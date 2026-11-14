Mexico Stocks Fall 0.8%, Banorte Drops 3.3% | Mexico Market Report, Nov 13

IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.42% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
since 2009
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Market Report

Mexico Stocks Fall 0.8%, Banorte Drops 3.3% | Mexico Market Report, Nov 13

Friday, November 13, 2026

Key Facts

  • Mexico’s main index fell for a second session, with the S&P/BMV IPC closing at 71,205, down 0.84%, 1.1% below its 12-month high of 72,006 set on 2026-11-11.
  • Banorte was the heaviest weight on the board; the bank’s shares (GFNORTEO) dropped 3.3% on $74m of turnover, the biggest fall among the large names.
  • The peso strengthened even as the dollar rose elsewhere; USD/MXN closed at 18.53, down 0.39%, meaning each dollar bought fewer pesos after US producer prices came in softer than forecast.
  • The bigger trend is still firmly upward; the IPC is up 5.2% over 20 sessions and 11.3% over 60, and sits 15.1% above its 12-month low of 61,877.
  • US producer prices rose 0.3% in October, against 0.4% expected, according to the RT economic calendar.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December interest-rate decision at 92.0% (US$31,406 traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus

Mexico’s stock market took a small step back, with the S&P/BMV IPC (the index tracking the country’s biggest listed companies) closing at 71,205, down 0.84%. It was the second straight loss, but the index remains only 1.1% below its 12-month high of 72,006.

The main weight was Banorte, one of Mexico’s largest banks, which fell 3.3%. Profit-taking after a record run, plus a wobbling Wall Street, did the rest.

The peso went the other way. USD/MXN closed at 18.53, down 0.39%, as a US producer-price report came in a touch below forecast and eased fears of lasting American inflation.

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What matters today. A two-day dip of about 1.1% is a pause, not a break, as long as the IPC holds above the 70,000 round number.

Mexico's stock exchange and the S&P/BMV IPC.
Mexico’s IPC and the peso.
S&P/BMV IPC daily chart

01 The session in one read

Think of the IPC as a long hill walk: Mexico has climbed fast, and on this session it stopped to take a breath. The index closed at 71,205, down 0.84%, its second decline in a row.

The slip was small, but it came right beside the summit. The record close of 72,006 was set on 2026-11-11, and the index now sits 1.1% beneath it.

The currency told a friendlier story. The peso strengthened, with USD/MXN at 18.53, down 0.39%.

Assessment — A pause inside a strong uptrend MEDIUM

The evidence points to a market catching its breath rather than turning. The index is up 5.2% over 20 sessions and 11.3% over 60, the peso beat its Latin American peers, and the drop was concentrated in one large bank rather than spread across the board.

The caution is the backdrop: US 10-year borrowing costs at 5.145% and a Wall Street shaken by a board investigation at Nvidia, the chip giant. The variable to watch is whether the US yield keeps climbing, because that is what pulls money out of emerging markets such as Mexico.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
S&P/BMV IPC (Mexico’s main stock index) 71,205 −0.84% Second straight dip, just under the record
Session range (low to high) 71,044 to 71,981 Opened at 71,670 and ended near the low
USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar) 18.53 −0.39% Peso stronger; dollar buys fewer pesos
IPC 52-week range 61,877 to 72,006 −1.1% 1.1% below the 12-month high
USD/MXN 52-week range 16.89 to 18.87 −1.8% 1.8% below the 12-month dollar high
Key technical level (IPC) 72,006 Record close to beat; 70,000 is the round-number floor

The table shows a market near the top of its range, not one in trouble. The IPC is 15.1% above its 12-month low of 61,877, set on 2025-11-21.

