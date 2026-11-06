Mexico Cuts Rate as Debt Heads to 55% of GDP

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MEXICO · PUBLIC DEBT

Key Facts The cut Mexico’s central bank cut its key rate to 6.25% on Thursday 5 November 2026, in a 3-2 vote.

The peso The central bank says the peso has weakened since its previous decision on 24 September.

The debt Mexico’s finance ministry expects public debt at 55.0% of economic output at the end of 2027.

The growth The government expects the economy to grow between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2027.

The next step The central bank’s next rate decision is due on Thursday 17 December 2026.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico cuts rate to 6.25% as the government plans for public debt of 55.0% of economic output by the end of 2027. The central bank announced the cut on Thursday 5 November 2026, and it takes effect on Friday 6 November.

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The two facts meet in one place: what it costs the government to borrow. For US readers, a lower Mexican rate and a softer peso both matter to anyone who holds Mexican bonds or sells goods in Mexico.

What the Central Bank Decided

Banco de México, the central bank known as Banxico, lowered its target for the overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja and deputy governors José Gabriel Cuadra García and Omar Mejía Castelazo voted for the cut. Deputy governors Galia Borja Gómez and Jonathan Heath wanted to keep the rate at 6.50%.

Banxico called the move a one-off adjustment and said holding the rate at 6.25% for a prolonged period is the right course. It also said the peso has weakened since its previous decision on 24 September 2026.

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What Inflation Looks Like

Annual headline inflation rose from 3.42% in the first half of September to 3.62% in the first half of October 2026, Banxico said. Core inflation, which leaves out volatile items such as fuel, eased from 3.79% to 3.78%.

Banxico raised its forecast for headline inflation in the last three months of 2026 to 3.7% from 3.5%. It still expects inflation to return to its 3% target in the last quarter of 2027.

What the Central Bank Says Could Go Wrong

Banxico says the risks to its inflation path still lean upward. It lists persistent core inflation, a weaker peso, trade-policy disruption, geopolitical conflict, bad weather and cost pressures.

On the downside, it names weaker growth in Mexico or the United States and a stronger peso. The bank also notes that the US Federal Reserve left its rate unchanged in October.

How Debt Fits In

Mexico’s finance ministry, known as Hacienda, sent its 2027 budget package to Congress on Tuesday 8 September 2026. It expects the broadest measure of public debt to reach 55.0% of economic output by the end of 2027.

That measure counts the obligations of the government and related public bodies, not only the federal budget deficit. The ministry expects the economy to grow between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2027.

Why the Link Matters

A government that owes a lot pays interest on that debt, so the level of interest rates feeds directly into public finances. A lower central bank rate can ease that cost over time, while a weaker peso can make debt owed in dollars heavier.

Banxico itself flags the peso as a risk to inflation. The two forces can pull in opposite directions, which is why the next decisions matter.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Banxico is Mexico’s independent central bank, run by a five-member board. Hacienda is the federal finance ministry that writes the budget and manages government debt.

The broadest debt measure is the historical balance of public-sector financial requirements. A rate cut lowers the price of borrowing money across the economy, though banks pass it on at different speeds.

What It Means for You

If you hold Mexican bonds or peso assets, a lower rate can reduce returns, and a weaker peso cuts what they are worth in dollars. A weaker peso also means your dollars buy more in Mexico, which helps travelers and retirees paid in US currency.

Mexico is one of America’s largest trading partners, so its borrowing costs matter for US companies that sell or build there. Our report on the rate decision and our Mexico market report show how markets reacted.

What Is Not Known

Nobody can say yet how far the peso will move, because it also reacts to US interest rates and trade news. Banxico’s next policy decision, due Thursday 17 December 2026, will show whether it plans more cuts.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What rate did Mexico’s central bank set?

It cut its target for the overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. The change takes effect on Friday 6 November 2026.

Was the vote unanimous?

No. Three of five board members backed the cut to 6.25%, and two wanted to keep the rate at 6.50%.

How big is Mexico’s public debt?

Hacienda expects the broadest measure to reach 55.0% of economic output by the end of 2027. The ministry says the ratio should then stabilise.

When is the next rate decision?

Banxico’s calendar sets its next policy announcement for Thursday 17 December 2026. It said it sees holding the rate at 6.25% for a prolonged period.

Sources: Banco de México, monetary policy announcement, 5 November 2026; Banco de México, 2026 decision calendar, 2026; Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, Criterios Generales de Política Económica 2027 (Paquete Económico 2027), 8 September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief