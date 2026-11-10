Mexico Stocks Rise 1.0% as Peso Firms | Mexico Market Report, Nov 9
Key Facts
- Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 72,105, up 1.00%, its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain.
- The peso strengthened, with the dollar down 0.40% at 18.55 pesos, its second straight fall.
- Banxico, the central bank, cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 points to 6.25% last Thursday, on a split 3-2 vote that surprised the market.
- Inflation rose to 3.75% in October, above the 3.65% economists expected, yet investors barely blinked.
- Airline Volaris led the board with a 5.2% gain and Grupo México rose 3.0%, while bakery giant Bimbo fell 3.4%.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 87.0% on no change in Mexico’s interest rate in December and 13.0% on another 0.25-point cut (US$27,439 traded, 8:21 p.m. ET, 9 November 2026).
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, closed at 72,105 on Monday, up 1.00% — its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain. In a month it has climbed 9.17% over 20 sessions.
The peso also firmed, with the dollar down 0.40% at 18.55 pesos. The main cause was a broad global rally: the S&P 500, Wall Street’s main index, rose 2.35% and the US dollar index fell 0.61%.
Last Thursday’s surprise cut by Banxico, the central bank, to 6.25% set a friendly backdrop. Even a faster October inflation reading of 3.75% did not dent the mood.
The index now sits 16.9% above its 12-month low of 61,672, set on 20 November 2025. History says rallies this steep end well about half the time, as the base rate below shows.
What matters today. Mexican stocks are at a 12-month high on global risk appetite and cheaper money, but the climb is steep and needs Wall Street and US interest rates to stay friendly.
01 The session in one read
Mexico’s stock market ended Monday at a level it has not seen in a year. The S&P/BMV IPC, the index tracking the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 72,105, up 1.00%.
That is the highest close of the past 12 months and the fifth gain in a row. Across those five sessions the index is up 3.33%.
The peso, Mexico’s currency, also had a good day. One US dollar cost 18.55 pesos, 0.40% less than at the previous close — a falling number means a stronger peso.
Investors were not scared off by a hotter inflation print, which is the quiet headline of the day. They looked at cheaper money and a rising Wall Street instead.
Wall Street and a weaker dollar did most of the work on Monday, with Banxico’s rate cut and a few company stories adding to it. That makes the move real but partly borrowed from abroad, and the 10-year US yield rising to 4.89% shows the global mood is not entirely relaxed.
The variable to watch is US inflation data due on Tuesday 10 November and what it does to that yield.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC close
|72,105
|+1.00%
|Highest close in 12 months; fifth straight gain
|IPC session range
|—
|—
|Intraday high and low not in our scan
|USD/MXN (pesos per dollar)
|18.55
|−0.40%
|Peso firmer for a second straight session
|IPC vs 52-week range
|61,672 to 72,105
|—
|Closing at the top of the range, 16.9% above the low
|USD/MXN vs 52-week range
|16.89 to 18.87
|—
|1.7% below the 29 October high of 18.87
|IPC over 20 sessions
|72,105
|+9.17%
|A steep one-month climb
|Key technical level
|72,105 and 70,000
|—
|Today’s close is the ceiling; 70,000 is round-number support
The table tells a simple story: the index is at the very top of its yearly range, while the peso is stronger than its recent worst but weaker than its September best.
The dollar is 9.9% above its 12-month low of 16.89 reached on 4 September. Over 60 sessions the dollar is up 8.9%, so the peso has lost ground over three months even as it firmed on Monday.
