Mexico Stocks Edge Up 0.3% on Rate Cut | Mexico Market Report, Nov 5

Key Facts Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC closed at 71,033 , up 0.30%, its highest close in at least six months and its third straight gain

, up 0.30%, its highest close in at least six months and its third straight gain The peso weakened as the dollar rose 0.73% to 18.76 pesos, after Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, surprised markets by cutting interest rates

as the dollar rose 0.73% to 18.76 pesos, after Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, surprised markets by cutting interest rates Wall Street sank , with the S&P 500 down 4.36% to 7,354 and the VIX fear gauge up 69.66% to 28.18, yet Mexico held its ground

, with the S&P 500 down 4.36% to 7,354 and the VIX fear gauge up 69.66% to 28.18, yet Mexico held its ground The index sits 0.8% below its 12-month high of 71,601, set on 11 February, and 15.2% above its 12-month low of 61,672

its 12-month high of 71,601, set on 11 February, and 15.2% above its 12-month low of 61,672 Banorte, a bank, and Walmex, Walmart’s Mexican arm, led the heavyweights , up 2.4% and 2.2% on US$81m and US$38m of turnover, while mining and rail group Grupo México fell 2.8% on US$115m and petrochemicals maker Alpek dropped 9.0%

, up 2.4% and 2.2% on US$81m and US$38m of turnover, while mining and rail group Grupo México fell 2.8% on US$115m and petrochemicals maker Alpek dropped 9.0% Prediction markets: Polymarket, where users bet real money, puts 92.0% on no change at Banxico’s December meeting and 7.0% on another 25-basis-point cut (US$18,921 traded, 7:59 p.m. ET, 5 November).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 71,033 on Thursday 5 November, up 0.30%. It was the highest close in at least six months, and the third gain in a row. The calm was striking. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% the same day and Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, jumped 69.66% to 28.18. The main local reason was a surprise from Banxico, the Bank of Mexico. It cut its benchmark interest rate when the economic calendar had pointed to no change, and cheaper money tends to lift shares of banks, retailers and consumer brands. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The price was a softer peso: the dollar rose 0.73% to 18.76 pesos. Every other major Latin American index we track fell. What matters today. Mexico’s stock market rose on its own local story — a rate cut — while Wall Street and the rest of Latin America fell, but a weaker peso is the bill for that cut.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Thursday as a house with one lit window on a dark street. Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark of the country’s largest listed companies, rose 0.30% to 71,033 while almost everything around it fell.

That close is the highest in at least six months, and it extends a run of three gains in a row. Over the last 5 sessions the index has risen 2.68%, and over 20 sessions it is up 9.87%.

The peso did not share the party. The dollar rose 0.73% to 18.76 pesos, which means each peso buys slightly less than the day before.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — Rate cut outweighed Wall Street panic MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that cheaper borrowing and a weaker peso did more for Mexican shares than a US selloff did against them. Evidence: the winners were domestic names such as Chedraui, Bimbo and Banorte, while the loser Grupo México, a miner, is more tied to global trade and sentiment. We are less sure how much of this is lasting. A rise of one-third of one per cent on a day when US stocks fell 4.36% can also reflect investors who bought Mexico after Wednesday’s rally and simply did not sell. The variable to watch is whether the dollar keeps climbing towards its 12-month peak of 18.87 pesos.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC 71,033 +0.30% Highest close in at least six months; third straight gain Session range — — Not available in our scan USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 18.76 +0.73% Peso weaker after the surprise rate cut IPC vs 12-month range 61,672 to 71,601 — 0.8% below the high, 15.2% above the low Peso vs 12-month range 16.89 to 18.87 — 0.6% below the weakest point, 11.1% above the strongest Key technical level 71,601 — The 12-month high from 11 February

The table tells a simple story: the index is pressing against the ceiling of its year, and the peso is leaning towards the floor of its year. Both are close to their extremes at once, which is unusual.

