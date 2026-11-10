Lomé Street Clearance Draws Opposition Fire

The seafront road in Lomé at sunset. File photo.

Society: Togo

Key Facts Who. Georges William Kouessan, leader of Santé du Peuple (People’s Health), an opposition party, and 2020 presidential candidate.

What. He called Lomé’s street-clearing drive “almost dramatic” in a television interview on 8 November.

Where. Roads and sidewalks in Lomé, including Golfe 1, one of the capital’s communes.

When. The official clearance window runs from 2 to 20 November 2026.

As of. 10 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

Togo’s capital is in the middle of a drive to clear street stalls from its roads, and an opposition leader says traders are being sent away without help. Georges William Kouessan, who heads the Santé du Peuple party, called the operation “almost dramatic” in a television interview on Sunday 8 November 2026.

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The clearance, which runs from 2 to 20 November, targets stalls, workshops and kiosks on public land in Lomé. Visitors and business travellers may find roadside traders gone in the coming days; background on the country is in our Togo explainer.

Lomé is clearing its roadsides of stalls and kiosks until 20 November, and critics say the people affected are getting no support.

What the Clearance Involves

The mayor of Golfe 1, one of the 13 communes of Greater Lomé, the capital’s metropolitan district, announced the operation in a communiqué, an official notice, to residents, traders and artisans. A body called the Comité ad hoc chargé du désencombrement du Grand Lomé, a special committee for clearing public space, is running it.

The communiqué says stalls, goods, workshops, sheds, kiosks and other structures on sidewalks, public rights of way and road edges must go. It asks occupants to clear the spaces before the operation starts, citing smoother traffic, road safety and a better living environment.

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What Mr Kouessan Said

Mr Kouessan spoke on the talk programme “Grand Rendez-vous” on Pyramide TV, a Togolese broadcaster, on Sunday 8 November 2026. He did not dispute the aim of reclaiming road space, but he criticised the method.

In his words, translated from French, traders “had permits and paid taxes” yet were told to leave “without any support measures”. He urged officials to show “more empathy” and said: “We are in a poor country.”

He doubted the development projects that authorities have cited, notably on the beach, saying such projects “have always been announced and never done”. He argued that formalising the informal sector would let the state relocate traders, for example by building markets.

Asked why the opposition has said little on social issues, he said the “political space is completely locked down”. That comes in a week of other news from Togo, such as a deadly boat accident on Lake Togo.

What It Means for Traders and Visitors

For street traders, the window to move or lose a pitch closes on 20 November, and the communiqué mentions no compensation or relocation. For visitors, sidewalks and road edges in Lomé may look different, and informal stalls may be harder to find.

For wider background, see our explainer on Togo and the great powers. It covers how the country is governed and what to watch in 2026.

What Is Not Known

Neither the communiqué nor Mr Kouessan’s interview gives the number of traders or stalls affected. The communiqué names the commune of Golfe 1 and does not list individual streets.

We have not seen a direct reply to his interview. We also could not confirm any relocation plan for the traders.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Lomé street clearance?

The operation runs from 2 to 20 November 2026, according to the communiqué of the mayor of Golfe 1. A special committee for clearing public space in Greater Lomé is leading it.

Who is Georges William Kouessan?

He is the leader of the opposition Santé du Peuple party and was a candidate in Togo’s 2020 presidential election. He spoke about the clearance on Pyramide TV on 8 November 2026.

What does the clearance target?

Stalls, goods, workshops, sheds, kiosks and other structures on sidewalks, public rights of way and road edges. The stated aims are smoother traffic, road safety and a better living environment.

Sources Communiqué of the mayor of the commune of Golfe 1, Lomé, October 2026; Comité ad hoc chargé du désencombrement du Grand Lomé; interview of Georges William Kouessan on Pyramide TV, “Grand Rendez-vous”, 8 November 2026.

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