Chile Stocks Rise 0.3% as Entel Jumps 12% | Chile Market Report, Nov 13

IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.67▲ 0.45% USD/MXN18.52▼ 0.42% USD/CLP994.16▼ 0.13% USD/COP3,302▲ 0.70% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.16% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.59▲ 1.85% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06% IBOV 172,457.76 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,610.23 ▼ 0.28% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.67 ▲ 0.45% USD/MXN 18.52 ▼ 0.42% USD/CLP 994.16 ▼ 0.13% USD/COP 3,302 ▲ 0.70% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.16% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 1.85% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.93% BRENT 96.08 ▲ 0.27% WTI 88.92 ▲ 0.20% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.06 ▼ 1.93% GOLD 3,888 ▲ 0.06% SILVER 48.65 ▼ 2.65% SOY 1,233 ▲ 0.47% CORN 446.00 ▲ 0.79% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 274.00 ▼ 2.21% SUGAR 18.40 ▲ 0.99% ORANGE JUICE 136.85 ▼ 2.91% COTTON 79.02 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,267 ▲ 3.97% BEEF 224.93 ▲ 2.75% CATTLE 335.65 ▼ 0.01% LITHIUM 58.76 ▼ 1.13% PETR4 45.30 ▲ 1.34% VALE3 63.50 ▼ 0.70% ITUB4 42.27 ▲ 1.42% BBDC4 14.52 ▲ 1.40% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 0.25% BBAS3 15.10 ▼ 2.45% B3SA3 14.89 ▲ 0.88% WEGE3 51.31 ▼ 0.66% PRIO3 63.30 — 0.00% SUZB3 54.77 ▼ 2.27% RENT3 30.07 ▲ 1.66% AZZA3 15.91 ▼ 5.86% CSAN3 3.10 ▲ 8.77% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 7.11% GMAT3 4.25 ▲ 10.68% PSSA3 46.41 ▲ 1.02% CVCB3 0.83 ▼ 1.19% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 6.53% SLCE3 18.28 ▼ 0.44% NATU3 5.13 ▼ 3.75% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 1.63% RANI3 8.18 — 0.00% CSNA3 3.72 ▼ 12.06%
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Saturday, November 14, 2026
Market Report

Chile Stocks Rise 0.3% as Entel Jumps 12% | Chile Market Report, Nov 13

Friday, November 13, 2026

Key Facts

  • The S&P IPSA, Chile’s benchmark index of its biggest listed companies, rose 0.34% to 10,661 a second straight gain, yet still 8.3% below its 12-month high of 11,628 set on 28 January 2026.
  • The peso firmed slightly, with the dollar down 0.13% at 994.16 pesos but only a day after the dollar touched 995.48, its most expensive level in 12 months.
  • Shoppers and phone stocks did the lifting: Cencosud rose 4.1% Falabella rose 1.9% on $14m of turnover, and telecoms group Entel jumped 12.2% on thinner trading of $3m.
  • Over 20 sessions the IPSA is still down 2.82% and over 60 sessions it is down 5.2%, so this is a bounce inside a weaker trend, not a new rally.
  • The big outside pressure is US borrowing costs: the 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.14% up 31 basis points (0.31 percentage points) in five sessions, which tends to pull money out of emerging markets.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Central Bank of Chile’s December rate decision at 57.5% and a 0.25-point rise at 34.0% (US$27,065 traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus

Chile’s stock market made a small step up on its latest settled session, with the S&P IPSA gaining 0.34% to close at 10,661. The IPSA is the country’s main share index, tracking its biggest listed companies.

The gain came on a day when Wall Street slipped: the S&P 500 fell 0.40% and the Nasdaq fell 0.91%. Chile’s own shoppers and telecoms carried the board instead.

The peso is the quieter story. It closed at 994.16 to the dollar, a touch stronger than the day before, but only just below the 12-month weak point of 995.48 reached on 12 November.

