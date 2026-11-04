Former TV Azteca Host Held in US Tax Case

MEXICO · COMPANY NEWS

Key Facts Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What is happening Mexican prosecutors say former TV Azteca host Inés Gómez Mont was detained in Miami on Friday, 30 October.

Why it matters The case touches TV Azteca, which left the Mexican stock exchange in 2026 and is in court-led reorganisation.

The numbers Prosecutors allege a scheme worth close to MXN 3 billion (US$160 million); no court has ruled on the allegations.

Who is who Gómez Mont presented TV Azteca entertainment shows; Mexico’s federal prosecutor, the FGR, holds arrest warrants against her.

What to watch Whether Mexico files a formal extradition request and how US immigration and courts handle her case.

What it means for you She is presumed innocent; the case shows US-Mexico cooperation on fugitives but implies nothing about TV Azteca.

A former TV Azteca presenter wanted in Mexico was detained in Florida. Prosecutors make allegations; she is presumed innocent.

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Mexico’s federal prosecutor said Inés Gómez Mont, a former TV Azteca presenter, was detained in Miami on Friday, 30 October. The prosecutor, known as the FGR, says she has a valid arrest warrant in Mexico.

The case matters to US readers because it involves US authorities and a Mexican company that has US creditors. Gómez Mont is presumed innocent, and the allegations below are the prosecutors’, not court findings.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Prosecutors Say

The FGR said she was secured after an exchange of information with the US government. It said the warrant covers her probable participation in what Mexican law calls equivalent tax fraud.

Earlier warrants, issued in 2021, cite organised crime, operations with funds of illicit origin and embezzlement. The prosecutor has said the alleged scheme involved close to MXN 3 billion (about US$160 million), using companies to simulate transactions.

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Her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, also faces a Mexican warrant for money laundering. He was detained in the United States in 2025 by immigration authorities.

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Where the Case Stands

Interpol issued red notices for the couple in October 2021 at Mexico’s request. In September, Mexico’s government said Interpol had withdrawn them and that Mexico would seek their reinstatement.

The conversion rate used here is the central bank’s 3 November rate of MXN 18.7592 per US dollar. No court has convicted her of anything, and she has not been tried in Mexico.

TV Azteca and the Case

Gómez Mont presented entertainment programmes at TV Azteca, including the show Ventaneando. TV Azteca is controlled by businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego and is named in the case only as her former employer.

TV Azteca filed for court-led reorganisation on 12 March, and a federal judge admitted the case later that month. It said on 17 March it was leaving the exchange, and in July a judge declared it in reorganisation.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows Mexican and US authorities sharing information to locate people wanted in Mexico. Any extradition would run through US courts, which can take months.

TV Azteca shares no longer trade on the Mexican exchange, so there is no listed stock to move. Related Rio Times pages are the Mexico hub and the Mexico security and crime guide.

What Is Not Known

The prosecutor’s full statement could not be opened. Neither her US immigration custody, as some accounts say, nor any formal Mexican extradition request is confirmed.

One published account says Ventaneando hosts said on Tuesday, 3 November, that TV Azteca has nothing to do with her case. That rests on a single account, and TV Azteca’s investor page listed no statement on the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Inés Gómez Mont?

She is a former television presenter who worked at TV Azteca, including on the entertainment show Ventaneando. Mexican prosecutors hold arrest warrants against her.

Why was she detained in Miami?

Mexico’s federal prosecutor says she was secured on 30 October after information was exchanged with the US government. It cites a Mexican warrant for equivalent tax fraud.

Has she been convicted?

No. She is presumed innocent, and the allegations are prosecutors’, not court findings. She has not been tried in Mexico.

Is TV Azteca involved in the case?

TV Azteca is named only as her former employer. It is no longer listed on the Mexican exchange and is in court-led reorganisation.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), statement on the detention of 30 October 2026 and prior warrants (gob.mx/fgr); TV Azteca investor relations, press releases (registry cancellation, 17 March 2026); Juzgado Primero de Distrito en Materia de Concursos Mercantiles, admission of the concurso mercantil, March 2026, and declaration, July 2026; Banco de México, FIX exchange rate, 3 November 2026 (MXN 18.7592).