Machado Visits Quake Victims in Caracas

Caracas cathedral. File photo.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado visited San Bernardino, a district of Caracas, on Sunday 8 November 2026 and met people affected by the earthquakes of 24 June. Her party, Vente Venezuela, said she toured the area, heard families describe their losses and attended prayers at the San Bernardino de Siena church.

US readers follow Machado because she is the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Her visit comes two weeks after she returned to Venezuela.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Where. San Bernardino, a Caracas district among the most affected by the 24 June quakes.

When. Sunday 8 November 2026, two weeks after her 25 October return to Venezuela.

Toll. Official figures cite 6,509 deaths from the double earthquake.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: about 2% for US recognition of Machado as leader by 31 December (8 Nov, 5:27 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Venezuela US tensions. Who runs Venezuela, the US sanctions and oil deals, the Maduro case and the odds are in our dossier. Latest: Venezuela Protest Camp Ends After 10 Months

Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize winner who returned to Venezuela on 25 October, spent Sunday listening to families who lost relatives and homes.

What Machado Did in San Bernardino

Machado walked through the district and listened to testimonies from families who lost relatives and property, her party reported on X. She also attended the church of San Bernardino de Siena, where she thanked the priest, Father Numa Rivero, for welcoming her. Her party described the moment as one of reunion, faith and prayer, adding that the struggle “is also spiritual”.

The church sits in one of the Caracas districts most affected by the 24 June earthquakes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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The Earthquakes Behind the Visit

Two large earthquakes struck Venezuela on 24 June 2026, a magnitude 7.2 and a magnitude 7.5 about a minute apart. Official figures cite 6,509 deaths, and La Guaira, the coastal state next to Caracas, was among the worst hit.

Machado returned to Venezuela on 25 October and has since visited La Guaira and met party members, relatives of political prisoners and leaders of the main opposition coalition. On Friday she went to the gates of the El Rodeo I prison near Caracas and promised not to leave political prisoners alone.

A highway in Caracas. File photo.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, shows about 2% for “U.S. recognizes Machado as leader of Venezuela by December 31”, with about US$203,000 traded (8 November, 5:27 p.m. ET). These are real-money bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

The visit shows that Venezuela’s recovery from the quakes is entangled with its politics. That matters for aid, migration and oil, which are all issues for US policy.

See also Machado Joins Families at Venezuela Prison and Machado Cites 3 US Steps to Venezuela Vote. Both trace her return.

What Is Not Known

It is not known what Machado will do next or whether the government will respond to her visit. The death toll has been revised several times in official tallies.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did María Corina Machado visit San Bernardino?

To meet families affected by the 24 June earthquakes, her party said. San Bernardino is one of the Caracas districts hit hardest.

When did Machado return to Venezuela?

On 25 October 2026. Since then she has visited La Guaira, met opposition leaders and gone to the El Rodeo I prison.

Sources: Vente Venezuela, Machado’s party, posts on X, 8 November 2026; Pan American Health Organization situation report on the Venezuela earthquakes (paho.org); Polymarket (polymarket.com).

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