The peso needs one caveat. Over 60 sessions the dollar is up 9.6% against it, and it sits 9.7% above its 2026-09-04 low of 16.89, so the peso is still far weaker than in early September.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico — Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City
Nov 13, 2026 · 22:38
S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark
71,610.23 -0.28%
L 71,044day rangeH 71,981
+13.87% over 12 months
Market breadth · 15 names
20% advancing
3 ▲ advancing12 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / MXN
18.52
-0.42%
Brent crude
96.08
+0.27%
Gold
3,888
+0.06%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Materials
+0.05%
CEMEX
Other
-0.16%
AMX ADR
Consumer Staples
-0.43%
WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF
Telecom
-0.56%
TELEVISA, AMX
Industrials
-0.78%
GAP, ASUR, OMA
Mining
-1.52%
GMEXICO
Financials
-3.38%
GFNORTE
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 172,457.76 +0.66%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,610.23 -0.28%
S&P IPSAChile 10,660.94 +0.34%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,452.46 -0.02%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IPC MEX 71,610.23 -0.28% +13.87% 71,811.20 71,981 71,044 149,701,210
USD/MXN 18.52 -0.42% +1.29% 18.60 18.63 18.51
WALMEX 54.67 +0.68% -10.60% 54.30 55.48 54.01 8,996,678
GMEXICO 219.64 -1.52% +41.44% 223.02 221.89 217.00 5,911,498
FEMSA 243.76 -0.03% +41.64% 243.83 247.02 243.46 2,026,895
CEMEX 19.63 +0.05% +5.53% 19.62 19.74 19.41 25,771,758
GFNORTE 205.44 -3.38% +17.05% 212.63 213.39 205.21 4,551,168
BIMBO 70.17 -2.49% +15.33% 71.96 72.27 70.12 3,942,284
TELEVISA 8.25 -0.24% -24.79% 8.27 8.31 8.19 2,630,101
AMX 23.55 -0.88% +10.61% 23.76 23.91 23.46 17,298,718
GAP 436.84 -1.14% +10.44% 441.88 444.42 435.66 456,672
ASUR 270.16 -0.58% -10.08% 271.73 274.20 269.20 45,410
OMA 252.74 -0.61% +4.95% 254.30 257.15 252.00 473,301
KOF 222.74 +1.29% +38.21% 219.91 226.81 220.44 433,071
GRUMA 271.90 -0.43% -13.17% 273.08 274.71 270.43 437,359
KIMBER 38.76 -1.57% +6.35% 39.38 39.39 38.63 4,557,249
AMX ADR 25.47 -0.16% +9.69% 25.51 25.80 25.30 820,566
Largest moves today
GFNORTE 205.44 -3.38%
BIMBO 70.17 -2.49%
KIMBER 38.76 -1.57%
GMEXICO 219.64 -1.52%
KOF 222.74 +1.29%
GAP 436.84 -1.14%
AMX 23.55 -0.88%
WALMEX 54.67 +0.68%
The session read
The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.28%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Financials lagged.
From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026
Bank of America Adds Fed Hike for January
Read →

03 Why it moved — profit-taking and a wobbling Wall Street

First cause, and the heaviest: profit-taking after a record. When an index hits a high and then rises 5.2% in 20 sessions, some investors simply bank gains, and that fits a 0.84% dip at the latest close; confidence is MEDIUM-HIGH.

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One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Trump threatens to double tariffs on Mexico”

Second cause: Wall Street. The S&P 500 (America’s 500 largest listed companies) closed at 7,562, down 0.40%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.91% as technology shares stayed under pressure after Nvidia, the chip giant, opened a board investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence service earlier this week.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 3.21% to 19.30. Mexico rarely escapes a nervous New York for long.

Third cause, for the bank: Banorte’s 3.3% fall looks like selling in a heavily owned stock after a long rally, since we found no company-specific news; confidence is LOW-MEDIUM.

The peso is the interesting contradiction. The dollar index rose 0.23% and the US 10-year yield (what Washington pays to borrow for a decade) edged up to 5.145%, yet the peso gained.

The best explanation, at MEDIUM confidence, is the US producer price index, which tracks what American factories charge. It rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% forecast, and 6.5% on the year against 6.6% forecast, per the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (https://www.bls.gov/ppi/).

