Haiti Audit Court Can’t Clear Ex-Ministers

HAITI · POLITICS

Published Saturday, 14 November 2026, 1:45 a.m. ET · Source: notice of the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes, 12 November 2026, as reported by Haitian media

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Haiti story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What Haiti’s audit court said it cannot give former prime ministers and ministers a discharge, a formal sign-off on their spending.

Who Rogavil Boisguéné, president of the audit court, issued the notice on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Why The court says the Constitution gives that power only to Parliament, with one narrow exception.

Unknown The notice does not name which former officials asked, or whether any is a “comptable de fait”, a de facto public accountant.

As of 07:00 GMT, 14 November 2026.

In plain English In Haiti, a “discharge” is Parliament’s formal approval of how a minister handled public money after leaving office. Haiti’s audit court checks state accounts and rules on disputes over them, and it says it does not hand out that approval.

Haiti’s state audit court told former prime ministers and ministers on Thursday, 12 November 2026, that it cannot give them a discharge, the formal sign-off on how they managed public money. The Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes (CSC/CA) said that power belongs to Parliament alone.

Court president Rogavil Boisguéné said the court cannot take on powers that the Constitution and the laws do not expressly give it. The notice was addressed to former prime ministers and ministers.

What the Court Cites

The court pointed to Article 233 of Haiti’s Constitution, which provides for a parliamentary commission of 15 members, nine deputies and six senators, to report on ministers’ management so that both chambers can give discharge. It also cited Article 89 of the 4 May 2016 law on drafting and executing finance laws, which gives Parliament regular oversight of public spending through a joint discharge commission of both chambers.

The court said it cannot stand in for Parliament, with one exception. A former prime minister or minister declared a “comptable de fait” of public funds, in effect a de facto public accountant, would answer to the court, which alone judges those accounts.

A roadside market in Port-au-Prince in January 2010, a file photo of everyday street trade in the capital. (Photo: Fred W. Baker III, US Department of Defense, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why It Matters for the Vote

Haiti’s first national vote in about a decade has slipped again: the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), which runs the country’s elections, published a revised calendar on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, and news reports put the first round on Sunday, 18 July 2027 (we could not open the council’s file). See our report on the election council’s latest push.

Haiti’s Constitution requires candidates for President, Senator and Deputy to have received a discharge if they managed public funds. The notice does not say how a former minister who needs one, if they run, could obtain it before the vote.

What Is Not Known

The notice does not say which former officials asked for a discharge, or whether any has been declared a “comptable de fait”.The reports we read do not say how a discharge can be obtained until a new Parliament sits.

More on the crisis is in our guide to what is happening in Haiti and on our Haiti page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Haiti’s audit court give ministers a discharge?

No. The court said on 12 November 2026 that the Constitution gives discharge to Parliament, except where a former minister is declared a de facto accountant of public funds.

What is a discharge in Haiti?

It is the formal approval of how a minister managed public money after leaving office. Under Article 233 of the Constitution, a parliamentary commission reports and both chambers give it.

Who is Rogavil Boisguéné?

He is the president of the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes (CSC/CA), the state audit court, and the author of the 12 November 2026 notice.

Sources: notice of the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes (CSC/CA), 12 November 2026, as published on 13 November 2026; Constitution of Haiti, Article 233; law of 4 May 2016 on drafting and executing finance laws, Article 89, as cited by the court.

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