Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,300 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 13
Key Facts
- The COLCAP, Colombia’s main stock index, has no confirmed close for Friday, so we do not print a level and focus on the peso and the day’s data.
- The US dollar rose about 1% against the peso to roughly 3,300 pesos, extending the peso’s months-long slide.
- The dollar is now about 9% above its 24 August low of 3,044, and still about 14% below its 18 December 2025 high of 3,864.
- Strong Colombian data did not help the peso: retail sales rose 9.7% year on year against a forecast of 8.7%, and industrial output grew 1.5% against a forecast of a 0.8% fall.
- The main cause was a firmer global dollar, with the US 10-year borrowing rate at 5.14% and Wall Street’s Nasdaq index down 0.91%.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Bank of the Republic’s December rate decision at 57.0% and a 0.25-point rise at 32.4% (US$42,099 traded, 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November).
Today’s Focus
Colombia’s currency took the headlines on Friday 13 November. The COLCAP, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, has no settled close we could confirm from a second source, so we do not print one.
The peso, meanwhile, lost ground: the US dollar rose about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos. Put simply, one dollar now buys about 3,300 pesos, part of a month-long slide.
The main cause was outside Colombia. The dollar gained against most currencies, US borrowing costs sat at 5.14%, and nervous investors sold technology shares on Wall Street.
What matters today. The dollar is up about 4% against the peso over 20 sessions, and 3,300 pesos is the line traders now watch.
01 The session in one read
The COLCAP, a thermometer for Colombia’s biggest listed companies, has no settled close for Friday that we could confirm from a second source, so we leave the level out rather than guess.
The currency told a different story. The US dollar rose about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos, so a traveller changing money paid noticeably more than a week ago.
The dollar is up about 2% against the peso over five sessions, and up about 7.5% over 60 sessions. This is a continuation of a months-long drift, not a one-day shock.
We have no confirmed share-by-share moves for Colombia today, so this recap reads the currency rather than individual companies.
The evidence points to outside forces: the dollar index rose 0.23%, US borrowing costs climbed 31 basis points in five sessions, and the Nasdaq fell 0.91%. Colombia’s own data were better than forecast, which argues against a home-grown problem.
The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield, because a further rise from 5.14% would keep pressure on the peso.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|COLCAP index
|—
|—
|Settled close not confirmed from a second source
|US dollar vs peso (USD/COP)
|about 3,300 pesos
|about +1%
|Peso weaker on the day
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not available for this session
|52-week range, dollar
|3,044 to 3,864
|—
|Low 24 Aug 2026; high 18 Dec 2025
|Position in range
|about 9% above low
|—
|About 14% below the 18 December 2025 high
|Key technical level
|3,300 pesos
|—
|Dollar finished at or just above it; 3,200 is the next floor
The table shows a currency on the move. The COLCAP’s level and 52-week position are left as dashes because we could not confirm them.
For the dollar, the 12-month picture is a wide channel. At about 3,300 it sits in the lower third between 3,044 and 3,864, which means the peso is still far stronger than it was last December. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market Board
Colombia — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP
2,452.46
-0.02%
—
—
—
—
—
USD/COP
3,302
+0.70%
-10.86%
3,279
3,331
3,302
—
BRENT
96.08
+0.27%
+52.48%
95.82
97.12
95.07
22,079
WTI
88.92
+0.20%
+51.51%
88.74
89.64
87.80
181,210
ECOPETROL
15.43
+0.72%
+48.51%
15.32
15.48
15.02
1,200,951
BANCOLOMBIA
89.54
+1.02%
+42.21%
88.64
90.49
87.74
482,260
GRUPO AVAL
4.06
+2.78%
-3.33%
3.95
4.07
3.88
443,849
TECNOGLASS
46.69
+1.79%
+3.89%
45.87
48.15
46.18
332,758
CREDICORP
368.82
+0.93%
+45.32%
365.41
371.15
365.84
339,190
BUENAVENTURA
24.83
-1.86%
+5.39%
25.30
25.48
24.55
1,465,648
SOUTHERN COPPER
164.08
-2.46%
+30.65%
168.21
167.68
162.58
941,474
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — a stronger global dollar
The first cause, and the heaviest, was the global dollar. The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.23% to 103.41 and is up 1.09% over five sessions. Confidence: medium-high.
