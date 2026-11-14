Mexico Stocks Fall 0.8%, Banorte Drops 3.3% | Mexico Market Report, Nov 13
Key Facts
- Mexico’s main index fell for a second session, with the S&P/BMV IPC closing at 71,205, down 0.84%, 1.1% below its 12-month high of 72,006 set on 2026-11-11.
- Banorte was the heaviest weight on the board; the bank’s shares (GFNORTEO) dropped 3.3% on $74m of turnover, the biggest fall among the large names.
- The peso strengthened even as the dollar rose elsewhere; USD/MXN closed at 18.53, down 0.39%, meaning each dollar bought fewer pesos after US producer prices came in softer than forecast.
- The bigger trend is still firmly upward; the IPC is up 5.2% over 20 sessions and 11.3% over 60, and sits 15.1% above its 12-month low of 61,877.
- US producer prices rose 0.3% in October, against 0.4% expected, according to the RT economic calendar.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December interest-rate decision at 92.0% (US$31,406 traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s stock market took a small step back, with the S&P/BMV IPC (the index tracking the country’s biggest listed companies) closing at 71,205, down 0.84%. It was the second straight loss, but the index remains only 1.1% below its 12-month high of 72,006.
The main weight was Banorte, one of Mexico’s largest banks, which fell 3.3%. Profit-taking after a record run, plus a wobbling Wall Street, did the rest.
The peso went the other way. USD/MXN closed at 18.53, down 0.39%, as a US producer-price report came in a touch below forecast and eased fears of lasting American inflation.
What matters today. A two-day dip of about 1.1% is a pause, not a break, as long as the IPC holds above the 70,000 round number.
01 The session in one read
Think of the IPC as a long hill walk: Mexico has climbed fast, and on this session it stopped to take a breath. The index closed at 71,205, down 0.84%, its second decline in a row.
The slip was small, but it came right beside the summit. The record close of 72,006 was set on 2026-11-11, and the index now sits 1.1% beneath it.
The currency told a friendlier story. The peso strengthened, with USD/MXN at 18.53, down 0.39%.
The evidence points to a market catching its breath rather than turning. The index is up 5.2% over 20 sessions and 11.3% over 60, the peso beat its Latin American peers, and the drop was concentrated in one large bank rather than spread across the board.
The caution is the backdrop: US 10-year borrowing costs at 5.145% and a Wall Street shaken by a board investigation at Nvidia, the chip giant. The variable to watch is whether the US yield keeps climbing, because that is what pulls money out of emerging markets such as Mexico.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC (Mexico’s main stock index)
|71,205
|−0.84%
|Second straight dip, just under the record
|Session range (low to high)
|71,044 to 71,981
|—
|Opened at 71,670 and ended near the low
|USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar)
|18.53
|−0.39%
|Peso stronger; dollar buys fewer pesos
|IPC 52-week range
|61,877 to 72,006
|−1.1%
|1.1% below the 12-month high
|USD/MXN 52-week range
|16.89 to 18.87
|−1.8%
|1.8% below the 12-month dollar high
|Key technical level (IPC)
|72,006
|—
|Record close to beat; 70,000 is the round-number floor
The table shows a market near the top of its range, not one in trouble. The IPC is 15.1% above its 12-month low of 61,877, set on 2025-11-21.
The peso needs one caveat. Over 60 sessions the dollar is up 9.6% against it, and it sits 9.7% above its 2026-09-04 low of 16.89, so the peso is still far weaker than in early September. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
71,610.23
-0.28%
+13.87%
71,811.20
71,981
71,044
149,701,210
USD/MXN
18.52
-0.42%
+1.29%
18.60
18.63
18.51
—
WALMEX
54.67
+0.68%
-10.60%
54.30
55.48
54.01
8,996,678
GMEXICO
219.64
-1.52%
+41.44%
223.02
221.89
217.00
5,911,498
FEMSA
243.76
-0.03%
+41.64%
243.83
247.02
243.46
2,026,895
CEMEX
19.63
+0.05%
+5.53%
19.62
19.74
19.41
25,771,758
GFNORTE
205.44
-3.38%
+17.05%
212.63
213.39
205.21
4,551,168
BIMBO
70.17
-2.49%
+15.33%
71.96
72.27
70.12
3,942,284
TELEVISA
8.25
-0.24%
-24.79%
8.27
8.31
8.19
2,630,101
AMX
23.55
-0.88%
+10.61%
23.76
23.91
23.46
17,298,718
GAP
436.84
-1.14%
+10.44%
441.88
444.42
435.66
456,672
ASUR
270.16
-0.58%
-10.08%
271.73
274.20
269.20
45,410
OMA
252.74
-0.61%
+4.95%
254.30
257.15
252.00
473,301
KOF
222.74
+1.29%
+38.21%
219.91
226.81
220.44
433,071
GRUMA
271.90
-0.43%
-13.17%
273.08
274.71
270.43
437,359
KIMBER
38.76
-1.57%
+6.35%
39.38
39.39
38.63
4,557,249
AMX ADR
25.47
-0.16%
+9.69%
25.51
25.80
25.30
820,566
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — profit-taking and a wobbling Wall Street
First cause, and the heaviest: profit-taking after a record. When an index hits a high and then rises 5.2% in 20 sessions, some investors simply bank gains, and that fits a 0.84% dip at the latest close; confidence is MEDIUM-HIGH.