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Put simply, Chile is holding its ground without making progress. The index sits 8.3% below its January peak and 11.0% above its November 2025 low.

What matters today. A rise of 0.34% is a pause in a downtrend, not a reversal, and the peso’s grip near 995 per dollar is the line that decides whether it lasts.

Chile's stock exchange and the S&P IPSA.
Chile’s IPSA and the peso.
S&P IPSA daily chart

01 The session in one read

Think of Chile’s market as a small boat on a choppy sea: it nudged forward on its own power while the waves from Wall Street rolled the other way. The S&P IPSA closed at 10,661, up 0.34%, its second consecutive gain.

This wrap covers the latest settled close. The dollar’s 12-month peak of 995.48 pesos came on Thursday 12 November, and the currency eased back from it by 0.13% to 994.16.

Because the peso is quoted as pesos per dollar, a higher number means a weaker peso. A move down, as here, means the peso gained a little ground.

The stories behind the numbers were about shopping and phones, not copper or lithium. Falabella, Cencosud and Entel led the gainers, while lithium producer SQM and paper-and-pulp group CMPC gave a little back.

Assessment — A calm bounce in a weaker trend MEDIUM

The evidence points to domestic stock-picking rather than a change of mood: gains were concentrated in retailers and one telecoms name, while the index remains down 2.82% over 20 sessions and down 5.2% over 60 sessions. The peso, meanwhile, is 8.7% weaker against the dollar than 60 sessions ago, which tells us foreign money is still cautious.

What would turn this into a genuine recovery is a calmer US bond market. The variable to watch is the 10-year US Treasury yield, now at 5.14%, because the peso and the IPSA have both struggled whenever it has climbed.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read
S&P IPSA 10,661 +0.34% Second straight gain; still 20 sessions lower
IPSA session range Not available for this session
USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 994.16 −0.13% Peso slightly firmer, one session after its weakest point
IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan 2026) Index sits 8.3% below the peak
IPSA vs 12-month low 9,603 (14 Nov 2025) Index sits 11.0% above the trough
USD/CLP vs 12-month range 851.67 to 995.48 Within 0.1% of the weakest peso level of the year
Key technical level 11,000 and 10,000 Round numbers above and below the current close

The table shows an index in the middle of its yearly range and a currency at the edge of its own. That mismatch is the heart of the session: shares are calm, the peso is stretched.

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The dollar is 16.7% above its February low of 851.67, so a Chilean importer or a traveller paying in dollars is feeling that move directly. For foreign investors holding Chilean shares, a weaker peso also trims the value of any gains once converted back.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Chile — Live Market Board

