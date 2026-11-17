Central Lilongwe, Malawi's capital. File photo, 2008. (Photo: Malawiana, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

MALAWI · ECONOMY

Malawi’s cost-of-living squeeze eased again in October, but not on the food market stall. Annual inflation, the yearly rise in consumer prices, fell to 18.6% from 19.4% in September.

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The National Statistical Office, the state agency that compiles Malawi’s price data, reported the figure. For US investors, aid donors and traders with Malawi, it is a sign that price pressure in this landlocked southern African country is cooling, though food prices ticked up.

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Key Facts The reading Malawi’s annual inflation fell to 18.6% in October 2026 from 19.4% in September.

Food and non-food Food inflation edged up to 12.8% from 12.5%, while non-food slowed to 28.7% from 31.5%.

A year ago In October 2025, annual inflation stood at 29.1%, so the rate is down 10.5 points.

The target The government’s budget assumes 15% by the end of the 2026/27 financial year, 3.6 points lower.

Still open The RT economic calendar listed no consensus forecast, and food prices are rising again.

Slower price growth is real relief for Malawian households, yet the detail shows the gain rests on non-food prices while food costs creep up again.

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What Changed in October

Annual inflation compares prices with the same month a year earlier, and it came in at 18.6% for October 2026. That is 0.8 percentage points below the 19.4% of September, the National Statistical Office data show.

A year earlier, in October 2025, the rate was 29.1%, so annual price growth has dropped by 10.5 points in 12 months. Economist Kisu Simwaka, writing in The Maravi Post, a Malawian news site, called 18.6% the lowest level since April 2022.

Prices still rose 1.5% in October alone, against 1.7% in September, Simwaka noted. So prices are not falling, they are rising more slowly.

Maize cobs on a cart during harvest in Chikwawa district, southern Malawi. File photo, 2017. (Photo: Loes van der Pluijm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Food Up, Non-Food Down

Food inflation edged up to 12.8% from 12.5%, the National Statistical Office data show. Non-food inflation, which covers everything except food such as fuel and transport, slowed to 28.7% from 31.5%.

Times Malawi, a national daily, said the 0.8-point fall in the headline rate was largely driven by the non-food slowdown. Simwaka called food the most important expense for a Malawian household and warned it is too early to celebrate.

Where the Trend Stands

In March 2026, the National Statistical Office put inflation at 23.8%. By September it had fallen to 19.4%, from 20.0% in August, and October extended the slide to 18.6%.

The detail of the slide matters more than the headline. Food inflation was 13.4% in August, fell to 12.5% in September and has now turned up to 12.8%.

What It Means for You

For Malawian families, slower price growth brings some relief, although savings and wages still lose value fast at 18.6%. For US investors and aid donors, the reading is an early sign of easing, not proof of stability.

Food prices also rose 2.0% in October alone, up from 1.1% in September, Simwaka noted. That monthly jump is what keeps the food line in focus.

What Would Confirm or End the Slowdown

The 2026/27 national budget assumes inflation of 15% by the end of the financial year, according to Malawian press reports. October’s 18.6% is 3.6 points above that goal.

A next reading below 18.6% with food inflation back under 12.5% would suggest broad easing. A rise to 19.4% or above would end the run of declines.

The Reserve Bank of Malawi, the central bank, projects average inflation of 22% for 2026 and 20% for 2027, Nation Online reported. Both are above the budget goal.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet clear what drove the non-food slowdown. The RT economic calendar listed no consensus forecast for this release, so there is no beat or miss to report.

Earlier readings are covered in our reports on September and August, and more is on our Malawi page.

Sources: Malawi National Statistical Office consumer price data for October 2026 as reported by Times Malawi (17 November 2026) and The Maravi Post (15 November 2026); RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Malawi’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Malawi’s annual inflation rate was 18.6% in October 2026, down from 19.4% in September. It was 29.1% in October 2025.

Are prices in Malawi falling?

No. Prices are still rising, only more slowly: by 1.5% in October alone, compared with 1.7% in September.

Why did food inflation rise while headline inflation fell?

Headline inflation combines food and non-food prices. Non-food inflation slowed from 31.5% to 28.7%, outweighing food’s rise from 12.5% to 12.8%.

What would show that inflation is cooling for good?

A next reading below 18.6% with food inflation back under 12.5% would support the slowdown. A return to 19.4% or higher would weaken the case.





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