 17 November, making the tie 3-3 on aggregate, and advanced on away goals, according to Concacaf.

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