Second cause: Wall Street. The S&P 500 (America’s 500 largest listed companies) closed at 7,562, down 0.40%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.91% as technology shares stayed under pressure after Nvidia, the chip giant, opened a board investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence service earlier this week.
The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 3.21% to 19.30. Mexico rarely escapes a nervous New York for long.
Third cause, for the bank: Banorte’s 3.3% fall looks like selling in a heavily owned stock after a long rally, since we found no company-specific news; confidence is LOW-MEDIUM.
The peso is the interesting contradiction. The dollar index rose 0.23% and the US 10-year yield (what Washington pays to borrow for a decade) edged up to 5.145%, yet the peso gained.
The best explanation, at MEDIUM confidence, is the US producer price index, which tracks what American factories charge. It rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% forecast, and 6.5% on the year against 6.6% forecast, per the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (https://www.bls.gov/ppi/).
Softer prices ease fears that US interest rates stay high, and that helps currencies like the peso. Oil, a Mexican export, barely mattered: the main US oil fund was down 0.34%.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Banorte (GFNORTEO), bank
|Biggest domestic loser
|−3.3%
|$74m traded; the day’s heaviest drag
|Grupo México (GMEXICOB), miner
|Most traded
|−1.1%
|$87m traded
|Arca Continental (AC), Coca-Cola bottler
|Second most traded
|+0.3%
|$82m traded
|Walmex, Walmart’s Mexican arm
|Top-five gainer
|+1.1%
|$47m traded
|América Móvil (AMXB), telecoms
|Most traded
|−0.8%
|$35m traded
|Femsa (FEMSAUBD), OXXO owner
|Flat
|−0.0%
|$50m traded
|Cemex (CEMEXCPO), cement
|Steady
|+0.1%
|$31m traded
|Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFUBL)
|Biggest gainer
|+1.5%
|Defensive drink maker
Shoppers’ stocks held up while financials and miners sagged. Walmex rose 1.1% and Coca-Cola Femsa 1.5%, the sort of everyday-spending names investors favour when markets feel jumpy.
Other big losers were Megacable (cable provider) down 2.4%, Gentera (microfinance lender) down 2.2%, Bimbo (bread and snacks) down 2.1% and Genomma Lab (health products) down 2.1%. We leave out the airport groups for lack of a confirmed close.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P/BMV IPC
|Mexico
|−0.84%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+0.66%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.34%
|Merval
|Argentina
|+2.68%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|BVL
|Peru
|—
Mexico’s dip was not a regional story: Brazil and Chile rose, and Argentina’s Merval jumped 2.68% to 84,704 as banks and power companies rallied. The live market board above carries the full closes.
On currencies the peso led the region. The Colombian peso weakened about 1% and the Brazilian real 0.46% against the dollar, while Mexico’s peso strengthened 0.39%.
06 The technical picture
Charts are simply a map of where buyers and sellers have met before. The IPC’s ceiling is 72,006, its record close from 2026-11-11, and its nearest round-number floor is 70,000.
Further down sits the 12-month low of 61,877, which is 13.1% below today’s level. A close above 72,006 would open the road to the 75,000 round number; a close under 70,000 would signal something deeper than a pause.
For the peso, 18.50 is the round number to watch: a move below it would mean a stronger peso. On the other side sit 18.87, the 12-month dollar high from 2026-10-29, and 19.00.
For Latin America, the moves are modest: Mexico’s pause sat beside gains in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. For a traveller or expat paying in pesos, a dollar at 18.53 buys about 0.4% fewer pesos than the session before, a small change that adds up on large bills.
One political voice matters for trade-sensitive stocks. President Claudia Sheinbaum, asked about dumping accusations against China before a meeting with Xi Jinping, said ‘No es tanto’ (it’s not that much), a signal Mexico is not rushing to confront Beijing.
07 What to watch
- IPC record: A close above 72,006 would confirm the uptrend; a slide under 70,000 would turn this pause into a correction.
- The peso at 18.50: A break below 18.50 would mean a clearly stronger peso; a return toward 18.87 would signal the relief has faded.
- US borrowing costs: The 10-year Treasury yield is at 5.145%; further rises usually pull money out of emerging markets, Mexico included.
- Banorte and the banks: Banorte fell 3.3% on $74m of turnover; follow-through selling would show whether this was a one-day shake-out or a wider rethink.
Background: Mexico Stocks End Seven-Day Rally.
Background: Mexico Stocks Hit Record High as Peso Holds.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December decision, with US$31,406 traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices no change at 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 7.0%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.1% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, to hold its benchmark rate in December.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Mexico’s stock market close?
The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main index, closed at 71,205, down 0.84%, its second decline in a row and 1.1% below its 12-month high of 72,006.
Why did the Mexican peso strengthen?
USD/MXN closed at 18.53, down 0.39%, after US producer prices rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% expected, easing worries about US inflation and interest rates.
Which Mexican stocks moved most?
Banorte fell 3.3% on $74m of turnover, the biggest loss among large names, while Coca-Cola Femsa rose 1.5% and Walmex gained 1.1%.
Is the Mexican market still in an uptrend?
Yes: the IPC is up 5.2% over 20 sessions and 11.3% over 60, and 15.1% above its 12-month low of 61,877, though two straight dips show some caution.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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