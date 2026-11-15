LATIN AMERICA · PERU

Peru has placed its Ministry of Justice and Human Rights under a 120-day review, starting Monday 16 November 2026. The order, Supreme Decree 018-2026-JUS, a government order signed by the president, appeared on Sunday 15 November in El Peruano, the official government gazette.

The ministry runs Peru’s justice and human-rights policy and oversees agencies attached to it. It is one of several ministries that President Keiko Fujimori, who took office on 28 July 2026, has put under review.

The decree calls the process a reorganisation, but it orders a study first and sets no cuts. Any change to the ministry’s structure would still follow the normal rules.

Key Facts What Peru’s justice and human rights ministry is under review for 120 calendar days.

When The period starts Monday 16 November 2026 and ends about Monday 15 March 2027.

Next A technical report must reach the minister’s office within that period.

As of Sunday 15 November 2026, 18:40 GMT (1:40 p.m. ET)

The decree covers only the ministry, not the internal organisation of its attached public bodies, which must still give information and technical help to the planning office.

What We Know

President Keiko Fujimori signed the decree in Lima on Saturday 14 November 2026. Ernesto Álvarez Miranda, the minister who runs the ministry, countersigned it, meaning he signed to give it legal effect.

The ministry stays in reorganisation for 120 calendar days, counted from the day after publication. By our count, the 120th day is Monday 15 March 2027.

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The goal is to assess the ministry’s administrative, organisational and management situation and to propose reform measures. The decree says the goal is to evaluate the ministry’s structure and coordination and propose reforms.

The ministry’s General Office of Planning, Budget and Modernisation prepares the diagnosis. It looks for overlaps or gaps in duties, and also covers budget, public investment, public integrity and oversight of attached agencies.

The diagnosis becomes a technical report for the minister’s office within the 120 days. The deputy-minister offices for Justice, Human Rights and Access to Justice, and the General Secretariat as applicable, must first sign off, as applicable.

The ministry will carry out the approved recommendations within its powers. The decree says the cost comes from the ministry’s own budget, without extra money from the national budget.

The declaration covers only the ministry, not the internal organisation of its attached public bodies. Those bodies must still give information and technical help to the planning office.

The government has already ordered reviews of at least the agriculture and environment ministries (120 days each) and the health ministry (90 days). The justice review follows that pattern.

In Plain English Supreme Decree A government order signed by the president and the relevant minister.

Attached public bodies Agencies and programmes that sit under a ministry but have their own founding rules.

El Peruano Peru’s official gazette, where laws and decrees are published to take effect.

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What Is Not Known

The decree does not list the specific improvements it has in mind. What changes the report will recommend is not known.

It is also not known whether any posts, programmes or agencies will be merged or cut. Nor is it known whether the report will be made public.

What It Means for Readers

This is an administrative decree that sets a study, and it changes no law or service today. The ministry keeps running while it is reviewed.

Several ministries are under review at once. We found no figures or named effects, so any impact would show only after the report.

What to Watch

The 120-day period starts on Monday 16 November 2026. The technical report must reach the minister’s office within that period.

The period ends about Monday 15 March 2027, by our count, and the decree sets no earlier date. Our guide to Peru’s key political players and our Peru coverage will follow the review.

The coming months will show whether the review stays a study or leads to changes. Until the report is out, the decree sets a process, not an outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does reorganisation mean here?

It means a formal review of how the ministry is organised and run. The decree orders a study and proposals first, and sets no cuts.

How long does the review last?

It lasts 120 calendar days, starting Monday 16 November 2026. By our count it ends about Monday 15 March 2027.

Does the review cover agencies linked to the ministry?

The decree covers only the ministry itself. Attached public bodies keep their own founding rules, though they must supply information and technical help.

Who signed the decree?

President Keiko Fujimori signed it in Lima on Saturday 14 November 2026. Justice Minister Ernesto Álvarez Miranda countersigned it.

Sources: Supreme Decree No. 018-2026-JUS, El Peruano official gazette, 15 November 2026 (busquedas.elperuano.pe).