For a foreign investor, that gap matters. Peso gains on the stock board are worth less once converted back into dollars. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
72,104.80
+1.00%
+13.89%
71,393.57
—
—
—
USD/MXN
18.52
-0.06%
+0.42%
18.53
18.56
18.49
—
WALMEX
54.44
+0.55%
-11.85%
54.14
54.74
53.52
12,936,343
GMEXICO
223.95
+2.90%
+40.91%
217.63
225.87
220.20
5,765,824
FEMSA
243.13
+0.67%
+39.32%
241.51
244.33
240.30
2,161,495
CEMEX
20.71
+2.78%
+8.94%
20.15
20.79
20.15
37,456,931
GFNORTE
208.86
+0.19%
+16.74%
208.46
212.00
207.41
5,317,593
BIMBO
68.60
-3.37%
+8.03%
70.99
70.75
68.34
4,287,879
TELEVISA
8.82
-0.23%
-17.42%
8.84
8.95
8.64
4,091,750
AMX
24.15
+0.92%
+14.01%
23.93
24.28
23.84
39,026,151
GAP
436.86
-0.47%
+10.99%
438.94
447.51
431.05
1,162,148
ASUR
266.82
+1.14%
-11.80%
263.81
267.54
263.21
35,051
OMA
253.66
-0.73%
+7.06%
255.53
257.00
252.33
904,296
KOF
217.99
+2.67%
+33.39%
212.33
218.90
213.00
2,306,599
GRUMA
269.49
+2.97%
-14.16%
261.72
269.49
260.02
601,525
KIMBER
39.34
-1.13%
+10.32%
39.79
40.00
39.29
3,827,761
AMX ADR
26.05
+1.28%
+12.58%
25.72
26.19
25.68
2,796,885
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — global risk appetite, a rate cut and a forgiving mood
First and heaviest, in our view with HIGH confidence: Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 2.35% to 7,550 and the Nasdaq, its technology-heavy cousin, rose 2.74%.
Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, which measures how much turbulence traders expect, fell 22.31% to 19.92. The US dollar index dropped 0.61% to 101.68, which usually helps emerging-market currencies and shares.
Second, with MEDIUM confidence: cheaper money at home. Banxico cut its benchmark rate by 0.25 points to 6.25% last Thursday, on a 3-2 vote of its governing board.
Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja said the bank had been weighing a cut since September because the economy still has slack. Lower rates tend to lift shares, because borrowing costs fall and bonds pay less.
Third, with LOW-TO-MEDIUM confidence: the market chose to look past inflation. October inflation accelerated to 3.75%, above the 3.65% economists expected and the 3.45% of the month before, pushed by food prices among other items.
The usual drivers do not all agree. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the cost of US government borrowing, rose 3 basis points (hundredths of a percentage point) to 4.89%, which normally weighs on the peso.
The best-supported explanation is that the rally in risk appetite and the weaker dollar outweighed it, with MEDIUM confidence. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, fell 3.87% and gold, tracked by the GLD fund, rose 1.88%, a mixed signal rather than a calm one.
Official details of the rate decision are on banxico.org.mx and inflation data from INEGI, the national statistics institute, on inegi.org.mx.
Three more Mexican releases were due at 12:00 Lisbon time, according to the RT economic calendar: producer prices (forecast 4.2% year on year, previous 4.05%), auto production (forecast −6.0, previous −15.1) and auto exports (forecast −4.5, previous −11.9). Their final figures were not available when we published, so we do not quote them.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Banorte (GFNORTEO)
|$91m turnover
|+0.1%
|Most-traded name; a leading Mexican bank, flat on the day
|Grupo México (GMEXICOB)
|$82m turnover
|+3.0%
|Mining and rail group; biggest gain among the busiest names
|América Móvil (AMXB)
|$59m turnover
|+1.0%
|Telecoms group of Carlos Slim
|Walmex (WALMEX)
|$49m turnover
|+0.7%
|Walmart’s Mexican arm and the country’s largest retailer
|Cemex (CEMEXCPO)
|$42m turnover
|+2.8%
|Cement maker; sensitive to borrowing costs
|Femsa (FEMSAUBD)
|$37m turnover
|+0.1%
|Owner of Oxxo convenience stores; little changed
|GAP (GAPB)
|$33m turnover
|−0.5%
|Pacific airport group; slipped despite the rally
|Arca Continental (AC)
|$30m turnover
|−1.1%
|Coca-Cola bottler; among the busier decliners
|Volaris (VOLARA)
|— turnover
|+5.2%
|Low-cost airline; top gainer on the board
|Bimbo (BIMBOA)
|— turnover
|−3.4%
|Bakery group; one of the day’s biggest losers
|Alpek (ALPEKA)
|— turnover
|−3.9%
|Petrochemicals and polyester maker; weakest on the board
The winners were the businesses most tied to the economy’s mood: miners, cement and an airline. Volaris rose 5.2%, which fits cheaper oil making fuel less costly, though that link is our reading rather than a company statement.
