Mexico’s state power company, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), says the Yucatán peninsula will become an electricity exporter once its new power projects are running. CFE director general Emilia Calleja made the claim in an interview with Expansión, a Mexican business magazine, published on 17 November 2026.

For US readers, the peninsula is a tourism and real-estate hub where blackouts hit hotels and homes. The claim is a plan, and the grid data cited alongside it show the region still depends on power from the rest of Mexico.

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Claim. CFE director general Emilia Calleja says the peninsula will export electricity once new plants run.

Gap. Cenace, the grid operator, showed 2,308 megawatts (MW) of demand against 1,996 MW local supply on 14 October.

Plant. The 499 MW Elvia Carrillo Puerto gas plant has operated since 12 May 2026.

As of 17 November 2026, 20:20 GMT (UTC)

CFE says Yucatán will turn from a power importer into an exporter. The figures published so far show a tight grid and a plan, not yet an export.

What CFE Says

Calleja told Expansión that the peninsula “se va a convertir en un exportador de energía” (will become an energy exporter) once renewable projects come online. She also said a plan to reinforce the electricity grids is under way.

Expansión cited data from Cenace, the national grid operator, showing net peninsular demand of 2,308 MW (megawatts) at 3pm on 14 October against local generation of 1,996 MW. It also reported that a branch of the gas pipeline system called Cuxtal II is expected between April and May 2027.

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Paseo de Montejo in Mérida, Yucatán. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Record Shows

Yucatán.com.mx, a Mérida newspaper, reported on 14 May 2026 that the Elvia Carrillo Puerto plant, also called Mérida IV, began operating on 12 May with 499 MW of net capacity. Por Esto, another Yucatán newspaper, reported on 8 October that Calleja gave no date for ending outages and that Cenace classes the peninsula as a deficit area.

Por Esto also reported that the Escárcega corridor, the power line linking the peninsula to the national grid, carried 1,279 MW in 2024 against a normal limit of 1,030 MW. Expansión says Calleja described the Riviera Maya plant as having fed its first power to the grid, while Por Esto listed it in October as expected to operate in December 2027.

What It Means for You

For travellers and property owners in Cancún, Mérida and the Riviera Maya, the near-term question is supply security, not exports. For investors in Mexican power and gas, the plan depends on pipeline and grid work that CFE itself dates to 2027.

No investment amount or export volume for the peninsula has been confirmed by a CFE or Energy Ministry document that we could open. Readers should treat the export plan as an intention until such a document appears.

What Is Not Known

We could not open a CFE, Energy Ministry or Cenace document, so the export claim and the 14 October figures rest on Expansión. The status of the Riviera Maya plant is contested between two reports.

It is also unknown how much power the peninsula could export and when. CFE has given no export volume or start date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did CFE say about Yucatán?

CFE director Emilia Calleja said the peninsula will become an electricity exporter once new projects come online. She spoke to Expansión, in a report published on 17 November 2026.

Does Yucatán have enough power today?

Expansión cites grid data showing 2,308 MW of demand against 1,996 MW of local supply on 14 October. Por Esto reported on 8 October that Cenace classes the peninsula as a deficit area.

What is the Elvia Carrillo Puerto plant?

It is a 499 MW gas-fired plant in Yucatán, also called Mérida IV, that CFE began operating on 12 May 2026. Yucatán.com.mx reported the start on 14 May.

When will Yucatán export power?

No date is confirmed. Expansión reports a gas pipeline branch is due in April or May 2027, but no export start has been announced.