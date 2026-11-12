Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

A committee of Mexico’s lower house of Congress has cut about 6 billion pesos (about US$320 million) from the 2027 budget of the National Electoral Institute, known as INE, the agency that runs the country’s elections. The full Chamber of Deputies was due to begin debating the 2027 federal spending plan on Monday 9 November 2026, and the legal deadline to pass it is 15 November.

The cut lands while INE is led by an interim council president, Blanca Cruz, because Guadalupe Taddei resigned as head of the agency on 26 October. Mexico votes for its 500 federal deputies and 17 governors on Sunday 6 June 2027.

What: A budget committee cut about 6 billion pesos (US$320 million) from INE’s 2027 budget draft.

A budget committee cut about 6 billion pesos (US$320 million) from INE’s 2027 budget draft. Who: Lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT) asked for the extra cut.

Lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT) asked for the extra cut. When: The full chamber was due to debate it from 9 November; the legal deadline is 15 November.

The full chamber was due to debate it from 9 November; the legal deadline is 15 November. Power Index: Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition). As of: 12 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

How the Cut Grew

The chamber’s budget committee first proposed cutting 5 billion pesos from INE’s budget. It then added another 1 billion pesos at the request of lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT), bringing the cut to 6 billion pesos.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The committee approved its draft by 30 votes to 13. The National Action Party (PAN) and the PRI, the old ruling party, voted against, and part of the money cut from INE was moved to other programmes.

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File photo. The lobby of the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, seat of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies, in Mexico City, August 2024. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why 2027 Is a Big Test

The 6 June 2027 vote renews all 500 federal deputies and 17 governorships, including more than 19,000 local posts. INE organises the vote, trains poll workers and runs the voter registry.

Our earlier reports follow the freezing of 40 election supplier accounts and the questions over where Taddei is. See also our Mexico news hub.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed the final floor vote or the vote count on the 2027 spending plan. We also have not seen INE’s own statement on which activities it will drop with a smaller budget.

What It Means for You

Investors in Mexican assets should watch whether a weaker election agency raises the risk of disputes in the 2027 midterms. A smaller budget may force INE to scale back some work, so its next statements on what it will keep are worth reading.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is being cut from INE’s 2027 budget?

The budget committee’s draft cuts about 6 billion pesos, or about US$320 million. It started at 5 billion pesos and added 1 billion.

Who asked for the extra cut?

The committee added 1 billion pesos at the request of lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT).

When is Mexico’s next federal election?

Mexico votes on Sunday 6 June 2027 for 500 federal deputies and 17 governors, among other posts.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, budget committee draft of the 2027 spending plan (6 November 2026); Mexican electoral calendar for 2027; Bank of Mexico exchange rate (about 18.7 pesos per US$).

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

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