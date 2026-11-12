Mexican Panel Cuts Election Agency Budget
A committee of Mexico’s lower house of Congress has cut about 6 billion pesos (about US$320 million) from the 2027 budget of the National Electoral Institute, known as INE, the agency that runs the country’s elections. The full Chamber of Deputies was due to begin debating the 2027 federal spending plan on Monday 9 November 2026, and the legal deadline to pass it is 15 November.
The cut lands while INE is led by an interim council president, Blanca Cruz, because Guadalupe Taddei resigned as head of the agency on 26 October. Mexico votes for its 500 federal deputies and 17 governors on Sunday 6 June 2027.
- What: A budget committee cut about 6 billion pesos (US$320 million) from INE’s 2027 budget draft.
- Who: Lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT) asked for the extra cut.
- When: The full chamber was due to debate it from 9 November; the legal deadline is 15 November.
- Power Index: Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of: 12 November 2026, 11:00 GMT
How the Cut Grew
The chamber’s budget committee first proposed cutting 5 billion pesos from INE’s budget. It then added another 1 billion pesos at the request of lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT), bringing the cut to 6 billion pesos.
The committee approved its draft by 30 votes to 13. The National Action Party (PAN) and the PRI, the old ruling party, voted against, and part of the money cut from INE was moved to other programmes.
Why 2027 Is a Big Test
The 6 June 2027 vote renews all 500 federal deputies and 17 governorships, including more than 19,000 local posts. INE organises the vote, trains poll workers and runs the voter registry.
Our earlier reports follow the freezing of 40 election supplier accounts and the questions over where Taddei is. See also our Mexico news hub.
What Is Not Known
We have not confirmed the final floor vote or the vote count on the 2027 spending plan. We also have not seen INE’s own statement on which activities it will drop with a smaller budget.
What It Means for You
Investors in Mexican assets should watch whether a weaker election agency raises the risk of disputes in the 2027 midterms. A smaller budget may force INE to scale back some work, so its next statements on what it will keep are worth reading.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is being cut from INE’s 2027 budget?
The budget committee’s draft cuts about 6 billion pesos, or about US$320 million. It started at 5 billion pesos and added 1 billion.
Who asked for the extra cut?
The committee added 1 billion pesos at the request of lawmakers of Morena, the governing party, and the Labor Party (PT).
When is Mexico’s next federal election?
Mexico votes on Sunday 6 June 2027 for 500 federal deputies and 17 governors, among other posts.
Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, budget committee draft of the 2027 spending plan (6 November 2026); Mexican electoral calendar for 2027; Bank of Mexico exchange rate (about 18.7 pesos per US$).
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error