Malawi Health Workers Threaten Walkout

IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.17% USD/MXN18.53▼ 0.36% USD/CLP994.13▼ 0.14% USD/COP3,317▲ 1.14% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.18% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.69% BRENT 95.77 ▼ 0.05% WTI 88.52 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.08 ▼ 1.67% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 0.08% SILVER 48.93 ▼ 2.09% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.66 ▼ 1.30% PETR4 45.21 ▲ 1.14% VALE3 63.45 ▼ 0.78% ITUB4 42.17 ▲ 1.18% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.74 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 15.13 ▼ 2.26% B3SA3 14.81 ▲ 0.34% WEGE3 51.19 ▼ 0.89% PRIO3 63.24 ▼ 0.09% SUZB3 55.06 ▼ 1.75% RENT3 30.08 ▲ 1.69% AZZA3 15.96 ▼ 5.56% CSAN3 3.01 ▲ 5.61% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.18 ▲ 8.85% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.12 ▼ 7.42% SLCE3 18.11 ▼ 1.36% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.85 ▼ 8.98% IBOV 172,350.73 ▲ 0.60% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.53 ▼ 0.39% USD/CLP 994.13 ▼ 0.14% USD/COP 3,317 ▲ 1.14% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.18% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.68% BRENT 95.77 ▼ 0.05% WTI 88.52 ▼ 0.25% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.08 ▼ 1.67% GOLD 3,882 ▼ 0.08% SILVER 48.93 ▼ 2.09% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.66 ▼ 1.30% PETR4 45.21 ▲ 1.14% VALE3 63.45 ▼ 0.78% ITUB4 42.17 ▲ 1.18% BBDC4 14.44 ▲ 0.84% ABEV3 15.74 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 15.13 ▼ 2.26% B3SA3 14.81 ▲ 0.34% WEGE3 51.19 ▼ 0.89% PRIO3 63.24 ▼ 0.09% SUZB3 55.06 ▼ 1.75% RENT3 30.08 ▲ 1.69% AZZA3 15.96 ▼ 5.56% CSAN3 3.01 ▲ 5.61% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.54 ▲ 6.28% GMAT3 4.18 ▲ 8.85% PSSA3 46.47 ▲ 1.15% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.12 ▼ 7.42% SLCE3 18.11 ▼ 1.36% NATU3 5.12 ▼ 3.94% BRKM5 3.09 ▲ 0.65% RANI3 8.15 ▼ 0.37% CSNA3 3.85 ▼ 8.98%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Malawi Africa

Malawi Health Workers Threaten Walkout

By · · 2 min read
Malawi explained — Centre House Arcade in Lilongwe City Centre
Centre House Arcade in Lilongwe City Centre, the commercial heart of the capital (Photo: Malawiana, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

SOCIETY · MALAWI

Malawi’s Human Resources for Health Coalition, an alliance of health-worker unions and professional bodies, plans to withdraw services at public health facilities after its 14-day ultimatum to the government expired. Chair Solomon Chomba said the Office of the President and Cabinet, the presidency’s administrative arm, had not answered a petition sent on 27 October 2026.

Key Facts

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  • Who Human Resources for Health Coalition, including the Society of Medical Doctors and the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives.
  • What A planned “tactical labour withdrawal” at public health facilities, ahead of a possible nationwide one.
  • Demand Hiring of more than 14,400 health professionals, including 95 doctors and 541 laboratory professionals.
  • Response The health ministry says recruitment is under way; the coalition says its meeting request went unanswered.

What the Coalition Says

Chomba said a “tactical labour withdrawal” was the more likely first step before any full nationwide action, and that legal options remain open. He said health facilities lack gloves and drugs and that staff are overburdened.

Entrance gate of the Parliament Building in Lilongwe, Malawi
File photo. The entrance to the Parliament Building in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital.

What the Government Says

Benedicto Mbewe, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, said in a written reply that recruitment is already under way. Focus Maganga, spokesperson for the Office of the President and Cabinet, said the government is recruiting health workers.

What Is Not Known

No strike start date has been given, and the coalition’s staffing figures have not been independently confirmed. These statements come from two Malawian news reports, not from a primary document, and are reported, not confirmed.

What It Means for You

Patients and visitors in Malawi could face disruption at public clinics and hospitals if a withdrawal begins. It is not yet clear which services a withdrawal would cover.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Malawi health workers’ strike start?

No start date has been given. The coalition says it would begin with a tactical labour withdrawal at public facilities.

What does the Malawi government say?

The health ministry says recruitment is under way. The office of the president says it is recruiting health workers.

Sources: Statements by Solomon Chomba, chair of the Human Resources for Health Coalition; Benedicto Mbewe, Ministry of Health and Sanitation spokesperson; and Focus Maganga, Office of the President and Cabinet spokesperson, published 13 November 2026.

More on Malawi: planned nationwide fuel protests and Malawi’s debt burden. See also our Malawi coverage and explainer on Malawi’s place in Africa.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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