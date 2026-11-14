Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 13

Key Facts The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, has no confirmed close for Friday , so we do not print a level and focus on the peso and the day’s data.

, so we do not print a level and focus on the peso and the day’s data. The US dollar rose about 1% against the peso to roughly 3,300 pesos , extending the peso’s months-long slide.

, extending the peso’s months-long slide. The dollar is now about 9% above its 24 August low of 3,044 , and still about 14% below its 18 December 2025 high of 3,864.

, and still about 14% below its 18 December 2025 high of 3,864. Strong Colombian data did not help the peso : retail sales rose 9.7% year on year against a forecast of 8.7%, and industrial output grew 1.5% against a forecast of a 0.8% fall.

: retail sales rose 9.7% year on year against a forecast of 8.7%, and industrial output grew 1.5% against a forecast of a 0.8% fall. The main cause was a firmer global dollar , with the US 10-year borrowing rate at 5.14% and Wall Street’s Nasdaq index down 0.91%.

, with the US 10-year borrowing rate at 5.14% and Wall Street’s Nasdaq index down 0.91%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Bank of the Republic’s December rate decision at 57.0% and a 0.25-point rise at 32.4% (US$42,099 traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).

Today’s Focus Colombia’s currency took the headlines on Friday 13 November. The COLCAP, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, has no settled close we could confirm from a second source, so we do not print one. The peso, meanwhile, lost ground: the US dollar rose about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos. Put simply, one dollar now buys about 3,300 pesos, part of a month-long slide. The main cause was outside Colombia. The dollar gained against most currencies, US borrowing costs sat at 5.14%, and nervous investors sold technology shares on Wall Street. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. The dollar is up about 4% against the peso over 20 sessions, and 3,300 pesos is the line traders now watch.

Colombia’s peso and stock market. (File photo)

01 The session in one read

The COLCAP, a thermometer for Colombia’s biggest listed companies, has no settled close for Friday that we could confirm from a second source, so we leave the level out rather than guess.

The currency told a different story. The US dollar rose about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos, so a traveller changing money paid noticeably more than a week ago.

The dollar is up about 2% against the peso over five sessions, and up about 7.5% over 60 sessions. This is a continuation of a months-long drift, not a one-day shock.

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We have no confirmed share-by-share moves for Colombia today, so this recap reads the currency rather than individual companies.

Assessment — A global dollar story, not a Colombian one MEDIUM The evidence points to outside forces: the dollar index rose 0.23%, US borrowing costs climbed 31 basis points in five sessions, and the Nasdaq fell 0.91%. Colombia’s own data were better than forecast, which argues against a home-grown problem. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield, because a further rise from 5.14% would keep pressure on the peso.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read COLCAP index — — Settled close not confirmed from a second source US dollar vs peso (USD/COP) about 3,300 pesos about +1% Peso weaker on the day Session range — — Not available for this session 52-week range, dollar 3,044 to 3,864 — Low 24 Aug 2026; high 18 Dec 2025 Position in range about 9% above low — About 14% below the 18 December 2025 high Key technical level 3,300 pesos — Dollar finished at or just above it; 3,200 is the next floor

The table shows a currency on the move. The COLCAP’s level and 52-week position are left as dashes because we could not confirm them.

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For the dollar, the 12-month picture is a wide channel. At about 3,300 it sits in the lower third between 3,044 and 3,864, which means the peso is still far stronger than it was last December.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 -0.02% Market breadth · 9 names 78% advancing 7 ▲ advancing2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,302 +0.70% Brent crude 96.08 +0.27% WTI crude 88.92 +0.20% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.79% TECNOGLASS Financials +1.58% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Energy +0.72% ECOPETROL Other -0.66% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Mining -1.86% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 172,457.76 +0.66% Ibovespa172,457.76 +0.66% Mexico 71,610.23 -0.28% S&P/BMV IPC71,610.23 -0.28% Chile 10,660.94 +0.34% S&P IPSA10,660.94 +0.34% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% -10.86% 3,279 3,331 3,302 — BRENT 96.08 +0.27% +52.48% 95.82 97.12 95.07 22,079 WTI 88.92 +0.20% +51.51% 88.74 89.64 87.80 181,210 ECOPETROL 15.43 +0.72% +48.51% 15.32 15.48 15.02 1,200,951 BANCOLOMBIA 89.54 +1.02% +42.21% 88.64 90.49 87.74 482,260 GRUPO AVAL 4.06 +2.78% -3.33% 3.95 4.07 3.88 443,849 TECNOGLASS 46.69 +1.79% +3.89% 45.87 48.15 46.18 332,758 CREDICORP 368.82 +0.93% +45.32% 365.41 371.15 365.84 339,190 BUENAVENTURA 24.83 -1.86% +5.39% 25.30 25.48 24.55 1,465,648 SOUTHERN COPPER 164.08 -2.46% +30.65% 168.21 167.68 162.58 941,474 Largest moves today GRUPO AVAL 4.06 +2.78% SOUTHERN COPPER 164.08 -2.46% BUENAVENTURA 24.83 -1.86% TECNOGLASS 46.69 +1.79% BANCOLOMBIA 89.54 +1.02% CREDICORP 368.82 +0.93% ECOPETROL 15.43 +0.72% USD/COP 3,302 +0.70% The session read The MSCI COLCAP eased 0.02%, with breadth positive — 7 of 9 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 13 Nov 2026 Bogotá Power Group Seeks 450 Million Shares Read →