The 71,601 mark is the one to remember. A close above it would give the IPC a new 12-month high, and only 0.8% separates today’s close from it. Mexico’s gross fixed investment (company spending on machinery and buildings) for August was also due on the day; the result was not yet in the RT economic calendar when we wrote this.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,087.56 +0.38% L 70,635day rangeH 71,469 +12.88% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.62 -0.70% Brent crude 98.38 +0.09% Gold 4,072 -1.02% Sector heatmap · average move today Other +2.25% AMX ADR Consumer Staples +0.58% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom +0.20% TELEVISA, AMX Industrials -0.31% GAP, ASUR, OMA Mining -0.45% GMEXICO Materials -0.45% CEMEX Financials -1.75% GFNORTE Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,481.49 +1.38% Ibovespa168,481.49 +1.38% Mexico 71,087.56 +0.38% S&P/BMV IPC71,087.56 +0.38% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,466.03 -0.74% MSCI COLCAP2,466.03 -0.74% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,087.56 +0.38% +12.88% 70,819.80 71,469 70,635 77,231,126 USD/MXN 18.62 -0.70% +0.18% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — WALMEX 54.00 +0.80% -13.03% 53.57 55.04 52.81 9,913,501 GMEXICO 218.02 -0.45% +38.47% 219.01 220.80 215.96 4,197,758 FEMSA 240.47 -0.47% +38.76% 241.60 242.40 237.05 608,409 CEMEX 20.10 -0.45% +6.07% 20.19 20.29 19.93 7,453,300 GFNORTE 207.35 -1.75% +17.15% 211.04 213.69 207.14 3,492,439 BIMBO 70.78 +1.74% +9.06% 69.57 71.27 68.09 2,093,117 TELEVISA 8.78 -0.79% -15.59% 8.85 8.88 8.52 3,972,495 AMX 23.91 +1.18% +13.65% 23.63 24.03 23.40 16,529,271 GAP 440.79 -0.33% +9.58% 442.23 446.49 435.00 442,463 ASUR 263.47 -0.36% -14.48% 264.42 266.28 259.76 13,601 OMA 255.18 -0.24% +4.53% 255.79 258.41 251.31 541,264 KOF 211.85 -1.57% +28.86% 215.23 219.99 209.68 649,393 GRUMA 261.40 +2.15% -18.43% 255.91 262.98 255.29 246,724 KIMBER 39.80 +0.81% +12.91% 39.48 40.02 39.30 2,368,965 AMX ADR 25.68 +2.25% +12.92% 25.11 25.77 25.06 1,071,943 Largest moves today AMX ADR 25.68 +2.25% GRUMA 261.40 +2.15% GFNORTE 207.35 -1.75% BIMBO 70.78 +1.74% KOF 211.85 -1.57% AMX 23.91 +1.18% KIMBER 39.80 +0.81% WALMEX 54.00 +0.80% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.38%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Other led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 6 Nov 2026 Mexico Investment Rises 5.7% on Public Works Read →

03 Why it moved — a surprise Banxico rate cut

First cause, and the heaviest: Banxico, the Bank of Mexico, cut its benchmark interest rate when the economic calendar had pointed to no change. The move narrowed the gap between Mexican and US interest rates to 224 basis points, a basis point being one-hundredth of a percentage point; the full decision is published at https://www.banxico.org.mx. Confidence: high that it mattered, medium on how much.

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Why would a cut lift shares? Lower rates make loans cheaper for shoppers and companies and make bank deposits less attractive, so money drifts towards stocks. It also explains why the dollar rose: a smaller rate gap makes holding pesos less rewarding for global investors.

Second cause: carry-over relief from the US midterm elections. The IPC rallied strongly on Wednesday after Democrats won both chambers of Congress, and Thursday’s calm suggests few investors wanted to sell those gains. Confidence: medium.

Third, and least certain: the usual drivers disagreed with the move. The S&P 500 fell 4.36% and the VIX rose 69.66%, which normally drags Mexico down; the US dollar index was flat at 101.565, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark for borrowing costs, eased 4 basis points to 4.85%. Our best explanation is that Mexico was treated as a domestic-rate story that day. Confidence: medium.

Oil was a minor player: a US oil fund rose 1.93%, but it is down 11.88% over five sessions. For a voice from the market, a Citi survey of Mexican analysts taken on 20 October expected growth to improve into year-end but also a weaker peso, inflation of 3.90% and caution from Banxico — a mix that fits Thursday’s pattern.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo México US$115m turnover −2.8% Busiest stock of the day; mining and rail group Banorte (GFNORTEO) US$81m turnover +2.4% Bank that benefits when lending demand improves América Móvil (AMXB) US$50m turnover +1.6% Telecoms giant Arca Continental (AC) US$44m turnover +1.9% Coca-Cola bottler Cemex US$44m turnover −1.2% Cement maker Femsa US$40m turnover +0.2% Owner of Oxxo stores; flat Walmex US$38m turnover +2.2% Walmart’s Mexican arm Chedraui Top gainer +7.4% Supermarket chain Alpek Top loser −9.0% Petrochemicals producer

Turnover is the amount of money that changed hands, and it shows where conviction sat. Banorte drew US$81m and rose 2.4%, a clean vote that cheaper money helps banks and borrowers.