The second cause was nervous markets. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main index, fell 0.40% to 7,562, and the Nasdaq, heavy with technology shares, fell 0.91%. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 3.21% to 19.30.
The US 10-year borrowing rate stood at 5.14%, up 31 basis points in five sessions (a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point). Higher US rates make dollar deposits more attractive, which tends to drain money from emerging-market currencies like the peso.
Colombia’s data did not cause the move. Retail sales rose 9.7% year on year against a forecast of 8.7%, and industrial production grew 1.5% against a forecast of a 0.8% fall, after a 3.7% fall the month before.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|US dollar vs peso
|about 3,300 pesos
|about +1%
|Peso weaker on the day
|US dollar index
|103.41
|+0.23%
|Dollar firmer against a basket of major currencies
|US 10-year yield
|5.145%
|+0.21%
|Up 31 basis points over five sessions
|S&P 500
|7,562
|−0.40%
|Wall Street’s broad index slipped
|VIX fear gauge
|19.30
|+3.21%
|Down 24.73% over five sessions, so calm overall
|Oil (USO fund)
|145.58
|−0.34%
|Down 1.91% over five sessions
|Gold futures
|US$3,888 per ounce
|+0.06%
|Little changed after a hard week
We have no confirmed Colombian single-stock data today, so this table shows the forces that move the whole market instead. Oil matters most for Colombia, because crude is the country’s biggest export.
Oil slipped only 0.34%, which is too small to explain a currency move of about 1%. That is why the global dollar and rising US yields rank above oil as causes today.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+0.66%
|IPC
|Mexico
|−0.84%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.34%
|Merval
|Argentina
|+2.68%
|BVL
|Peru
|—
Latin America split roughly down the middle, so there was no region-wide wave. Brazil, Chile and Argentina gained, while Mexico fell.
The currencies also differ. The Brazilian real weakened with the dollar up 0.46% to 5.667, but the Mexican peso firmed (the dollar fell 0.39% to 18.5293) and the Chilean peso edged up (dollar down 0.13% to 994.16). Colombia’s peso was the weakest of the group, so part of the move may be local, though we found no confirmed local cause.
06 The technical picture
For the dollar against the peso, the nearest resistance (a level where rises have stalled before) is the 3,300 round number, which the dollar has now reached. The next round ceiling is 3,400, and the 12-month high is 3,864.
Support (a level where falls have paused) sits at 3,200 and then at the 12-month low of 3,044, reached on 24 August 2026.
07 What to watch
- The 3,300 line: A close back below 3,300 pesos per dollar would suggest Friday’s jump was a one-day overshoot.
- US 10-year yield: The yield at 5.14% is the main outside pressure; another climb would likely lift the dollar further.
- Colombia’s data: Retail sales and industrial output beat forecasts on 13 November; further upside surprises would support the peso.
- Oil prices: Crude is Colombia’s main export, so a sustained fall would hurt the peso and the oil-heavy COLCAP.
Background: Colombian Peso Holds Near 3,300 per Dollar.
Background: Colombian Peso Slips Near 3,300 per Dollar.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on Colombia’s central bank (the Bank of the Republic) December decision, with US$42,099 traded as of 8:05 p.m. ET, 13 November 2026. It prices no change at 57.0%, a 0.25-point rise at 32.4%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 3.6%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 3.3% and a 0.25-point cut at 2.0%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders lean towards a hold in December, with a sizeable minority expecting a rise.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the COLCAP close?
We could not confirm a settled COLCAP close for Friday from a second source, so we do not print one. The peso weakened, with the dollar up about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos.
What did the Colombian peso do?
It weakened: the US dollar rose about 1% to roughly 3,300 pesos, and it is up about 4% over 20 sessions.
Why did the peso fall?
Mainly because the global dollar strengthened and US borrowing costs rose to 5.14%, with some local worry about public finances.
Should travellers worry?
The dollar is still about 14% below its December 2025 high, so Colombia is not as expensive for visitors as it was, but it is about 9% above its August low.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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