Softer prices ease fears that US interest rates stay high, and that helps currencies like the peso. Oil, a Mexican export, barely mattered: the main US oil fund was down 0.34%.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
Banorte (GFNORTEO), bank Biggest domestic loser −3.3% $74m traded; the day’s heaviest drag
Grupo México (GMEXICOB), miner Most traded −1.1% $87m traded
Arca Continental (AC), Coca-Cola bottler Second most traded +0.3% $82m traded
Walmex, Walmart’s Mexican arm Top-five gainer +1.1% $47m traded
América Móvil (AMXB), telecoms Most traded −0.8% $35m traded
Femsa (FEMSAUBD), OXXO owner Flat −0.0% $50m traded
Cemex (CEMEXCPO), cement Steady +0.1% $31m traded
Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFUBL) Biggest gainer +1.5% Defensive drink maker

Shoppers’ stocks held up while financials and miners sagged. Walmex rose 1.1% and Coca-Cola Femsa 1.5%, the sort of everyday-spending names investors favour when markets feel jumpy.

Other big losers were Megacable (cable provider) down 2.4%, Gentera (microfinance lender) down 2.2%, Bimbo (bread and snacks) down 2.1% and Genomma Lab (health products) down 2.1%. We leave out the airport groups for lack of a confirmed close.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
S&P/BMV IPC Mexico −0.84%
Ibovespa Brazil +0.66%
IPSA Chile +0.34%
Merval Argentina +2.68%
COLCAP Colombia
BVL Peru

Mexico’s dip was not a regional story: Brazil and Chile rose, and Argentina’s Merval jumped 2.68% to 84,704 as banks and power companies rallied. The live market board above carries the full closes.

On currencies the peso led the region. The Colombian peso weakened about 1% and the Brazilian real 0.46% against the dollar, while Mexico’s peso strengthened 0.39%.

06 The technical picture

Charts are simply a map of where buyers and sellers have met before. The IPC’s ceiling is 72,006, its record close from 2026-11-11, and its nearest round-number floor is 70,000.

Further down sits the 12-month low of 61,877, which is 13.1% below today’s level. A close above 72,006 would open the road to the 75,000 round number; a close under 70,000 would signal something deeper than a pause.

For the peso, 18.50 is the round number to watch: a move below it would mean a stronger peso. On the other side sit 18.87, the 12-month dollar high from 2026-10-29, and 19.00.

For Latin America, the moves are modest: Mexico’s pause sat beside gains in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. For a traveller or expat paying in pesos, a dollar at 18.53 buys about 0.4% fewer pesos than the session before, a small change that adds up on large bills.

One political voice matters for trade-sensitive stocks. President Claudia Sheinbaum, asked about dumping accusations against China before a meeting with Xi Jinping, said ‘No es tanto’ (it’s not that much), a signal Mexico is not rushing to confront Beijing.

07 What to watch

  • IPC record: A close above 72,006 would confirm the uptrend; a slide under 70,000 would turn this pause into a correction.
  • The peso at 18.50: A break below 18.50 would mean a clearly stronger peso; a return toward 18.87 would signal the relief has faded.
  • US borrowing costs: The 10-year Treasury yield is at 5.145%; further rises usually pull money out of emerging markets, Mexico included.
  • Banorte and the banks: Banorte fell 3.3% on $74m of turnover; follow-through selling would show whether this was a one-day shake-out or a wider rethink.

Background: Mexico Stocks End Seven-Day Rally.

Background: Mexico Stocks Hit Record High as Peso Holds.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December decision, with US$31,406 traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices no change at 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 7.0%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.1% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, to hold its benchmark rate in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mexico’s stock market close?

The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main index, closed at 71,205, down 0.84%, its second decline in a row and 1.1% below its 12-month high of 72,006.

Why did the Mexican peso strengthen?

USD/MXN closed at 18.53, down 0.39%, after US producer prices rose 0.3% in October against 0.4% expected, easing worries about US inflation and interest rates.

Which Mexican stocks moved most?

Banorte fell 3.3% on $74m of turnover, the biggest loss among large names, while Coca-Cola Femsa rose 1.5% and Walmex gained 1.1%.

Is the Mexican market still in an uptrend?

Yes: the IPC is up 5.2% over 20 sessions and 11.3% over 60, and 15.1% above its 12-month low of 61,877, though two straight dips show some caution.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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