The shoppers’ names did well: Chedraui rose 7.4%, Bimbo (bread and snacks) 3.4%, Televisa 3.3%, Kimberly-Clark de México 2.9% and the Mexican exchange operator Bolsa 2.7%. Alpek fell 9.0%, the sharpest drop on the board, and Cemex slipped 1.2%; the airport operators were not among the scan’s standout movers.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −0.82% IPSA Chile −1.52% COLCAP Colombia −0.88% Merval Argentina −4.1%

Mexico was the only one of the major Latin American markets to rise; all five regional indices above fell. The live market board above this article carries the closes for every market.

The pattern reaches into currencies. The Brazilian real weakened, with the dollar up 0.81% to 5.5032 reais, and the Chilean peso weakened with the dollar up 1.23% to 978.36. The Colombian peso strengthened, with the dollar down 0.71% to 3,227, and the Argentine peso barely moved, with the dollar down 0.16% to 1,545.

For a Mexican saver or a traveller buying dollars, the lesson is blunt: a 0.73% move looks small, but the dollar is up 10.1% against the peso over 60 sessions. A foreign investor holding Mexican shares gains from the stock rise but loses some of it to the weaker peso.

06 The technical picture

Resistance, the ceiling, is 71,601, the 12-month high set on 11 February. Support, the floor, starts at the round number of 70,000, with the 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025 far below.

History offers a calm word. Over 20 sessions the IPC has risen 9.9%, and in the 18 earlier cases in our own records since 2007 with a move at least that large, it was higher 20 sessions later in 12 of 18 cases, or 67%. The median was +0.5%, the worst −12.9% and the best +13.5% — history is not a forecast.

For the peso, the line to watch is 18.87 per dollar, the weakest level in 12 months, hit on 29 October and now only 0.6% away. The 12-month strong point of 16.89 was reached on 4 September.

07 What to watch

IPC ceiling: A close above 71,601 would mark a new 12-month high; a slide below 70,000 would break the nearest support.

A close above 71,601 would mark a new 12-month high; a slide below 70,000 would break the nearest support. Peso weak point: The dollar at 18.87 pesos is the 12-month peak, 0.6% above Thursday’s level; a break would show the rate cut is costing the currency.

The dollar at 18.87 pesos is the 12-month peak, 0.6% above Thursday’s level; a break would show the rate cut is costing the currency. US jobs report: US non-farm payrolls are due Friday 6 November (consensus 65, previous 29) and could restart Wall Street’s swings.

US non-farm payrolls are due Friday 6 November (consensus 65, previous 29) and could restart Wall Street’s swings. Currency positioning: Friday 6 November brings the weekly report on speculators’ bets on the peso, which shows whether traders are leaning against it.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 1.71% to Six-Month High.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.52% as Peso Weakens.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, shows a 92.0% chance that Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, leaves its interest rate unchanged in December and a 7.0% chance of another 25-basis-point cut, with US$18,921 traded. Prices were read at 7:59 p.m. ET on 5 November 2026.

These are bets, not forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Mexico stock market close?

The S&P/BMV IPC closed at 71,033, up 0.30%, the highest close in at least six months. It sits 0.8% below its 12-month high of 71,601.

Why did the peso weaken?

The dollar rose 0.73% to 18.76 pesos after Banxico, the central bank, surprised by cutting its benchmark rate. A lower rate makes holding pesos less rewarding for foreign investors.

Why did Mexican shares rise when Wall Street fell?

Cheaper money helps banks and consumer companies, and Mexican shares had rallied on US election relief the day before. The S&P 500 fell 4.36%, so Mexico’s rise was a local story.

Which Mexican stocks moved most?

Chedraui led the gainers with +7.4% and Alpek led the losers with −9.0%. Grupo México was the busiest stock, falling 2.8% on US$115m of turnover.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

Daily series ← Previous session: November 4, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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