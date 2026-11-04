Mexico Appeals Ruling Shielding Sacred Land

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

MEXICO · MINING

Key Facts The case Mexico’s Economy Ministry is appealing a ruling that voided 44 mining titles on land sacred to the Wixárika, an Indigenous people.

The ruling A district court in San Luis Potosí state ordered the titles void on Wednesday 11 March 2026.

The appeal The ministry filed it on Monday 28 September 2026, and a higher court has not yet decided.

Open question About 20 concessions linked to First Majestic Silver, a Canadian silver miner, were not voided.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s federal government is fighting a court ruling that protected Wirikuta, a sacred desert of the Wixárika Indigenous people, from mining, and the fight could decide how far Indigenous rights limit mining concessions. The Economy Ministry filed its appeal on Monday 28 September 2026, and the court has not yet decided.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the case matters because Mexico is among the world’s top silver producers and a ruling that forces consultation before concessions are issued could slow new projects. Our guide to Mexico news follows the story.

The Wixárika, also called the Huichol, are an Indigenous people of western Mexico who travel each year to Wirikuta, a high desert in San Luis Potosí state. San Luis Potosí state declared the area a protected landscape reserve on 27 October 2000, later classed as a sacred natural site, and it covers about 140,000 hectares (about 346,000 acres).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Happened

The Fourth District Court in San Luis Potosí, hearing amparo case 819/2011, ruled on Wednesday 11 March 2026 for the Wixárika people. An amparo is a Mexican court action that protects people against government acts that violate their rights.

The court voided 44 mining concession titles. It said any new concession must first go through consultation that is free, informed, culturally appropriate and in good faith.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Government Appeal

The Economy Ministry filed a review appeal against the ruling on Monday 28 September 2026. The appeal is pending, and no decision has been announced.

The Wixárika regional council, the group that represents the community in the case, has also asked a higher court to review the ruling. The two appeals are separate.

What the Ruling Left Open

The Wixárika regional council filed its own review on Monday 30 March 2026, calling the ruling incomplete. It says about 20 concessions linked to First Majestic Silver, a Canadian silver miner listed in New York, remain in force and open to exploration.

The court did not void those concessions. No date for a decision on either appeal has been announced.

What It Means for You

If you own mining stocks through US funds, watch how Mexico treats concessions near protected or Indigenous land. A final ruling for the Wixárika would make consultation a standard step, which could add time to new projects.

Travellers need not change plans, since the case does not close roads or towns. Anyone planning a visit to the Wirikuta area should check local access rules, because the site is sacred to the Wixárika.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the collegiate court will rule, or whether it will uphold the voided titles. The public summaries do not say how much land the 20 First Majestic concessions cover.

We have no statement from First Majestic. It is also unclear how a consultation would work in practice.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

See also: our ine leadership change mexico 2027 election explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Wirikuta Mining Case?

It is a court case over 44 mining titles on land the Wixárika people hold sacred in San Luis Potosí. A district court voided them on 11 March 2026, and the federal government is appealing.

Who Is the Wixárika People?

The Wixárika, also called the Huichol, are an Indigenous people of western Mexico. They travel to Wirikuta in the desert of San Luis Potosí on pilgrimage.

Does the Ruling Stop All Mining in Wirikuta?

No. It voided 44 titles and requires prior consultation before any new ones, but about 20 concessions linked to First Majestic Silver were not voided.

When Will the Appeal Be Decided?

No date has been announced. Both the ministry and the Wixárika regional council have appealed.

Sources: Mexico, Ministry of Economy, review appeal of 28 September 2026; Fourth District Court in San Luis Potosí, amparo 819/2011, ruling of 11 March 2026; Wixárika Regional Council, statements of March 2026; San Luis Potosí state, Wirikuta protected area declaration of 27 October 2000.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief