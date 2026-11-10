Mexico Car Exports Fall 17.85% in October

Economy: Mexico

Mexico exported 258,137 light vehicles (cars, SUVs and light trucks) in October 2026, 17.85% fewer than a year earlier, the national statistics institute INEGI reported on Monday 9 November. The United States has taken about three of every four Mexican-built vehicles exported so far this year, so the drop lands mainly on US supply.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute, publishes the monthly light-vehicle report. —What. Exports were 258,137 vehicles, down 17.85% from 314,227 in October 2025. —Where to. The United States took 76.6% of exports from January to October; Canada took 12.1%. —Biggest drop. General Motors, the US carmaker, exported 47.2% fewer vehicles, about 70% of the total fall. —When. INEGI published the figures on Monday 9 November 2026. —Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 6.5% to the US–Mexico–Canada trade pact (USMCA) being extended in 2026 (about US$12,400 traded, 7:53 a.m. ET, 10 November). —Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What INEGI Reported

INEGI published the report on Monday 9 November 2026. Exports were 258,137 vehicles, against 314,227 in October 2025, a fall of 56,090.

September exports were 277,369, down 11.85%, so October is the second double-digit drop in a row. From January to October exports reached 2,786,760, down 3.28% from 2,881,399.

Mexican plants built 302,803 vehicles in October, down 17.7%, as we reported in our report on October output. Domestic sales rose 3.1% to 137,395 vehicles.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Where the Cars Go

From January to October the United States took 2,134,474 vehicles, or 76.6% of Mexican exports. Canada took 338,401, or 12.1%.

Germany took 75,507 and Brazil 50,585, so no other buyer comes close to the two North American neighbours. That concentration ties Mexican car exports closely to US demand and US trade policy.

Vehicle lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, a crossing between California and Mexico. Photo: US Customs and Border Protection, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

One Carmaker Drives the Drop

General Motors exported 43,650 vehicles, down 47.2% from 82,684 a year earlier. That loss of 39,034 vehicles is about 70% of the total fall of 56,090.

Without General Motors, exports would have fallen 7.4%, from 231,543 to 214,487 vehicles (our arithmetic from INEGI’s company figures). Ford, the US carmaker, exported 28,062, down 21.4%, and Stellantis, owner of Jeep and Ram, exported 31,311, down 12.9%.

Nissan, a Japanese carmaker, bucked the trend with 27,995 exports, up 31.7%. Mercedes-Benz, the German carmaker, recorded no exports.

Tariffs and the Trade Pact

The United States has charged a 25% tariff on imported cars since April 2025, with vehicles that meet USMCA rules paying it only on their non-US content. No official source we could confirm links the October fall to that tariff.

The USMCA, the US–Mexico–Canada trade pact known as T-MEC in Mexico, remains under review. Our earlier reports covered how the auto sector faces US tariffs and Mexico’s role as a US auto-parts supplier.

What It Means for US Readers

Seven-tenths of the fall sits with one company, so the fall across all other makers together was a smaller 7.4%. Readers who track US dealer supply can watch whether General Motors’ exports recover.

INEGI’s figures count vehicles leaving Mexico, not vehicles arriving at US dealers. They do not show any effect on US prices or stock levels.

What Is Not Known

No official or company source we could confirm explains General Motors’ lower exports. It is open whether they reflect plant pauses, model changes or weaker orders from the United States.

INEGI can revise its monthly figures. The next monthly report will show whether exports rebound in November.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, prices “USMCA extended in 2026?” at 6.5%, with about US$12,400 traded (read at 7:53 a.m. ET on 10 November 2026). These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vehicles did Mexico export in October 2026?

Mexico exported 258,137 light vehicles, 17.85% fewer than the 314,227 exported in October 2025, INEGI reported on Monday 9 November 2026.

How much of Mexico’s car exports go to the United States?

The United States took 2,134,474 vehicles from January to October 2026, or 76.6% of Mexico’s 2,786,760 exports. Canada took 12.1%.

Which carmaker explains most of the fall?

General Motors exported 43,650 vehicles, down 47.2%, a loss of 39,034 that is about 70% of the total fall. Without it, exports would have fallen 7.4%.