Cemex’s 2.8% gain fits the rate-cut story, since building firms carry heavy debt and borrow cheaply when rates fall.
The big banks and consumer names barely moved: Banorte rose 0.1% and Femsa 0.1%. Falling rates squeeze the margin a bank earns on loans, so the rate cut is a mixed blessing for lenders.
On the downside, Alpek fell 3.9%, Bimbo 3.4%, Grupo Carso (a Slim conglomerate) 3.3% and the property trust Fibra Prologis 3.2%. Among airport groups only GAP is in our scan, and it slipped 0.5%.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P/BMV IPC
|Mexico
|+1.00%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+2.22%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.50%
|BVL
|Peru
|+1.68%
Latin America rode the same wave: Brazil’s Ibovespa rose 2.22% and Chile’s IPSA 0.50%, while Argentina’s stock market was closed for a national holiday. The live market board above carries the full closes for each.
Currencies agreed with stocks. The Chilean peso firmed too, with the dollar down 0.96% to 967.23.
Brazil’s real was the exception, with the dollar up 0.10% to 5.5117 reais even as the Ibovespa jumped 2.22% to 172,236. In Argentina the official rate barely moved, with the dollar down 0.02% at 1,545 pesos.
For a Mexican exporter or a company with dollar debt, a cheaper dollar eases the bill. For Brazilian savers, it is a reminder that a stock rally is worth more when the local currency holds its ground.
06 The technical picture
The IPC closed exactly at its 12-month high of 72,105, so there is no chart resistance above it, only round numbers. The 72,000 level just below is the first line to hold, then 70,000, and the 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025 is the deep floor.
Over 60 sessions the index is up 11.2%, so this looks like a continuation of a rally rather than a new phase.
Our own archive, which goes back to 2007, adds a sober note. After 22 earlier cases of a 20-session rise this big, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of them, or 50%, with a median move of −0.6%, a worst case of −12.9% and a best of +13.5%.
History is not a forecast, but it says a month-long climb of 9.17% is no guarantee of more. For the peso, the levels to watch are 18.87, the 29 October high for the dollar, and the round 18.00 on the downside.
07 What to watch
- US inflation data: The US consumer price report on Tuesday 10 November is expected to show 3.9% against 3.7% before; a hotter number could lift US yields and cool emerging markets.
- US 10-year yield: At 4.89%, the yield is close to the round 5% level, a threshold that has tested stock markets in the past.
- IPC support at 70,000: A close below the round 70,000 would suggest the breakout is failing.
- Peso and Banxico: A dollar rise back toward 18.87 would suggest the peso rally is fading, while the next Banxico moves depend on inflation and the US Federal Reserve.
Background: 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins.
Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.43% After Rate Cut.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s December decision, with US$27,439 traded as of 8:21 p.m. ET, 9 November 2026. It prices no change at 87.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 13.0%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect a pause after last Thursday’s surprise cut to 6.25%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Mexico stock market close on Monday?
The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main stock index, closed at 72,105, up 1.00%. That is its highest close of the past 12 months and its fifth straight daily gain.
Why did the Mexican peso strengthen?
The dollar fell 0.40% to 18.55 pesos, helped by a weaker US dollar index and a rally on Wall Street. Banxico’s recent rate cut to 6.25% also set a supportive backdrop.
Did higher inflation hurt Mexican stocks?
No. October inflation rose to 3.75%, above the 3.65% forecast, but the index still gained 1.00%. Investors focused on global risk appetite and cheaper money.
Is the Mexican stock rally likely to continue?
Nobody can say. In 22 earlier cases of a similar 20-session rise, the index was higher a month later 50% of the time, with a median move of −0.6%.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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