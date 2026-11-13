Malawi Health Workers Threaten Walkout

Centre House Arcade in Lilongwe City Centre, the commercial heart of the capital (Photo: Malawiana, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)

SOCIETY · MALAWI

Malawi’s Human Resources for Health Coalition, an alliance of health-worker unions and professional bodies, plans to withdraw services at public health facilities after its 14-day ultimatum to the government expired. Chair Solomon Chomba said the Office of the President and Cabinet, the presidency’s administrative arm, had not answered a petition sent on 27 October 2026.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Human Resources for Health Coalition, including the Society of Medical Doctors and the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives.

What A planned “tactical labour withdrawal” at public health facilities, ahead of a possible nationwide one.

Demand Hiring of more than 14,400 health professionals, including 95 doctors and 541 laboratory professionals.

Response The health ministry says recruitment is under way; the coalition says its meeting request went unanswered.

What the Coalition Says

Chomba said a “tactical labour withdrawal” was the more likely first step before any full nationwide action, and that legal options remain open. He said health facilities lack gloves and drugs and that staff are overburdened.

File photo. The entrance to the Parliament Building in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital.

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What the Government Says

Benedicto Mbewe, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, said in a written reply that recruitment is already under way. Focus Maganga, spokesperson for the Office of the President and Cabinet, said the government is recruiting health workers.

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What Is Not Known

No strike start date has been given, and the coalition’s staffing figures have not been independently confirmed. These statements come from two Malawian news reports, not from a primary document, and are reported, not confirmed.

What It Means for You

Patients and visitors in Malawi could face disruption at public clinics and hospitals if a withdrawal begins. It is not yet clear which services a withdrawal would cover.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Malawi health workers’ strike start?

No start date has been given. The coalition says it would begin with a tactical labour withdrawal at public facilities.

What does the Malawi government say?

The health ministry says recruitment is under way. The office of the president says it is recruiting health workers.

Sources: Statements by Solomon Chomba, chair of the Human Resources for Health Coalition; Benedicto Mbewe, Ministry of Health and Sanitation spokesperson; and Focus Maganga, Office of the President and Cabinet spokesperson, published 13 November 2026.

More on Malawi: planned nationwide fuel protests and Malawi’s debt burden. See also our Malawi coverage and explainer on Malawi’s place in Africa.

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