Malawi Ranks 20th of 54 in Governance Index

MALAWI · GOVERNANCE

Malawi ranks 20th of 54 African countries in the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, a foundation that tracks how Africa is governed. The ranking places it between Algeria in 19th and Gambia in 21st.

The index, known as the IIAG, comes out every two years and covers 2016 to 2025. Malawi is among 18 countries the report classes as “Increasing Improvement”, meaning their 2025 scores are better than in 2016 and the pace has quickened since 2021.

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Key Facts What happened Malawi ranks 20th of 54 in Overall Governance, the index’s headline score, in the 2026 Ibrahim Index.

Strengths It ranks 6th on accountability and transparency, and 10th on rule of law and justice.

Weakness The report lists Malawi among 12 countries where birth and death registration is still worsening.

Continent Africa’s average score is 50.1 out of 100, up 0.8 points since 2016.

Where Malawi Stands

Overall Governance is the index’s headline measure, combining many indicators into one picture of each country. Malawi’s 20th place in 2025 puts it in the top half of the 54-country table.

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Seychelles, Mauritius and Cabo Verde take the top three places, while South Sudan is last at 54th. Kenya ranks 10th, Guinea 42nd, and Guinea-Bissau 45th, as we reported in our story on how Guinea-Bissau ranks 45th in the same index.

The African average Overall Governance score was 50.1 out of 100 in 2025, up 0.8 points from 49.3 in 2016. The report describes the decade as one of uneven movement.

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Strong on Accountability and the Courts

Malawi ranks 6th of 54 in Accountability & Transparency, one of the index’s sub-categories. It ranks 10th in Rule of Law & Justice, another sub-category.

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Both places are well above its overall rank of 20th. The report also names Malawi among eight countries that held executive elections in the past five years and saw the opposition take power, alongside Botswana, Ghana, Lesotho, Liberia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal and Zambia.

Rankings and daily life do not always match. Our earlier report looked at how corruption slows Malawi infrastructure.

Where the Index Sees Weakness

The report lists Malawi among 12 countries where Civil Registration, the system that records births and deaths, is still worse in 2025 than in 2016. It calls these core government functions.

The other 11 are Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Togo and Zambia. Malawi therefore appears among the improvers overall and among the decliners on this one measure.

Civil society is another test of institutions. A rights group has sued the regulator of non-governmental organisations, as our report on a Malawi rights group suing its NGO regulator explains.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the index is one reference point on how African institutions perform, alongside official data. It is a ranking of governance, not a measure of money, so it says nothing about Malawi’s budget or debt.

The things to watch are Malawi’s accountability institutions, meaning its courts, audit offices and press, and the next edition of the index. For wider context, see Malawi’s role in Africa explained.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed Malawi’s own overall score, so we give only its rank. The rank reflects data to 2025 and does not capture later developments.

The Foundation publishes the index every two years, and we do not state a date for the next edition. How Malawi’s score compares individually with its neighbours is also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does Malawi rank in the 2026 Ibrahim Index?

Malawi ranks 20th of 54 African countries in Overall Governance for 2025. Algeria is 19th and Gambia is 21st.

What is the Ibrahim Index of African Governance?

It is a governance ranking of 54 African countries, published every two years by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation. The 2026 edition covers 2016 to 2025.

Where is Malawi strong and weak in the index?

It ranks 6th in Accountability & Transparency and 10th in Rule of Law & Justice. The report also lists it among 12 countries where birth and death registration is still deteriorating.

Sources: Mo Ibrahim Foundation, 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Index Report.