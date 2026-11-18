File photo, 7 October 2018. Power lines over a neighbourhood in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital and the city where Egenco has its headquarters. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Malawi

Malawi’s Treasury has ordered an investigative audit and frozen bank accounts after the state power generator Egenco (Electricity Generation Company) paid a law firm about 2.6 billion Malawian kwacha (about US$1.5 million) to help collect a debt from another state utility. The Egenco board suspended its chief executive, William Liabunya, and its company secretary, Videlia Mluwira, in letters dated Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The fee equals 15% of the money recovered, and it has caused public anger because the law firm’s contract, signed only in August, set modest hourly rates. A Malawian news report on 18 November said Attorney General Frank Mbeta, the government’s chief legal adviser, visited Egenco’s Blantyre headquarters for talks with management, which we could not confirm independently.

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Key Facts Payment. Egenco paid law firm M&M Global 2.62 billion kwacha (about US$1.5 million) to collect a debt.

Basis. A 15% fee on 14.86 billion kwacha (about US$8.5 million) that the state distributor Escom paid Egenco.

Response. Treasury ordered an investigative audit and account freezes; the board suspended two executives.

Defence. Egenco says the firm was legally entitled to the fee and no executive benefited.

As of 18 November 2026, 14:00 GMT.

Egenco and its sister company Escom are both state-owned, so the fee is paid from public money. The audit will test whether the payment was properly approved.

How the Fee Arose

Egenco’s chief executive, Liabunya, and Madalitso M’meta, managing partner of M&M Global Law Consultants, signed a three-year agreement on 4 August 2026 for work on an “as-needed basis”, according to leaked internal documents reported in the Malawian press. The agreement fixed fees at 75,000 kwacha (about US$43) an hour for a partner and 40,000 kwacha (about US$23) for an associate.

On 1 October Mluwira instructed the firm to recover 20.8 billion kwacha (about US$12 million) in unpaid electricity bills from Escom, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi, which distributes power. After a formal demand on 8 October, Escom paid 14.86 billion kwacha (about US$8.5 million) directly into Egenco’s account.

On 16 October the law firm wrote to Escom, saying it had received the payment on Egenco’s behalf and asking for 2.62 billion kwacha (about US$1.5 million) in collection costs and value-added tax. The sum was 2.23 billion kwacha (about US$1.3 million) in costs plus 390.16 million kwacha (about US$223,000) in tax, and the firm cited the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners (Remuneration) Rules, 2025.

File photo. A craft market in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial hub in the south. Photo: AndrewDressel, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

By our arithmetic, billing 2.23 billion kwacha at the contract’s partner rate of 75,000 kwacha an hour would take about 29,700 hours, or more than three years of non-stop, round-the-clock work. That gap between the August contract and the October bill is the centre of the public criticism.

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What Egenco and the Government Say

Liabunya said in a statement on 16 November that the money paid for services in recovering a debt of about 30 billion kwacha (about US$17 million) that Escom owed for power trading. He said Egenco hired the firm only after exhausting normal recovery steps, that the firm was legally entitled to a 15% collection fee plus about 390 million kwacha in tax, and that no executive benefited personally.

Cliff Chiunda, the Treasury’s top civil servant, said on 17 November that the Treasury had launched an investigative audit “to establish the processes and approvals that were made by Egenco”. The Treasury also told the Financial Intelligence Authority, the national financial crime agency, to freeze accounts linked to the payment, and its spokesperson said auditors were already working.

Justin Saidi, the government’s top civil servant, who chairs Egenco’s board, suspended Liabunya and Mluwira with immediate effect. His letters cited investigations into procurement, performance and use of company resources, and did not say whether the suspensions are linked to the Treasury audit.

Critics, including Kamangila, ask why a state company paid an outside firm instead of using in-house lawyers or the Attorney General’s office. They also question whether paying 2.6 billion kwacha to recover a debt between two state-owned companies is value for public money.

Why It Matters

Governance campaigners quoted in the Malawian press note that Egenco and Escom answer to the same ministry and draw on the same public purse, so a commission paid by one on money that the other paid directly is a cost to taxpayers and electricity customers. At 15% of the 14.86 billion kwacha recovered, the fee is large against the August hourly contract, and the Treasury audit will test how state companies approve spending.

The case also reopens questions about the two suspended executives. According to Malawian press reports, they returned to Egenco in November 2025 after two years away, following accusations of abuse of office and money laundering, and a Blantyre court had acquitted them in a case over the alleged theft of 3.4 billion kwacha.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the audit will find any breach of procurement rules, or when its findings will be published. It is also not known how much of Escom’s remaining debt is still unpaid, since the fee was charged only on the 14.86 billion kwacha it paid, and reported fee figures differ slightly between 2.6 and 2.62 billion kwacha.

The firm’s letter relies on the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners (Remuneration) Rules, 2025, which set lawyers’ fees in Malawi. One Malawian press analysis says they allow percentage fees once a formal demand is issued, even if the debtor pays the client directly, and whether they override an hourly contract is for the audit and, if needed, the courts to decide.

No official date has been given for the audit report, so we name no dated checkpoint. Related background is in our report on Malawi’s power company boards and in our October inflation report.

For wider context, see our report on Malawi’s governance ranking. A second costly state dispute is covered in our report on a defunct bank’s compensation award.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Egenco?

Egenco is Malawi’s state-owned electricity generator, headquartered in Blantyre. Its sister company Escom buys and distributes the power.

How much did Egenco pay the law firm?

Egenco paid M&M Global about 2.62 billion kwacha (about US$1.5 million), made up of 2.23 billion kwacha in fees and 390 million in tax. That equals 15% of the 14.86 billion kwacha Escom paid.

What happens next?

The Treasury’s audit is under way and accounts linked to the payment are frozen. No date has been given for its findings.

Sources: Treasury of Malawi, statement of Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda, 17 November 2026; Egenco, statement of Chief Executive William Liabunya, 16 November 2026; Egenco board, suspension letters of 17 November 2026; M&M Global Law Consultants, letter to Escom of 16 October 2026, as published by lawyer Alexious Kamangila; Egenco and M&M Global services agreement of 4 August 2026, as reported from leaked documents; official exchange rate of about 1,750 kwacha per US$ (Reserve Bank of Malawi, November 2026); the parallel-market rate is much weaker, so dollar values here are at the official rate.

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