Mexico Stocks Rise 1.0% as Peso Firms | Mexico Market Report, Nov 9

Key Facts Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 72,105 , up 1.00%, its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain.

, up 1.00%, its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain. The peso strengthened , with the dollar down 0.40% at 18.55 pesos, its second straight fall.

, with the dollar down 0.40% at 18.55 pesos, its second straight fall. Banxico, the central bank, cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 points to 6.25% last Thursday , on a split 3-2 vote that surprised the market.

, on a split 3-2 vote that surprised the market. Inflation rose to 3.75% in October , above the 3.65% economists expected, yet investors barely blinked.

, above the 3.65% economists expected, yet investors barely blinked. Airline Volaris led the board with a 5.2% gain and Grupo México rose 3.0% , while bakery giant Bimbo fell 3.4%.

, while bakery giant Bimbo fell 3.4%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 87.0% on no change in Mexico’s interest rate in December and 13.0% on another 0.25-point cut (US$27,439 traded, 8:21 p.m. ET, 9 November 2026).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 72,105 on Monday, up 1.00% — its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain. In a month it has climbed 9.17% over 20 sessions. The peso also firmed, with the dollar down 0.40% at 18.55 pesos. The main cause was a broad global rally: the S&P 500, Wall Street’s main index, rose 2.35% and the US dollar index fell 0.61%. Last Thursday’s surprise cut by Banxico, the central bank, to 6.25% set a friendly backdrop. Even a faster October inflation reading of 3.75% did not dent the mood. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The index now sits 16.9% above its 12-month low of 61,672, set on 20 November 2025. History says rallies this steep end well about half the time, as the base rate below shows. What matters today. Mexican stocks are at a 12-month high on global risk appetite and cheaper money, but the climb is steep and needs Wall Street and US interest rates to stay friendly.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s stock market ended Monday at a level it has not seen in a year. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index tracking the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 72,105, up 1.00%.

That is the highest close of the past 12 months and the fifth gain in a row. Across those five sessions the index is up 3.33%.

The peso, Mexico’s currency, also had a good day. One US dollar cost 18.55 pesos, 0.40% less than at the previous close — a falling number means a stronger peso.

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Investors were not scared off by a hotter inflation print, which is the quiet headline of the day. They looked at cheaper money and a rising Wall Street instead.

Assessment — A global rally, credible but borrowed MEDIUM Wall Street and a weaker dollar did most of the work on Monday, with Banxico’s rate cut and a few company stories adding to it. That makes the move real but partly borrowed from abroad, and the 10-year US yield rising to 4.89% shows the global mood is not entirely relaxed. The variable to watch is US inflation data due on Tuesday 10 November and what it does to that yield.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC close 72,105 +1.00% Highest close in 12 months; fifth straight gain IPC session range — — Intraday high and low not in our scan USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 18.55 −0.40% Peso firmer for a second straight session IPC vs 52-week range 61,672 to 72,105 — Closing at the top of the range, 16.9% above the low USD/MXN vs 52-week range 16.89 to 18.87 — 1.7% below the 29 October high of 18.87 IPC over 20 sessions 72,105 +9.17% A steep one-month climb Key technical level 72,105 and 70,000 — Today’s close is the ceiling; 70,000 is round-number support

The table tells a simple story: the index is at the very top of its yearly range, while the peso is stronger than its recent worst but weaker than its September best.

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The dollar is 9.9% above its 12-month low of 16.89 reached on 4 September. Over 60 sessions the dollar is up 8.9%, so the peso has lost ground over three months even as it firmed on Monday.

