Malawi Fights US$173M Defunct Bank Award

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.57▼ 0.31% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.33% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Malawi Africa

Malawi Fights US$173M Defunct Bank Award

By · · 5 min read

BANKING · MALAWI

Malawi’s government says it will fight a court order that makes its central bank pay about K300 billion (about US$173 million) to a bank whose licence it revoked in 2005. Attorney General Frank Mbeta, the government’s chief legal adviser, calls the award excessive and says he will seek a review this week.

Amounts in kwacha, Malawi’s currency, use US$1 = K1,735, an approximate market rate in early November 2026; the official rate may differ. The sum is far below the K1.1 trillion (about US$634 million) the bank had demanded.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • The award Malawi’s central bank was ordered on 4 November 2026 to pay about K300 billion (about US$173 million).
  • The claim The defunct Finance Bank sought about K1.1 trillion (about US$634 million); the award is about 27% of that.
  • The objection Attorney General Frank Mbeta calls the award excessive and plans a review by a full bench of judges.
  • The root Malawi’s top court ruled on 3 February 2026 that revoking the bank’s licence in 2005 was unlawful.
  • Next No hearing date for the planned review has been reported.

What the Court Awarded

Ibrahim Hussein, an assistant registrar (a court officer) of the Supreme Court of Appeal, assessed the damages on Wednesday 4 November 2026, as the court had directed in February. He ordered the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the central bank, to pay Finance Bank Malawi, a bank now in voluntary liquidation, meaning its owners chose to wind it up.

The award has three main parts: K157.471 billion (about US$91 million) for lost business and profit, and K138.124 billion (about US$80 million) for misconduct in public office, meaning abuse of power by officials. A further K150 million (about US$86,000) covers breaches of constitutional rights.

Those parts add up to K295.7 billion (about US$170 million), which reports give as K300 billion. A separate K44.4 million (about US$25,600) is listed as liquidated principal, meaning an amount already fixed.

Centre House Arcade in Lilongwe City Centre, Malawi
File photo. Centre House Arcade in Lilongwe City Centre, Malawi. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Why the Government Objects

Mbeta says he will ask a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal, a panel of several judges, to review the award within this week. The government argues the sum is out of proportion and would be a heavy burden on public finances.

At the assessment hearing the state argued that Finance Bank deserved only nominal damages, a small sum that recognises a wrong without covering a loss. The bank’s lawyer, Msisha, argued that the court’s wording “if any” did not cast doubt that a wrong had been done.

How a Bank Closed in 2005 Reached the Supreme Court

The Reserve Bank revoked Finance Bank’s banking licence in May 2005, and the bank went into voluntary liquidation in 2006. In October 2014 the High Court dismissed the bank’s counterclaim, its own claim for lost business, and awarded the Reserve Bank K13 million (about US$7,500 at today’s rate).

On 3 February 2026 the Supreme Court of Appeal declared the revocation unlawful and sent the question of damages to its assistant registrar. The judiciary said on 13 February that no specific sum had been set, and called the figures then circulating speculative.

What It Means for You

The case shows how large a court-ordered liability against a central bank can become. Anyone tracking Malawi’s public finances or the kwacha will want to see whether the review cuts the figure; our Malawi coverage and Africa desk follow the case.

The first checkpoint is whether Mbeta files within the week he named. The second is whether the full bench sets a date, which would show how fast the government’s challenge moves; see also our Malawi explainer.

What Is Not Known

The court said interest is payable on damages, but neither the rate nor a payment deadline has been reported. The reports also do not explain why the itemised parts total K295.7 billion while the headline figure is K300 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much must Malawi’s central bank pay Finance Bank?

An assistant registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered about K300 billion (about US$173 million) on 4 November 2026. The bank had asked for about K1.1 trillion (about US$634 million).

Why does Malawi’s government object to the award?

Attorney General Frank Mbeta calls it excessive and says the state argued for nominal damages. The government says the sum would be a heavy burden on public finances.

Why was Finance Bank owed anything?

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on 3 February 2026 that the Reserve Bank’s 2005 revocation of the bank’s licence was unlawful. It then sent the question of damages for assessment.

What happens next?

Mbeta says he will seek a review before a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal this week. No hearing date has been reported.

Sources: Judiciary of Malawi, press release on Finance Bank of Malawi v Reserve Bank of Malawi and the Attorney General, 13 February 2026; Supreme Court of Appeal of Malawi, assessment of damages by the assistant registrar (as reported), 4 November 2026; Exchange rate: US$1 = K1,735, approximate market rate, early November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

RT
Ask Rio Times
Latin American markets, currencies and companies.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Biya, 93, sets Cameroon's vote for 7 February”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Central Bank compensation Finance Bank Malawi Frank Mbeta kwacha Malawi Malawi banking Malawi economy Reserve Bank of Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.