Brazilian diplomats say President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is waiting for a public sign from US President Donald Trump before he asks to meet him. Meanwhile Brazil’s foreign minister and America’s top diplomat are reported to be lining up a meeting before the G20 leaders’ summit, a gathering of major economies, in Miami.

Key Facts —Who. Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on 30 October; reports say they agreed to meet. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —When. The G20 leaders’ summit runs 14 and 15 December 2026 at Trump National Doral, the president’s golf resort near Miami. —Open. No date or place is set for the ministers’ meeting, and the reported agenda is unconfirmed. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —Updated. As of 15 November 2026, 18:00 UTC

What Happened

On Friday 30 October 2026, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke briefly at a reception in Atlanta. They were attending a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, at a time when the United States hosts the G20 this year.

Several reports say the two agreed to hold a bilateral meeting before the leaders’ summit, while another account describes only a greeting and a brief exchange at the reception. No date or place has been set for any longer meeting.

Reports describe it as a first encounter after the election in Brazil. Lula won the 25 October runoff, the final round between the top two candidates, with 51.79% of valid votes, according to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the country’s top election authority.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

His conservative challenger, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, took 48.21%. The summit is set for 14 and 15 December 2026 at Trump National Doral, the president’s golf resort near Miami, Florida, according to the US Treasury.

The Itamaraty Palace, home of Brazil's Foreign Ministry, in Brasília. Photo: Fwsbsb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What Brazilian Diplomats Report

Lula is in the Philippines on a state visit that coincides with the summit of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The leaders’ meetings in Manila begin on 15 November.

Brazilian diplomats, according to a Brazilian press report on 15 November, say Rubio signalled in the Philippines that he is willing to meet Vieira before the December summit. Neither government has confirmed this.

The two men have so far had only brief encounters, not a working meeting. A phone call is expected by early December, the diplomats say.

The reported agenda has three items. The first is agrément, the formal consent a host country gives an envoy, for Daniel Perez as the proposed new US ambassador to Brazil.

The second is restoring the diplomatic visa of Maria Luiza Viotti, Brazil’s ambassador in Washington. The third is the conditions for renewed contact between Trump and Lula after the runoff.

Why It Matters

The United States imposed tariffs on Brazilian goods in 2025, and Vieira and Rubio met at the White House on 16 October 2025 on that subject. Brazilian officials quoted in the report think new US tariffs are now unlikely.

Lula’s result is the fact at the centre of the matter. His 51.79% of valid votes on 25 October, as counted by the TSE, is the outcome he wants Trump to acknowledge.

Brazilian diplomats say Lula has told the US government he will not formally request a bilateral meeting with Trump until Trump recognises the result. He awaits a public signal so the two could meet at the G20 in Florida.

The report expects at least a brief encounter, possibly a group photo. Neither government has confirmed that account.

What To Watch

The first checkpoint is the phone call between Vieira and Rubio that Brazilian diplomats expect by early December. It would show whether the two sides can agree a date and place for their longer meeting.

The second is the G20 leaders’ summit on 14 and 15 December 2026 at Trump National Doral. There, any public signal from Trump about Brazil’s election result would be visible to the whole room.

What Is Not Known

No date or place has been set for the Vieira and Rubio meeting. Neither government has confirmed the reported agenda or the expected phone call.

It is not known whether Trump will publicly recognise Brazil’s result before the summit. Nor is it known whether Lula and Trump will meet beyond a brief encounter.

Which trade subjects, including the tariffs imposed in 2025, will come up is also open. The agenda in this report lists an ambassador, a visa and leader contact, not tariffs.

What It Means for You

For US companies that trade with Brazil, any tariff dialogue starts with a working channel between the two governments. That channel is only now being rebuilt after the election.

The visa and ambassador questions concern diplomats, not ordinary travellers. A Trump and Lula encounter at Doral, even a brief one, would show whether the relationship has resumed.

A calmer relationship with Washington would ease the start of Lula’s new term in January 2027. Lula’s Workers’ Party, the left-wing party he founded, will watch the outcome closely.

In Plain English

G20: the group of 20 large economies; the United States hosts it this year.

Agrément: the formal consent a host country gives to a foreign ambassador.

ASEAN: the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc in Asia.

TSE: Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, which certifies election results.

Background: Brazil Runoff Result, Lula Won 51.79%.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the G20 leaders’ summit in Miami?

The summit takes place on 14 and 15 December 2026 at Trump National Doral, the president’s golf resort near Miami, Florida. The US Treasury announced the venue and dates.

Have Rubio and Vieira set a date to meet?

Not yet. They spoke briefly in Atlanta on 30 October, and several reports say they agreed to meet before the summit, but no date or place has been set.

Will Trump and Lula meet in Florida?

That is not confirmed. Brazilian diplomats report that Lula will not formally request a meeting until Trump publicly recognises Brazil’s election result, though at least a brief encounter is expected.

Why does the ambassador question matter?

An ambassador is a government’s main envoy abroad. Brazilian diplomats say the agenda includes agrément, the formal consent for an envoy, for Daniel Perez as proposed new US ambassador to Brazil.

Sources US Treasury (https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0398) · Superior Electoral Court, TSE (https://www.tse.jus.br/comunicacao/noticias/2026/Outubro/presidente-do-tse-anuncia-reeleicao-de-lula-e-faz-balanco-do-2o-turno-das-eleicoes-2026) · Brazil’s Foreign Ministry (https://www.gov.br/mre/)