For a foreign investor, that gap matters. Peso gains on the stock board are worth less once converted back into dollars.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 67% advancing 10 ▲ advancing5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.52 -0.06% Brent crude 91.11 -1.58% Gold 4,129 +0.34% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +2.90% GMEXICO Materials +2.78% CEMEX Other +1.28% AMX ADR Consumer Staples +0.39% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom +0.35% TELEVISA, AMX Financials +0.19% GFNORTE Industrials -0.02% GAP, ASUR, OMA Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 172,236.05 +2.22% Ibovespa172,236.05 +2.22% Mexico 72,104.80 +1.00% S&P/BMV IPC72,104.80 +1.00% Chile 10,589.61 +0.50% S&P IPSA10,589.61 +0.50% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,576.36 +3.67% MSCI COLCAP2,576.36 +3.67% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% 71,393.57 — — — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.06% +0.42% 18.53 18.56 18.49 — WALMEX 54.44 +0.55% -11.85% 54.14 54.74 53.52 12,936,343 GMEXICO 223.95 +2.90% +40.91% 217.63 225.87 220.20 5,765,824 FEMSA 243.13 +0.67% +39.32% 241.51 244.33 240.30 2,161,495 CEMEX 20.71 +2.78% +8.94% 20.15 20.79 20.15 37,456,931 GFNORTE 208.86 +0.19% +16.74% 208.46 212.00 207.41 5,317,593 BIMBO 68.60 -3.37% +8.03% 70.99 70.75 68.34 4,287,879 TELEVISA 8.82 -0.23% -17.42% 8.84 8.95 8.64 4,091,750 AMX 24.15 +0.92% +14.01% 23.93 24.28 23.84 39,026,151 GAP 436.86 -0.47% +10.99% 438.94 447.51 431.05 1,162,148 ASUR 266.82 +1.14% -11.80% 263.81 267.54 263.21 35,051 OMA 253.66 -0.73% +7.06% 255.53 257.00 252.33 904,296 KOF 217.99 +2.67% +33.39% 212.33 218.90 213.00 2,306,599 GRUMA 269.49 +2.97% -14.16% 261.72 269.49 260.02 601,525 KIMBER 39.34 -1.13% +10.32% 39.79 40.00 39.29 3,827,761 AMX ADR 26.05 +1.28% +12.58% 25.72 26.19 25.68 2,796,885 Largest moves today BIMBO 68.60 -3.37% GRUMA 269.49 +2.97% GMEXICO 223.95 +2.90% CEMEX 20.71 +2.78% KOF 217.99 +2.67% AMX ADR 26.05 +1.28% ASUR 266.82 +1.14% KIMBER 39.34 -1.13% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.00%, with breadth positive — 10 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — global risk appetite, a rate cut and a forgiving mood

First and heaviest, in our view with HIGH confidence: Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 2.35% to 7,550 and the Nasdaq, its technology-heavy cousin, rose 2.74%.

Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, which measures how much turbulence traders expect, fell 22.31% to 19.92. The US dollar index dropped 0.61% to 101.68, which usually helps emerging-market currencies and shares.

Second, with MEDIUM confidence: cheaper money at home. Banxico cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 points to 6.25% last Thursday, on a 3-2 vote of its governing board.

Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja said the bank had been weighing a cut since September because the economy still has slack. Lower rates tend to lift shares, because borrowing costs fall and bonds pay less.

Third, with LOW-TO-MEDIUM confidence: the market chose to look past inflation. October inflation accelerated to 3.75%, above the 3.65% economists expected and the 3.45% of the month before, pushed by food prices among other items.

The usual drivers do not all agree. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the cost of US government borrowing, rose 3 basis points (hundredths of a percentage point) to 4.89%, which normally weighs on the peso.

The best-supported explanation is that the rally in risk appetite and the weaker dollar outweighed it, with MEDIUM confidence. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, fell 3.87% and gold, tracked by the GLD fund, rose 1.88%, a mixed signal rather than a calm one.

Official details of the rate decision are on banxico.org.mx and inflation data from INEGI, the national statistics institute, on inegi.org.mx.

Three more Mexican releases were due at 12:00 Lisbon time, according to the RT economic calendar: producer prices (forecast 4.2% year on year, previous 4.05%), auto production (forecast −6.0, previous −15.1) and auto exports (forecast −4.5, previous −11.9). Their final figures were not available when we published, so we do not quote them.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Banorte (GFNORTEO) $91m turnover +0.1% Most-traded name; a leading Mexican bank, flat on the day Grupo México (GMEXICOB) $82m turnover +3.0% Mining and rail group; biggest gain among the busiest names América Móvil (AMXB) $59m turnover +1.0% Telecoms group of Carlos Slim Walmex (WALMEX) $49m turnover +0.7% Walmart’s Mexican arm and the country’s largest retailer Cemex (CEMEXCPO) $42m turnover +2.8% Cement maker; sensitive to borrowing costs Femsa (FEMSAUBD) $37m turnover +0.1% Owner of Oxxo convenience stores; little changed GAP (GAPB) $33m turnover −0.5% Pacific airport group; slipped despite the rally Arca Continental (AC) $30m turnover −1.1% Coca-Cola bottler; among the busier decliners Volaris (VOLARA) — turnover +5.2% Low-cost airline; top gainer on the board Bimbo (BIMBOA) — turnover −3.4% Bakery group; one of the day’s biggest losers Alpek (ALPEKA) — turnover −3.9% Petrochemicals and polyester maker; weakest on the board

The winners were the businesses most tied to the economy’s mood: miners, cement and an airline. Volaris rose 5.2%, which fits cheaper oil making fuel less costly, though that link is our reading rather than a company statement.