Santiago
Nov 13, 2026 · 22:38
S&P IPSA · benchmark
10,660.94 +0.34%
L 10,624day rangeH 10,699
Market breadth · 11 names
36% advancing
4 ▲ advancing7 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / CLP
994.16
-0.13%
Copper
6.06
-1.93%
Gold
3,888
+0.06%
Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+4.10%
CENCOSUD
Consumer Disc.
+1.87%
FALABELLA
Financials
+0.79%
BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE
Energy
-0.08%
COPEC
Utilities
-0.74%
ENELAM
Materials
-1.07%
SQM-B, CMPC
Industrials
-1.37%
LATAM AIR
Other
-2.20%
COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER
Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil 172,457.76 +0.66%
S&P/BMV IPCMexico 71,610.23 -0.28%
S&P IPSAChile 10,660.94 +0.34%
S&P MERVALArgentina 2,848,945
MSCI COLCAPColombia 2,452.46 -0.02%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
IPSA 10,660.94 +0.34% 10,625.19 10,699 10,624
USD/CLP 994.16 -0.13% +6.95% 995.48 1,002 993.78
COPPER 6.06 -1.93% +19.17% 6.18 6.24 6.05 53,682
SQM-B 53,550 -1.02% +8.51% 54,100 55,255 53,123 217,159
COPEC 6,275 -0.08% -8.26% 6,280 6,366 6,250 1,086,410
BSANTANDER 80.50 +0.56% +18.35% 80.05 80.60 79.77 63,171,220
FALABELLA 6,800 +1.87% +11.82% 6,675 6,800 6,675 1,991,224
ENELAM 81.00 -0.74% -9.80% 81.60 81.70 80.20 14,060,642
CENCOSUD 1,849 +4.10% -36.02% 1,776 1,849 1,770 3,430,102
CMPC 890.00 -1.11% -34.32% 900.00 900.01 890.00 2,905,569
BANCO CHILE 195.00 +1.02% +14.71% 193.03 195.00 193.01 40,092,446
LATAM AIR 23.68 -1.37% +12.65% 24.01 24.10 23.55 587,861,487
SOUTHERN COPPER 164.08 -2.46% +30.65% 168.21 167.68 162.58 941,474
Largest moves today
CENCOSUD 1,849 +4.10%
SOUTHERN COPPER 164.08 -2.46%
COPPER 6.06 -1.93%
FALABELLA 6,800 +1.87%
LATAM AIR 23.68 -1.37%
CMPC 890.00 -1.11%
SQM-B 53,550 -1.02%
BANCO CHILE 195.00 +1.02%
The session read
The S&P IPSA rose 0.34%, with breadth negative — 4 of 11 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Other lagged.
From The Rio Times
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03 Why it moved — US yields and a tired peso

The first and heaviest cause is the global one. The US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate the American government pays to borrow for ten years, stands at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions, and the US dollar index is at 103.41, up 0.23% on the day. Higher US yields make safe American assets more attractive and tend to drain money from emerging markets such as Chile. Confidence: high.

The second cause is the peso’s recent slide. Over five sessions the dollar is up 1.79% in pesos, and it touched 995.48 on 12 November before easing. Our best-supported reading is that dollar sellers, such as exporters converting earnings, stepped in near that level, which explains why the peso edged up even though the global dollar gained. Confidence: low to medium, because it is an inference from price behaviour.

The third cause is stock-specific buying at home. Cencosud rose 4.1%, Falabella rose 1.9% and Entel jumped 12.2%, and consumer names often rally when investors expect shoppers to stay resilient. Chile’s statistics institute, the INE, reported on 6 November that October inflation reached 4.5% on the year (0.5% on the month), with fuel the main driver. Confidence: medium.

Cross-asset check: the US 10-year yield and dollar index point to pressure, Wall Street fell, and the oil fund USO slipped 0.34%. Official US data showed commercial crude stocks of 414.4 million barrels for the week ending 6 November, up 4.7 million (EIA weekly petroleum report, eia.gov), which weighs on oil and helps a fuel importer like Chile.

From the RT economic calendar: US producer prices for October rose 0.3% on the month against 0.4% expected, and 6.5% on the year against 6.6% expected. That small miss gave bond markets slightly less to fear, which fits the calm in the peso. Copper, Chile’s main export, is the macro anchor, but we have no verified close for it today, so we leave it out rather than guess.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note
Falabella Turnover $14m +1.9% Retail and department-store giant; busiest name on the board
SQM-B Turnover $12m −1.0% Lithium and fertiliser producer; its B-series shares
Banco de Chile Turnover $8m +1.0% Largest bank by market value among the trio traded
Copec Turnover $7m −0.1% Fuel and forestry group; flat on the day
Cencosud Turnover $7m +4.1% Supermarket and retail group; biggest large-cap gainer
Banco Santander Chile Turnover $5m +0.6% Chile’s Santander unit
Andina-B Turnover $4m +0.2% Coca-Cola bottler; steady
Entel Turnover $3m +12.2% Telecoms operator; top gainer, but on thin trading
Salfacorp −2.2% Construction firm; weakest domestic stock
CMPC −1.1% Pulp and paper group

Falabella and Cencosud, two of Chile’s best-known retail chains, were the story, with Cencosud’s 4.1% jump the strongest among the big names. Entel’s 12.2% leap looks dramatic, but $3m of turnover is small, so one large order can move the price.

