Brazil Court Fines Assaí Over Bathroom Curbs
A labour court in Piracicaba, in São Paulo state, has ordered the Assaí supermarket chain to pay R$50,000 (about US$9,100) in collective damages and to stop restricting how workers use the bathroom, A Tarde, a Brazilian daily, reported on 7 November 2026. The sentence was issued on Wednesday 28 October by judge Bruno Furtado Silveira of the 1st Labour Court of Piracicaba, and it can still be appealed.
For US readers, the case shows how Brazilian courts treat workplace pressure at big retailers. The defendant is Sendas Distribuidora S.A., the company that runs Assaí.
Key Facts
- Ruling Piracicaba labour court ordered Assaí to pay R$50,000 (about US$9,100) in collective damages on 28 October 2026.
- Orders Stop restricting bathroom use, among other obligations.
- Penalty R$5,000 (about US$910) per breach, plus R$1,000 (about US$180) per harmed worker.
- Status First-instance ruling; the company can appeal.
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
What the Court Decided
The Sindicato dos Empregados no Comércio de Piracicaba, the local retail workers’ union, brought a public civil action, a collective lawsuit, against Sendas Distribuidora S.A. The R$50,000 in collective moral damages goes to the FAT, Brazil’s fund for unemployment benefits.
What Workers Reported
A survey with Cerest, a public workplace-health centre, covered 30 workers. Of them, 24 reported long waits for the bathroom, 25 said they were moved to tasks outside their role, 20 reported or saw harassment and 29 reported pressure over targets.
The union says the action covers about 180 employees at the unit. Our report on Assaí’s third-quarter profit covers the chain’s finances.
What the Company Says
Assaí told local media on Friday 6 November that it was notified of the ruling and has opened an internal review. It said it does not tolerate harassment or improper limits on workers’ rights.
During the case the company denied the claims, saying there was no bathroom ban, only a routine for covering cashier shifts. More country coverage is on our Brazil page.
What It Means for You
Investors in Brazilian retail can read the ruling as a reminder that courts can order changes to shift and break rules. The fine is modest, so the effect to watch is any appeal and any change to store routines.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether Assaí has appealed to the 15th Regional Labour Court, the regional appeals court. No appeal had been reported in the coverage we found, and the case number has not been published.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much was Assaí fined in Brazil?
A Piracicaba labour court ordered R$50,000 (about US$9,100) in collective moral damages. Extra fines of R$5,000 per breach and R$1,000 per harmed worker apply.
Can Assaí appeal the ruling?
Yes. It is a first-instance decision, and the company can appeal to the regional labour court.
What must Assaí stop doing?
The court ordered it to stop restricting how workers use the bathroom, among other obligations.
Sources: Ruling of the 1st Labour Court of Piracicaba of 28 October 2026; Sindicato dos Empregados no Comércio de Piracicaba; Assaí statement of 6 November 2026, as reported by A Tarde (7 November 2026). US$ conversions at 5.51 reais per US dollar, 9 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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