Cemex’s 2.8% gain fits the rate-cut story, since building firms carry heavy debt and borrow cheaply when rates fall.

The big banks and consumer names barely moved: Banorte rose 0.1% and Femsa 0.1%. Falling rates squeeze the margin a bank earns on loans, so the rate cut is a mixed blessing for lenders.

On the downside, Alpek fell 3.9%, Bimbo 3.4%, Grupo Carso (a Slim conglomerate) 3.3% and the property trust Fibra Prologis 3.2%. Among airport groups only GAP is in our scan, and it slipped 0.5%.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P/BMV IPC Mexico +1.00% Ibovespa Brazil +2.22% IPSA Chile +0.50% BVL Peru +1.68%

Latin America rode the same wave: Brazil’s Ibovespa rose 2.22% and Chile’s IPSA 0.50%, while Argentina’s stock market was closed for a national holiday. The live market board above carries the full closes for each.

Currencies agreed with stocks. The Chilean peso firmed too, with the dollar down 0.96% to 967.23.

Brazil’s real was the exception, with the dollar up 0.10% to 5.5117 reais even as the Ibovespa jumped 2.22% to 172,236. In Argentina the official rate barely moved, with the dollar down 0.02% at 1,545 pesos.

For a Mexican exporter or a company with dollar debt, a cheaper dollar eases the bill. For Brazilian savers, it is a reminder that a stock rally is worth more when the local currency holds its ground.

06 The technical picture

The IPC closed exactly at its 12-month high of 72,105, so there is no chart resistance above it, only round numbers. The 72,000 level just below is the first line to hold, then 70,000, and the 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025 is the deep floor.

Over 60 sessions the index is up 11.2%, so this looks like a continuation of a rally rather than a new phase.

Our own archive, which goes back to 2007, adds a sober note. After 22 earlier cases of a 20-session rise this big, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of them, or 50%, with a median move of −0.6%, a worst case of −12.9% and a best of +13.5%.

History is not a forecast, but it says a month-long climb of 9.17% is no guarantee of more. For the peso, the levels to watch are 18.87, the 29 October high for the dollar, and the round 18.00 on the downside.

07 What to watch

US inflation data: The US consumer price report on Tuesday 10 November is expected to show 3.9% against 3.7% before; a hotter number could lift US yields and cool emerging markets.

The US consumer price report on Tuesday 10 November is expected to show 3.9% against 3.7% before; a hotter number could lift US yields and cool emerging markets. US 10-year yield: At 4.89%, the yield is close to the round 5% level, a threshold that has tested stock markets in the past.

At 4.89%, the yield is close to the round 5% level, a threshold that has tested stock markets in the past. IPC support at 70,000: A close below the round 70,000 would suggest the breakout is failing.

A close below the round 70,000 would suggest the breakout is failing. Peso and Banxico: A dollar rise back toward 18.87 would suggest the peso rally is fading, while the next Banxico moves depend on inflation and the US Federal Reserve.

Background: 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.43% After Rate Cut.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s December decision, with US$27,439 traded as of 8:21 p.m. ET, 9 November 2026. It prices no change at 87.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 13.0%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect a pause after last Thursday’s surprise cut to 6.25%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Mexico stock market close on Monday?

The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main stock index, closed at 72,105, up 1.00%. That is its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain.

Why did the Mexican peso strengthen?

The dollar fell 0.40% to 18.55 pesos, helped by a weaker US dollar index and a rally on Wall Street. Banxico’s recent rate cut to 6.25% also set a supportive backdrop.

Did higher inflation hurt Mexican stocks?

No. October inflation rose to 3.75%, above the 3.65% forecast, but the index still gained 1.00%. Investors focused on global risk appetite and cheaper money.

Is the Mexican stock rally likely to continue?

Nobody can say. In 22 earlier cases of a similar 20-session rise, the index was higher a month later 50% of the time, with a median move of −0.6%.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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