SQM, the world’s big lithium producer, slipped 1.0% on $12m of turnover. We do not have a verified lithium price today, so we do not link that fall to the metal itself.

The banks were quietly positive: Banco de Chile rose 1.0% and Santander Chile rose 0.6%. Copec, a fuel distributor, was almost flat at −0.1% as oil edged lower.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change
S&P IPSA Chile +0.34%
Ibovespa Brazil +0.66%
IPC Mexico −0.84%
Merval Argentina +2.68%
COLCAP Colombia
BVL Perú Peru

Latin America split in two. Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, rose 0.66% to 172,458 while Mexico’s IPC fell 0.84% to 71,205.

Argentina’s Merval jumped 2.68% to 84,704, the sharpest rise in the group. In currencies, the Brazilian real weakened 0.46% to 5.667 per dollar and the Colombian peso weakened about 1% to roughly 3,300, while the Mexican peso firmed 0.39% to 18.5293.

Chile’s peso did better than Brazil’s and Colombia’s on the day, but all three sit under the same weight of high US yields. Good local data helped elsewhere: Brazil’s September retail sales rose 1.7% year on year against 1.0% expected, and Colombia’s rose 9.7% against 8.7% expected.

The live market board above carries the full closes for each index.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the IPSA’s nearest ceiling is the round 11,000 mark, and above that the 12-month high of 11,628 from 28 January 2026. Below, the nearest floors are the round 10,000 and the 12-month low of 9,603 from 14 November 2025.

At 10,661 the index has bounced for two sessions, yet it is down 2.82% over 20 sessions, so the short-term trend is still pointing down.

For the peso, the line to watch is 995.48 per dollar, the 12-month weak point. A close above it would mean the peso has hit a new low for the year, while the round 1,000 mark is the psychological barrier beyond it.

The dollar’s lower edge sits far away at 851.67, the February low, so any real peso recovery would need to travel a long road.

07 What to watch

  • The peso line: A close above 995.48 pesos per dollar would set a new 12-month weak point for the peso and test the round 1,000 mark.
  • US bond yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.14% has risen 31 basis points in five sessions; a pullback would ease pressure on Chile’s peso and shares.
  • IPSA levels: Watch 11,000 as resistance and 10,000 as support; the 12-month range runs from 9,603 to 11,628.
  • Retail and lithium names: Cencosud, Falabella and SQM show whether the consumer rally holds and whether lithium weakness spreads.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.7% as Entel Jumps 11%.

Background: Chile Stocks Slip 0.4% as Peso Steadies.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Central Bank of Chile’s December decision, with US$27,065 traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices no change at 57.5%, a 0.25-point rise at 34.0%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 2.5%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 1.5% and a 0.25-point cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders lean towards a hold in December, with a sizeable minority expecting the central bank to raise its benchmark rate.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Chile stock market close in the latest session?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main index of its biggest listed companies, rose 0.34% to 10,661. It was a second straight gain, though the index is still 8.3% below its 12-month high of 11,628.

What did the Chilean peso do against the dollar?

The dollar eased 0.13% to 994.16 pesos, so the peso firmed slightly. The dollar touched 995.48 on 12 November, its highest level in 12 months.

Which Chilean stocks moved most?

Entel jumped 12.2%, though on thin $3m turnover, and Cencosud rose 4.1%. Falabella rose 1.9% on $14m of turnover, while SQM-B fell 1.0%.

Why does the US bond market matter for Chile?

When the US 10-year Treasury yield rises, as it has to 5.14%, investors often move money out of emerging markets into American bonds. That weakens currencies like the peso and can weigh on local shares.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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