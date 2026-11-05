Mexican Navy Seizes 1.1 Tonnes of Cocaine

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.75▲ 0.71% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.12% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.79▼ 1.17% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.94▲ 2.77% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.75% USD/MXN 18.77 ▲ 0.79% USD/CLP 977.94 ▲ 1.18% USD/COP 3,244 ▼ 0.18% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.09% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.96 ▼ 0.89% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.94 ▲ 2.77% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.41% BRENT 98.48 ▲ 4.08% WTI 90.67 ▲ 2.89% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.98% GOLD 4,108 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.04 ▼ 0.15% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.28 ▼ 2.59% PETR4 46.31 ▼ 1.72% VALE3 62.70 ▲ 0.56% ITUB4 40.15 ▲ 1.11% BBDC4 13.83 ▼ 1.64% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.32 ▲ 0.14% WEGE3 48.26 ▼ 3.58% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.36 ▲ 0.02% RENT3 29.23 ▼ 0.78% AZZA3 14.22 ▲ 1.79% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.35 ▲ 2.17% GMAT3 3.67 ▲ 3.97% PSSA3 43.70 ▼ 2.65% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.14 ▼ 0.95% SLCE3 16.38 ▼ 1.33% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.01 ▼ 1.31% RANI3 8.55 ▼ 0.93% CSNA3 4.09 ▲ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexican Navy Seizes 1.1 Tonnes of Cocaine

By · November 5, 2026 · 4 min read
Grey Mexican Navy patrol ships moored at a striped pier, with dry hills behind and a small motorboat on the water
Mexican Navy patrol ships moored at the port of Ensenada on Mexico’s Pacific coast. File photo, 2009: not from this operation. Photo: armandodorantes, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • The country Mexico’s Navy, known as Semar, patrols the Pacific coast off Chiapas and Oaxaca.
  • What happened The Navy seized 1,149 kilos of cocaine in two sea operations off Chiapas and Oaxaca.
  • The value Officials put the damage to the criminals at 272.9 million pesos (about US$14.5 million).
  • The record The Navy has seized over 97 tonnes of cocaine at sea since Sheinbaum took office in October 2024.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s Navy seized about 1.1 tonnes of suspected cocaine in two operations off the Pacific coast states of Chiapas and Oaxaca and arrested one person. Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s security secretary, announced the seizure on Thursday 5 November 2026.

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For US readers, the seizure is a data point in the shared fight against cocaine trafficking, one of the main security issues between the US and Mexican governments. The Navy has not said where the cargo was headed or which group owned it.

What Happened

The Navy, known in Spanish as Semar, said both operations began as routine maritime patrols. In the first, sailors seized 16 bundles weighing about 629 kilos, including packaging.

In the second, they seized another 16 bundles of about 520 kilos and detained one suspect. The 32 bundles together weighed 1,149 kilos.

The suspect was read his rights and, with the drugs, was handed to Mexico’s federal prosecutor, the Attorney General’s Office (known as FGR). The Navy did not say when the two operations took place or release the suspect’s name.

The Money Behind It

Semar estimated the economic damage to the criminal groups at 272,898,198 pesos, about US$14.5 million at the exchange rate of 18.79 pesos per US dollar on 5 November. García Harfuch said each seized cargo is a direct blow to organised crime finances.

In his words, it means less money to buy weapons and corrupt officials, and less drug on the streets. He said the government will keep fighting the groups, their structures and their resources.

Rocky cliffs covered with dry scrub rising from the Pacific Ocean along the Huatulco coast in Oaxaca
The rocky coast of the Huatulco bays in Oaxaca, on the Pacific route. File photo, 2019: not from this operation. Photo: Victorvmdc, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A Running Total

García Harfuch said the Navy has seized more than 97 tonnes of cocaine at sea during the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office in October 2024. He credited permanent surveillance by sea, air and land.

We reported an earlier 1.2-tonne seizure off Oaxaca in October, which shows how often such cargoes are now found. Frequent seizures show both strong patrols and steady smuggling.

Why It Matters

The Pacific coast of Chiapas and Oaxaca is a long stretch of open water that the Navy patrols by sea and air. García Harfuch credited that permanent surveillance for the results.

By the government’s estimate, the seizure removes cargo worth about US$14.5 million from criminal groups. The government has not said which group owned the cargo or where it was headed.

What It Means for You

Cocaine seizures rarely change prices on the street within days, and a single operation of this size will not end supply. They do show that Mexico’s Navy is active at sea, which the government presents as a blow to cartel finances.

Travelers to Pacific resorts in Oaxaca and Chiapas are not affected by this news, since the seizures happened at sea. Check current State Department advice for the region before you go.

What Is Not Known

It is not known where exactly the two boats were stopped, or which criminal group owned the cargo. The Navy has not named the suspect or said whether he is a Mexican citizen.

The estimate of the damage to criminal groups is the government’s own calculation and the method was not given. It is also unclear when the operations took place.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Cocaine Did the Mexican Navy Seize?

The Navy seized 32 bundles weighing about 1,149 kilos, or 1.1 tonnes, including packaging. They came from two sea operations off Chiapas and Oaxaca.

How Many People Were Arrested?

One suspect was detained in the second operation. He was handed to the Attorney General’s Office along with the drugs.

What Is the Seizure Worth?

The government estimates the damage to criminal groups at 272.9 million pesos, about US$14.5 million. That is the government’s own figure, not a street price.

How Much Cocaine Has the Navy Seized in Total?

García Harfuch said the Navy has seized more than 97 tonnes of cocaine at sea under President Claudia Sheinbaum. He credited constant sea, air and land surveillance.

Sources: Mexican Navy (Semar), operational details of two maritime operations off Chiapas and Oaxaca, 5 November 2026; Security and Citizen Protection Secretariat (SSPC), post by Secretary Omar García Harfuch, 5 November 2026; RT, USD/MXN rate, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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