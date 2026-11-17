Photo: AMISOM Public Information / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

POLITICS · SOMALIA

Two leaders of Somali federal member states are expected to meet in Garowe, the capital of the Puntland region, to discuss how the country should vote. A report published on Saturday 14 November 2026 said Jubaland president Ahmed Madobe was expected to travel there “in the coming days” to meet Puntland president Said Abdullahi Deni.

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Also on Tuesday 17 November 2026, federal President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a Gulf federation, of backing rival factions and militias. We found no report that the Garowe visit has happened, and its date is not confirmed.

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Key Facts Who Ahmed Madobe leads Jubaland, a Somali federal member state with its own government.

Meeting Expected in Garowe, Puntland’s capital, with Puntland’s president; date not confirmed.

Court On 5 November 2026 Somalia’s Supreme Court said government terms had expired.

Deadlines The court set 30 days for an election framework and 90 days for elections.

Accusation On 17 November the president accused the United Arab Emirates of backing militias.

Two leaders of Somali regions are expected to talk in Garowe about the election row. Separately, the federal president has accused a Gulf state of backing rival factions and militias.

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What Is Expected in Garowe

The report of 14 November said Madobe and Deni would discuss electoral disagreements and a negotiated framework for future elections. Both men lead federal member states, which are regions with their own governments.

A Mogadishu meeting that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called for Saturday 14 November was postponed, and no new date has been set. The same report says the opposition is boycotting the process.

One report named Sunday 15 November for his arrival, but we found no report that Madobe has arrived. The visit therefore remains an expectation, and its date is not confirmed.

Two Somali officials shake hands at a conference in Mogadishu. File photo. Photo: AMISOM Public Information (the African Union mission’s press office), CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture

Parliament approved amendments on Wednesday 4 March 2026 that extend terms of office from four to five years. The president signed them four days later, on Sunday 8 March 2026.

On Thursday 5 November 2026 the Constitutional Division of Somalia’s Supreme Court ruled that the terms of parliament and the federal government expired on Tuesday 14 April 2026. It put the end of the president’s term at Friday 15 May 2026.

The Attorney General’s Office, the government’s chief legal office, said on 6 November that the ruling “has no legal effect”. We have not seen the written ruling.

The court also ordered agreement on an election framework within 30 days and elections within 90 days. By our count, those marks fall on Saturday 5 December 2026 and Wednesday 3 February 2027.

The court’s order sets a 30-day mark that falls about 5 December by our count, though the ruling is contested. A deal between two regional leaders would still need Mogadishu, the federal capital, to agree on one framework.

The President’s Accusation

In a video message on Tuesday 17 November 2026, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said: “The UAE wants to bring to Somalia and Sudan the same divisions it has left behind in Libya and Yemen.” He accused Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, of a strategy of political fragmentation.

Somalia’s federal government announced on Monday 12 January 2026 that it had annulled all agreements with the UAE. DP World, a Dubai-based port operator, runs the port of Berbera in Somaliland, a self-declared independent region in the north.

The strongest counter-view would be the UAE’s own, but we found no UAE statement on the accusation. We did not seek a response from the UAE directly.

What to Watch

Saturday 5 December 2026 is the 30-day mark for the court’s election-framework order, by our count from the ruling of 5 November. Wednesday 3 February 2027 is the 90-day mark for elections, also by our count.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the Garowe visit has happened or on what date. We also do not know how the federal government will react to it.

We do not know who else will attend the talks. The reports we read name only the two leaders.

The UAE’s response is not known. Nor is it known whether the talks will produce an election framework before the 30-day mark.

What It Means for You

Somali voters are the most directly affected, because the court’s clock leaves the rules of the next vote unsettled. The federal government contests that ruling, so the clock itself is disputed.

The president’s accusation puts UAE-run ports, such as Berbera, into the political argument. We did not check whether port operations have changed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ahmed Madobe?

He is the president of Jubaland, a Somali federal member state with its own government. A report of 14 November said he was expected to visit Garowe.

Why are Somalia’s leaders arguing about elections?

Parliament extended terms from four to five years on 4 March 2026. On 5 November the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Division said government terms had expired and ordered an election framework within 30 days.

Has the Madobe and Deni meeting taken place?

We found no report that it has. It is expected, and its date is not confirmed.

What did Somalia’s president say about the UAE?

On 17 November 2026 he accused the United Arab Emirates of backing rival factions and militias. The UAE had not responded in the reports we reviewed.

Sources: Supreme Court of Somalia, Constitutional Division, ruling of 5 November 2026; Office of the President of Somalia, video message of 17 November 2026; Reports on the constitutional amendments of March 2026; Reports on the federal government’s announcement of 12 January 2026; reports of 14 November 2026 on the planned Garowe visit.

Related coverage: Somalia Court Says President’s Term Expired and Somalia Opposition Bloc of 3 Warns of Mogadishu Clash. More in Somalia news.

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