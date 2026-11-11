Malawi Fights US$173M Defunct Bank Award

BANKING · MALAWI

Malawi’s government says it will fight a court order that makes its central bank pay about K300 billion (about US$173 million) to a bank whose licence it revoked in 2005. Attorney General Frank Mbeta, the government’s chief legal adviser, calls the award excessive and says he will seek a review this week.

Amounts in kwacha, Malawi’s currency, use US$1 = K1,735, an approximate market rate in early November 2026; the official rate may differ. The sum is far below the K1.1 trillion (about US$634 million) the bank had demanded.

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Key Facts The award Malawi’s central bank was ordered on 4 November 2026 to pay about K300 billion (about US$173 million).

The claim The defunct Finance Bank sought about K1.1 trillion (about US$634 million); the award is about 27% of that.

The objection Attorney General Frank Mbeta calls the award excessive and plans a review by a full bench of judges.

The root Malawi’s top court ruled on 3 February 2026 that revoking the bank’s licence in 2005 was unlawful.

Next No hearing date for the planned review has been reported.

What the Court Awarded

Ibrahim Hussein, an assistant registrar (a court officer) of the Supreme Court of Appeal, assessed the damages on Wednesday 4 November 2026, as the court had directed in February. He ordered the Reserve Bank of Malawi, the central bank, to pay Finance Bank Malawi, a bank now in voluntary liquidation, meaning its owners chose to wind it up.

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The award has three main parts: K157.471 billion (about US$91 million) for lost business and profit, and K138.124 billion (about US$80 million) for misconduct in public office, meaning abuse of power by officials. A further K150 million (about US$86,000) covers breaches of constitutional rights.

Those parts add up to K295.7 billion (about US$170 million), which reports give as K300 billion. A separate K44.4 million (about US$25,600) is listed as liquidated principal, meaning an amount already fixed.

File photo. Centre House Arcade in Lilongwe City Centre, Malawi. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

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Why the Government Objects

Mbeta says he will ask a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal, a panel of several judges, to review the award within this week. The government argues the sum is out of proportion and would be a heavy burden on public finances.

At the assessment hearing the state argued that Finance Bank deserved only nominal damages, a small sum that recognises a wrong without covering a loss. The bank’s lawyer, Msisha, argued that the court’s wording “if any” did not cast doubt that a wrong had been done.

How a Bank Closed in 2005 Reached the Supreme Court

The Reserve Bank revoked Finance Bank’s banking licence in May 2005, and the bank went into voluntary liquidation in 2006. In October 2014 the High Court dismissed the bank’s counterclaim, its own claim for lost business, and awarded the Reserve Bank K13 million (about US$7,500 at today’s rate).

On 3 February 2026 the Supreme Court of Appeal declared the revocation unlawful and sent the question of damages to its assistant registrar. The judiciary said on 13 February that no specific sum had been set, and called the figures then circulating speculative.

What It Means for You

The case shows how large a court-ordered liability against a central bank can become. Anyone tracking Malawi’s public finances or the kwacha will want to see whether the review cuts the figure; our Malawi coverage and Africa desk follow the case.

The first checkpoint is whether Mbeta files within the week he named. The second is whether the full bench sets a date, which would show how fast the government’s challenge moves; see also our Malawi explainer.

What Is Not Known

The court said interest is payable on damages, but neither the rate nor a payment deadline has been reported. The reports also do not explain why the itemised parts total K295.7 billion while the headline figure is K300 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much must Malawi’s central bank pay Finance Bank?

An assistant registrar of the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered about K300 billion (about US$173 million) on 4 November 2026. The bank had asked for about K1.1 trillion (about US$634 million).

Why does Malawi’s government object to the award?

Attorney General Frank Mbeta calls it excessive and says the state argued for nominal damages. The government says the sum would be a heavy burden on public finances.

Why was Finance Bank owed anything?

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on 3 February 2026 that the Reserve Bank’s 2005 revocation of the bank’s licence was unlawful. It then sent the question of damages for assessment.

What happens next?

Mbeta says he will seek a review before a full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal this week. No hearing date has been reported.

Sources: Judiciary of Malawi, press release on Finance Bank of Malawi v Reserve Bank of Malawi and the Attorney General, 13 February 2026; Supreme Court of Appeal of Malawi, assessment of damages by the assistant registrar (as reported), 4 November 2026; Exchange rate: US$1 = K1,735, approximate market rate, early November 2026.

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