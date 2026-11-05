Mexico Arrests 32 in Gas and Extortion Raids

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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts Who announced Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch announced the raids on Thursday 5 November 2026.

What happened Authorities detained 32 people in 38 simultaneous raids in the State of Mexico.

Who Three alleged gang leaders and two city police officers were among those held.

The haul Officers seized firearms, drugs, vehicles and about 178,000 litres (47,000 US gallons) of cooking gas.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexican authorities detained 32 people, including three alleged gang leaders, in 38 simultaneous raids across the State of Mexico, the densely populated state around Mexico City. Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s security secretary, announced the results on Thursday 5 November 2026.

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For US readers, the case links to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a group the US government treats as a terrorist organisation, and to the fight against extortion that hits small businesses near the capital. The suspects are presumed innocent until a court decides otherwise.

What Happened

García Harfuch, whose full title is Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, said the 38 operations were ordered by President Claudia Sheinbaum. State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez backed the effort, he said.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The three alleged leaders are known by their aliases: “Miky Juárez”, “El Gigan” and “El Pollo”. García Harfuch said they run groups linked to extortion, crimes against health, which in Mexican law means drug offences, and the illegal sale of liquefied petroleum gas, or LP gas, a cooking and heating fuel widely used in Mexican homes.

The 32 detainees include two municipal police officers from Nezahualcóyotl, a large city on the eastern edge of Mexico City. The secretary did not name the officers or say what charges they face.

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Who Took Part

The raids involved several federal bodies: the Security Secretariat, the Defence Secretariat (the ministry for the army and air force), the Navy, the Attorney General’s Office (the federal prosecutor), the National Guard and the National Intelligence Center (the government intelligence agency). State prosecutors, municipal police and staff of Pemex, the state oil company, also took part.

Pemex, the state oil company, also took part in the raids. Officers seized firearms, narcotics, vehicles and about 178,000 litres of LP gas, according to García Harfuch.

The Link to the Jalisco Cartel

García Harfuch said the operation against the group known as “Los Gigan”, which he linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, followed seven months of investigation. The US government designated that cartel a foreign terrorist organisation in February 2025.

He promised that the operations would continue, with the aim of hitting the groups’ finances, their operations and their networks of protection. “No public office and no union front can serve as a shield for crime,” he said.

Why It Matters

Extortion, often called “derecho de piso” or protection money, is the demand for regular payments from businesses under threat. A case that mixes gangs, gas sales and police officers shows how crime can reach local institutions.

The State of Mexico borders the capital and is home to millions of people, so security there matters to the whole Mexico City region. García Harfuch said the operations will continue.

What It Means for You

If you travel to Mexico City or nearby towns, check the State Department page for current guidance before you go. This article does not change any travel advice.

If you do business in the region, such as logistics or fuel supply, it is wise to know your partners and suppliers. The case shows that officials treat illegal gas sales as part of organised crime.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what charges the 32 detainees face or when they will appear before a judge. The identities of the two police officers have not been released.

The government has not said how much money the groups made or who else may be under investigation. It also has not given dates for the next raids, only that they will continue.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many People Were Arrested in the State of Mexico?

Authorities detained 32 people in 38 simultaneous operations announced on Thursday 5 November 2026. They include three alleged gang leaders and two municipal police officers.

Who Are Miky Juárez, El Gigan and El Pollo?

They are aliases of three men that the security secretary identified as leaders of groups tied to extortion, drug offences and illegal LP gas sales. The group “Los Gigan” was allegedly linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

What Is LP Gas and Why Does It Matter?

LP gas is liquefied petroleum gas, a fuel widely used in Mexican homes for cooking and water heating. Officers seized about 178,000 litres of it in the raids.

Will There Be More Raids?

García Harfuch said the operations will continue to target the groups’ finances and protection networks. No dates were given.

Sources: Security and Citizen Protection Secretariat (SSPC), statement by Secretary Omar García Harfuch, 5 November 2026; Presidency of Mexico; State Department, designation of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, February 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief