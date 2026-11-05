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MEXICO · ELECTIONS

Key Facts The news Mexico’s Treasury put 25 people and 15 companies tied to election suppliers on a blocked list.

Who The Treasury has not named those listed. The case follows the October resignation of election-body president Guadalupe Taddei.

The step The Treasury’s anti-money-laundering unit also filed a criminal complaint with the federal prosecutor’s office.

Legal status The Treasury calls the freeze a precaution, not a finding of guilt, and those listed can defend themselves.

Date The Treasury announced the measure on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico freezes 40 election supplier accounts, the Treasury announced on Wednesday 4 November 2026, in a case touching a former election chief. The 40 are 25 individuals and 15 companies linked to firms that sold goods and services for elections.

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The Treasury’s financial intelligence unit also filed a complaint with federal prosecutors, who will decide whether any crime occurred. For US readers, the case tests how well Mexico polices the body that runs its national votes.

What the Treasury Announced

Mexico’s Treasury Ministry (Hacienda) said its Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) added 40 people and companies to its Blocked Persons List. The unit says it found financial operations with risk elements that need review.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Banks must freeze accounts on that list while the case is reviewed. Hacienda calls the step a preventive and precautionary administrative measure, not a final finding of responsibility.

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Who Is on the List

The announcement did not publish names or describe the transactions. The Treasury did not say whether former election-body president Guadalupe Taddei is among the 25 individuals, although Mexican press has linked the case to her.

Taddei resigned in late October after controversy over how the institute awarded contracts, and an interim president, Blanca Cruz García, took over.

Why the Case Matters in Mexico

The National Electoral Institute (INE) is the independent body that runs federal elections, keeps the voter roll and prints the ballots. Its credibility is a core pillar of Mexico’s democracy, so a financial-intelligence probe around its suppliers is a serious test.

Our Big Read on Mexico looked at the search for a new chief, and our earlier report covers an INE council member’s warning. The next federal midterm elections are due in 2027.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) is the Treasury’s anti-money-laundering watchdog, which tracks suspicious bank flows. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office (FGR) is the national agency that investigates crimes and brings charges.

Guadalupe Taddei led the INE from 2023 until her resignation in October 2026. An election supplier is any firm that sells the institute goods or services, such as ballot materials.

What It Means for You

For US investors and companies in Mexico, the case shows the government is willing to use financial tools against institutions it questions. Clean elections and trusted institutions matter to the rule of law that firms rely on under the USMCA trade pact.

Americans in Mexico can expect no change to how voting works for now, since the next national vote is in 2027. Watch for the prosecutor’s decision, which could bring formal charges.

What Is Not Known

The Treasury has not said which transactions raised concern or how much money is frozen. It has also not named the 40 people and companies.

Prosecutors have not said whether they will open a formal case. Nobody has been charged, and everyone on the list keeps the presumption of innocence.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was frozen by Mexico’s financial intelligence unit?

The unit froze 25 individuals and 15 companies linked to election suppliers. The Treasury has not published their names, and it has not said whether Guadalupe Taddei is among them.

Does a freeze mean the people are guilty?

No. The Treasury calls it a preventive measure, and those listed can defend themselves, while prosecutors decide whether any crime took place.

Who is Guadalupe Taddei?

Taddei was president of Mexico’s National Electoral Institute from 2023 until she resigned in October 2026. She stepped down amid corruption allegations at the institute.

When is Mexico’s next national election?

Mexico holds its next federal midterm elections in 2027. The INE is the body that organizes them.

Sources: Mexico’s Treasury Ministry (Hacienda) and Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) statement, 4 Nov 2026; National Electoral Institute (INE), Oct-Nov 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: an earlier version said Guadalupe Taddei was reported to be on the list; the Treasury has not named those listed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief