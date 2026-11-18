Economy: Malawi

Malawi’s government said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it could not say when new fuel deliveries will arrive. Shadric Namalomba, the government spokesperson, told “Kulinji”, a programme on Times Radio, a radio station, that no arrival dates could be given, Malawi24, a Malawian news site, reported on 17 November.

Namalomba said the Ministry of Finance had released US$30 million for fuel purchases and that Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), a fuel-import company, had also bought 100 million litres. Both figures are government claims, and we found no independent confirmation of either.

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The promise matters to anyone who drives, ships goods or travels in Malawi, because fuel has been scarce since at least April. Semafor, a US news outlet, reported on 14 October that pump prices had passed US$3 a litre and that some bus fares had doubled.

Key Facts Who. Shadric Namalomba, Malawi’s government spokesperson, said officials cannot give a date.

When. Tuesday 17 November 2026, in a radio interview.

Government claim. The Finance Ministry released US$30 million for fuel; importers also bought 100 million litres.

Demand. The National Oil Company of Malawi says the country uses about 2 million litres a day.

Prices. Petrol cost about US$3.24 a litre as of 30 October, among the highest in Africa.

Malawi’s government has promised more fuel without giving a delivery date, after an earlier promise of normal supply by 20 October, which a rights coalition says was not kept.

How Malawi Reached This Point

Malawi’s energy regulator, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), raised official pump prices by about 34% on 1 April 2026, The Nation, a Malawian newspaper, reported on 25 April. The same report quoted Energy Minister Jean Mathanga saying 243 tankers had been dispatched, and promising improvement by the following Tuesday.

John Kapito, director of the Consumers Association of Malawi, a consumer watchdog, asked in that article what would happen after that. The shortage was still running in November.

Africanews, a pan-African news broadcaster, reported on 30 October that Mathanga said over 23 million litres of petrol and diesel had been procured, nearly half of it in transit. Africanews cited scarce foreign currency, supply disruption linked to the Iran war, banks struggling to honour letters of credit (bank payment guarantees) and suppliers demanding upfront payment.

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), a rights group, said that a minister had promised normal supply by 20 October 2026 and that there was no meaningful improvement, Malawi24 reported on 3 November.

File photo: a craft market in Blantyre, Malawi.

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What the Government Said and Did Not Say

Namalomba did not name truck arrival dates because road disruptions could make the government look as if it had misled the public, Malawi24 reported on 17 November. He said people want fuel at every station, “rather than being told that fuel trucks have left Dar es Salaam and are passing through certain places”.

He also promised “significant improvements in fuel availability in the coming days”, again without a date, according to Malawi24 on 17 November. The National Oil Company of Malawi says the country uses about 2 million litres a day, needing about US$49 million a month in foreign currency, Africanews reported on 30 October.

By our arithmetic, 100 million litres would last about 50 days at that rate, and the 23 million litres Mathanga cited would last about 11 to 12 days.

Prices, Fares and Protests

Africanews reported on 30 October that petrol cost around US$3.24 a litre, the highest in Africa, citing the price-tracking site GlobalPetrolPrices. Semafor reported on 14 October that pump prices had passed US$3 a litre and that the government had launched a crackdown on black-market fuel.

Semafor added that some bus routes had seen fares double, a rise we covered on 7 October in Malawi Fuel Shortage Doubles Some Bus Fares. Economist Milward Tobias told Africanews on 30 October that shortages threaten food security by disrupting fertiliser deliveries.

Groups called demonstrations for Tuesday 17 November, as we reported on 13 November in Malawi Group Plans Nationwide Fuel Protests. HRDC had planned protests in Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu, Malawi24 reported on 3 November, and we found no record of how 17 November went.

Why It Matters

Fuel moves food, workers and fertiliser, so a shortage raises costs across the economy. The mechanism is foreign currency: the National Oil Company of Malawi says fuel imports need about US$49 million a month, and Africanews reported on 30 October that scarce currency, failing letters of credit and upfront-payment demands slow every cargo.

A Critic’s View

Energy expert Grain Malunga told Malawi24 on 17 November: “If the government had proceeded with G2G, we could not have experienced this situation.” G2G means government-to-government fuel buying.

He urges lifting the ban on gold and mineral exports to raise foreign currency.

What to Watch

Malawi has published no delivery schedule, Namalomba did not give truck arrival dates, and no official source has given a dated checkpoint.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm whether the US$30 million has been spent or whether the 100 million litres has arrived. We also could not find how the 17 November demonstrations went, or any date for the end of the shortage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Malawi said when new fuel will arrive?

No. Government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that he could not say when fuel would arrive, Malawi24 reported. He promised “significant improvements in fuel availability in the coming days”, without a date.

How much fuel does Malawi use?

The National Oil Company of Malawi says the country uses about 2 million litres a day, needing about US$49 million a month in foreign currency, Africanews reported on 30 October 2026.

How much fuel has the government promised?

Namalomba said the Finance Ministry released US$30 million and importers also bought 100 million litres. At 2 million litres a day, that is about 50 days of national use by our arithmetic. These are government claims.

How much does petrol cost in Malawi?

Africanews reported on 30 October 2026 that petrol cost around US$3.24 a litre, the highest in Africa, citing GlobalPetrolPrices. Semafor reported on 14 October that pump prices had passed US$3 a litre.

Sources: Statements by government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba and Energy Minister Jean Mathanga, as reported below; Malawi24, 17 November 2026 · Malawi24, 3 November 2026 · Africanews, 30 October 2026 · Semafor, 14 October 2026 · The Nation, 25 April 2026.

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