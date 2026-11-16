The Central Bank of Chile building in Santiago, where the policy interest rate is decided, pictured at dusk. Photo: Banco Central de Chile / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A court in Colina, north of Santiago, ordered pretrial detention on Monday 16 November 2026 for Máximo Pavez Cerda, 68, the father of Chile’s interior undersecretary, the deputy of the interior minister, Máximo Pavez. He is accused of driving drunk into a horse-drawn cart in the nearby district of Lampa on Friday 13 November, leaving the cart driver in critical condition, according to Chilean news reports of the hearing.

The interior minister’s ministry handles public order and security, according to the Interior Undersecretariat’s own site. The case tests how Chile’s justice system treats a close relative of a senior official in the government of President José Antonio Kast.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What A Colina court ordered pretrial detention for Máximo Pavez Cerda, 68, on Monday 16 November 2026.

Crash On Friday 13 November his car hit a horse-drawn cart in Lampa carrying three people.

Injuries The cart driver is in critical condition; the girl is serious but stable.

Charges Drunk driving causing serious injuries, plus two counts of serious injuries; investigators have 120 days.

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A Colina court has jailed the 68-year-old while prosecutors investigate, and the undersecretary says the case has nothing to do with his government work.

What Happened on the Road

According to the case record reported on 16 November, Pavez Cerda’s car struck the back of an animal-drawn cart carrying two adults and a young girl. The three people in the cart were injured, the reports say.

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The man driving the cart remains in critical condition at Clínica Dávila. A breath test on Pavez Cerda read 1.58 grams of alcohol per litre of blood, the same reports say.

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What the Court Decided

The Colina Court of Guarantee, which oversees the early stages of criminal cases, ordered pretrial detention, meaning he stays in custody while the investigation continues. It set 120 days for that work, according to a report published on 16 November.

Prosecutor Gonzalo Álvarez, whose office asked for the detention, argued that the seriousness of the facts made the defendant’s freedom a danger to the safety of society, and the court agreed. A lawyer for the victims also backed the detention.

Pavez Cerda is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with serious or very serious injuries, and with two further counts of serious injuries. A defendant is presumed innocent until a court convicts him.

The Palace of Courts in Santiago, home of Chile’s Supreme Court. The Colina hearing was held at a separate local court. File photo. photo, 2023. The main entrance of the Palace of Courts in Santiago, where Chile's Supreme Court sits. Photo: Rjcastillo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What the Defence Says

Defence lawyer Jorge García Sepúlveda said after the hearing that the team will go to the Court of Appeals, Chile’s regional appeals court, to try to change the detention order. He said the legal label “graves-gravísimas” (serious to very serious) has not been proven.

He also said Pavez Cerda gave a statement, gave up his right to stay silent and cooperated from the start. The prosecutor and the victims’ lawyer take the opposite view on detention.

Why It Reaches the Government

The undersecretary, Máximo Pavez, has held the post since Monday 9 March 2026 and serves in President Kast’s government, according to the Interior Undersecretariat, the undersecretary’s own office. On Friday 13 November he said the case falls under equality before the law and has no relation to his duties or to government activities, according to a Chilean news report.

None of the reports we reviewed accuses the undersecretary of any role in the crash. The pressure on him is political: his office deals with public order, and a drink-driving case in his family invites questions about how the law is applied.

What the Law Says

Libertad Triviño, a criminal-law professor at the University of Santiago de Chile, said that if a victim is left with permanent injuries, the so-called Ley Emilia applies, according to a Chilean news report. That law, which toughened penalties for drunk driving that injures or kills, means 3 years and 1 day to 5 years in prison, a lifetime driving ban and seizure of the vehicle, and up to 10 years if a victim dies, she said.

What Is Not Known

The Court of Appeals has not yet ruled on the detention, and no hearing date has been confirmed. How the injuries are finally classified will decide the charges and the possible sentence.

The cart driver’s recovery is slow, according to the victims’ lawyer, and his condition could change the case. Prosecutors and the defence disagree on how the injuries are classified.

What It Means for You

No US citizen is reported to be involved, so the direct effect for US readers is limited. Those following Chilean politics should watch the appeal and whether the undersecretary comes under further pressure.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related reading: Chile politics explained and foreign powers and investors in Chile.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Máximo Pavez Cerda?

He is the 68-year-old father of Máximo Pavez, Chile’s interior undersecretary. A Colina court ordered his pretrial detention on Monday 16 November 2026.

What happened in the Lampa crash?

His car hit the back of a horse-drawn cart early on Friday 13 November 2026, according to the case record. The cart driver is in critical condition and the girl is serious but stable.

What was the alcohol reading?

Reports of the hearing say a breath test read 1.58 grams of alcohol per litre of blood. His lawyer disputes the legal classification of the injuries.

Is the undersecretary under investigation?

None of the reports we reviewed says so. Pavez said the case has no relation to his duties or to government activities.

Sources: Chilean news report on the Colina hearing, 16 November 2026; Chilean news report on the hearing and the defence, 16 November 2026; Chilean news report with legal experts, 16 November 2026; Subsecretaría del Interior, role of the undersecretary; Subsecretaría del Interior, news of 13 March 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error