03 Why it moved — a stronger global dollar

The first cause, and the heaviest, was the global dollar. The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.23% to 103.41 and is up 1.09% over five sessions. Confidence: medium-high.

The second cause was nervous markets. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main index, fell 0.40% to 7,562, and the Nasdaq, heavy with technology shares, fell 0.91%. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 3.21% to 19.30.

The US 10-year borrowing rate stood at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point). Higher US rates make dollar deposits more attractive, which tends to drain money from emerging-market currencies like the peso.

Colombia’s data did not cause the move. Retail sales rose 9.7% year on year against a forecast of 8.7%, and industrial production grew 1.5% against a forecast of a 0.8% fall, after a 3.7% fall the month before.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note US dollar vs peso about 3,300 pesos about +1% Peso weaker on the day US dollar index 103.41 +0.23% Dollar firmer against a basket of major currencies US 10-year yield 5.145% +0.21% Up 31 basis points over five sessions S&P 500 7,562 −0.40% Wall Street’s broad index slipped VIX fear gauge 19.30 +3.21% Down 24.73% over five sessions, so calm overall Oil (USO fund) 145.58 −0.34% Down 1.91% over five sessions Gold futures US$3,888 per ounce +0.06% Little changed after a hard week

We have no confirmed Colombian single-stock data today, so this table shows the forces that move the whole market instead. Oil matters most for Colombia, because crude is the country’s biggest export.

Oil slipped only 0.34%, which is too small to explain a currency move of about 1%. That is why the global dollar and rising US yields rank above oil as causes today.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change COLCAP Colombia — Ibovespa Brazil +0.66% IPC Mexico −0.84% IPSA Chile +0.34% Merval Argentina +2.68% BVL Peru —

Latin America split roughly down the middle, so there was no region-wide wave. Brazil, Chile and Argentina gained, while Mexico fell.

The currencies also differ. The Brazilian real weakened with the dollar up 0.46% to 5.667, but the Mexican peso firmed (the dollar fell 0.39% to 18.5293) and the Chilean peso edged up (dollar down 0.13% to 994.16). Colombia’s peso was the weakest of the group, so part of the move may be local, though we found no confirmed local cause.

06 The technical picture

For the dollar against the peso, the nearest resistance (a level where rises have stalled before) is the 3,300 round number, which the dollar has now reached. The next round ceiling is 3,400, and the 12-month high is 3,864.

Support (a level where falls have paused) sits at 3,200 and then at the 12-month low of 3,044, reached on 24 August 2026.

07 What to watch

The 3,300 line: A close back below 3,300 pesos per dollar would suggest Friday’s jump was a one-day overshoot.

A close back below 3,300 pesos per dollar would suggest Friday’s jump was a one-day overshoot. US 10-year yield: The yield at 5.14% is the main outside pressure; another climb would likely lift the dollar further.

The yield at 5.14% is the main outside pressure; another climb would likely lift the dollar further. Colombia’s data: Retail sales and industrial output beat forecasts on 13 November; further upside surprises would support the peso.

Retail sales and industrial output beat forecasts on 13 November; further upside surprises would support the peso. Oil prices: Crude is Colombia’s main export, so a sustained fall would hurt the peso and the oil-heavy COLCAP.

Background: Colombian Peso Holds Near 3,300 per Dollar.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips Near 3,300 per Dollar.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Colombia’s central bank (the Bank of the Republic) December decision, with US$42,099 traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices no change at 57.0%, a 0.25-point rise at 32.4%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 3.6%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.3% and a 0.25-point cut at 2.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders lean towards a hold in December, with a sizeable minority expecting a rise.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the COLCAP close?

We could not confirm a settled COLCAP close for Friday from a second source, so we do not print one. The peso weakened, with the dollar up about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos.

What did the Colombian peso do?

It weakened: the US dollar rose about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos, and it is up about 4% over 20 sessions.

Why did the peso fall?

Mainly because the global dollar strengthened and US borrowing costs rose to 5.14%, with some local worry about public finances.

Should travellers worry?

The dollar is still about 14% below its December 2025 high, so Colombia is not as expensive for visitors as it was, but it is about 9% above its August low.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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