The two-week pause agreed on 4 November has ended, and Malawi First says the government has not published a plan.

Traffic on a main road in Kanengo, on the northern side of Lilongwe, the Malawian capital where the High Court ruled on the Bushiri case. (Photo: Timon Zingg, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Malawi

Bon Kalindo, leader of the Malawian pressure group Malawi First, said in an interview published on 20 November 2026 that the government has missed its own deadline to present a plan on the cost-of-living crisis. He said the group will now go ahead with its plans for nationwide demonstrations, although it has not named a date or a place.

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Kalindo has called an emergency meeting of the group to decide its next steps. “Malawians should wait from us; they will hear from us,” he said.

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Key Facts Who. Bon Kalindo, leader of the Malawian pressure group Malawi First.

What. Says government missed its deadline for a cost-of-living plan; the group will go ahead with its plans.

Where. Malawi, nationwide. No date, place or route has been announced.

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

The two-week pause agreed on 4 November has ended, and Malawi First says the government has not published a plan.

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On 29 October 2026 Malawi First gave the government seven days to explain its response to the cost-of-living crisis. The demands covered food prices, electricity blackouts, water cuts, a shortage of foreign currency and fuel.

At the time, the government had cancelled a Mid-Term Budget Review meeting, a mid-year check on national spending. It redirected the money to fuel purchases and the response to El Niño, the weather pattern that disrupts rainfall.

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Protests planned for 5 November were called off on 4 November after talks with government representatives. The government said it would present proposed solutions within two weeks.

A Puma fuel station on a road west of Lilongwe, Malawi. (File photo, 4 April 2021, via Wikimedia Commons)

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That fortnight ended around 18 November, and Kalindo says nothing has been presented. “We want them to address all the areas starting with fuel crisis, electricity, water, food crisis,” he said, adding that “we expect them to tackle all issues at once because government is a big enterprise.”

Malawi’s National Statistical Office, the official statistics agency, reported annual inflation of 18.6% for October 2026, down from 19.4% in September. Kalindo’s list of grievances nonetheless runs from fuel and electricity to water and food.

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba previously said the problems are structural and would take time to resolve. The government has not said what its promised solutions contain or when they will be published.

Mhango, the justice minister, did not respond to requests for comment on 20 November. We found no published government response to Malawi First’s latest statement.

Moses Mkandawire, executive director of the Nyika Institute, a Malawian think tank, said the government should update citizens regularly on its interventions. He added: “Dialogue is not a one-off event, it is a process.”

Kalindo also alleged, without evidence, that a cartel is involved in the theft of foreign currency. We could not verify the claim.

Earlier coverage looks at Malawi’s fuel deliveries. Separate reporting covers a health workers’ strike ultimatum.

Malawi First has set no new deadline. Kalindo said: “If they lied to us, they only lied to themselves because we will go ahead with our plans.”

The next step is the emergency meeting, which Kalindo has not dated. He has said Malawians will hear from the group.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Malawi First?

It is a Malawian pressure group led by Bon Kalindo, which uses the threat of street protests to press the government on living costs. It says it will decide its next step at an emergency meeting.

Have the protests been scheduled?

Not yet. Kalindo says Malawians will hear from the group after its emergency meeting.

What does the government say?

Information Minister Shadric Namalomba previously said the problems are structural. The government has not published the solutions it promised on 4 November.

Sources Sources: statements by Malawi First leader Bon Kalindo (29 October, 4 and 20 November 2026); statements by Justice Minister Charles Mhango, Information Minister Shadric Namalomba; Nyika Institute; National Statistical Office of Malawi consumer price data for October 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error