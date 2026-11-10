Mexico Car Output Falls 17.7% in October

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MEXICO · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Mexico builds millions of cars a year for its own market and for export.

The cars Mexico built 302,803 cars and light trucks in October 2026, down 17.7% from a year earlier.

The exports Exports fell 17.9% to 258,137 vehicles, after an 11.9% drop in September.

The prices Producer prices, what factories and mines receive, rose 1.92% in the month and 5.60% over the year.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money betting market: 87.5% chance Mexico’s central bank holds rates in December (10 November, 7:43 a.m. Eastern Time).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexican car factories built 17.7% fewer vehicles in October 2026 than a year earlier, and exports to foreign buyers fell 17.9%, according to INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute. The same day, INEGI reported that the prices Mexican producers receive jumped 5.60% over the year.

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For US readers, the two reports point in different directions: fewer Mexican-built cars are leaving the country, while factory-gate costs are climbing fast. INEGI published both on Monday 9 November 2026.

What Happened to Mexican Car Output

INEGI’s register of the light-vehicle industry counted 302,803 cars, SUVs and light trucks built in October 2026, 17.7% fewer than in October 2025. Exports came to 258,137 vehicles, 17.9% fewer than a year earlier.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In September, exports had already fallen 11.9% from a year earlier, so the October drop is steeper. Light vehicles are cars, SUVs and light trucks.

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Why Prices at the Factory Gate Jumped

INEGI’s producer price index, which tracks what factories, mines and farms receive for their goods, rose 1.92% in October from September. That compares with a 1.37% monthly rise in September.

Over twelve months the index is up 5.60%, against 2.95% in October 2025. Mexico’s consumer inflation, a separate measure of what households pay, stood at 3.75% in October.

Mining prices rose 8.18% in the month and 31.71% over the year. Prices for crude oil rose 15.23% in the month, and prices for passenger air transport rose 37.87%.

Prices in primary activities such as farming fell 0.47% in the month and are up 1.05% over the year. Avocados fell 6.86% in the month, lemons 13.39%, oranges 11.08% and bananas 14.05%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives an 87.5% chance that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the central bank, leaves its rate unchanged at its December decision. It gives a 12.0% chance of a quarter-point cut, as of 7:43 a.m. ET on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

About US$28,900 had been traded on this market, so it is thinly traded. Its prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you own shares in carmakers or parts suppliers with Mexican plants, the 17.9% fall in exports is a number to watch next month. If you shop for a new car, the data does not say which models or markets lost shipments.

Producer prices and shop prices are different measures. Consumer inflation was 3.75% in October, below the 5.60% rise at the factory gate.

Two earlier reports, on a US auto union’s push on Mexican wages and on Mexican car dealers’ tax worries give more context. They sit alongside today’s data.

What Is Not Known

INEGI’s register counts vehicles but does not say why output fell, and we have not found an official explanation. It is also not known whether November will bring a rebound or a further drop.

Producer prices are measured at the factory gate, so how much of the 5.60% reaches shoppers is unclear. The next reading, for November, has not yet been released.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Mexican Car Production Fall in October 2026?

INEGI counted 302,803 light vehicles built, 17.7% fewer than in October 2025. Exports fell 17.9% to 258,137 vehicles.

What Is Mexico’s Producer Price Index?

It tracks the prices that Mexican producers receive for goods and services. In October 2026 it rose 1.92% in the month and 5.60% over the year.

What Pushed Mexican Producer Prices Higher?

Mining prices rose 8.18% in the month, with crude oil up 15.23%. Passenger air transport prices rose 37.87%.

Will the Bank of Mexico Cut Rates in December?

Polymarket traders give an 87.5% chance of no change and 12.0% of a quarter-point cut, as of 10 November 2026. These are bets, not forecasts by the bank.

Sources: INEGI, National Producer Price Index (INPP), October 2026, 9 November 2026; INEGI, Administrative Register of the Light Vehicle Industry (RAIAVL), October 2026, 9 November 2026; Polymarket, Bank of Mexico decision in December, 10 November 2026.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error