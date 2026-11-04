Mérida Marathon 2027 Guide for US Runners

MEXICO · SPORTS GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Sunday, 10 January 2027, Monumento a la Patria, Paseo de Montejo, Mérida; marathon, half, 10K and 3K walk.

Why it matters Certified route, pre-dawn start, and organisers expect 8,000 runners in the city’s 485th anniversary year.

The numbers Marathon entry is MXN 690 (about US$37) to 15 November, then MXN 750 (about US$40); 1,300 places.

What to watch Official call: marathon start 5:15 a.m.; local press: 5:00 a.m. Kit pick-up venue is not set.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The Mérida Marathon is a pre-dawn race through the colonial centre of the Yucatán capital. Entry is open to visitors, and the marathon fee rises on 16 November.

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Why the Mérida Marathon 2027 Matters to US Runners

The Mérida Marathon 2027 takes place on Sunday, 10 January 2027, in Mérida, the capital of Yucatán state on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The official name is Marat’hon de Mérida, and it forms part of the city’s 485th anniversary celebrations.

Organisers expect 8,000 runners across four events, up from about 6,000 last year. By 21 August 2026, 2,377 people had registered, and 55 percent of them came from other Mexican states.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

For US runners, the race offers a certified course, a January date and a historic city centre. Mérida keeps a clock only 1 hour behind New York, which helps with jet lag.

The marathon is limited to 1,300 places, which makes it smaller than the big marathons in Mexico City or Monterrey. Early registration matters, because the fee rises and places can run out.

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Distances, Start Times and Time Limits

All events start and finish at the Monumento a la Patria on Paseo de Montejo, in central Mérida. The marathon is listed at 5:15 a.m. in the official call.

All times are local. The half marathon starts at 5:25 a.m., the 10K at 5:35 a.m. and the walk at 5:45 a.m.

Yucatán stays on UTC-6 all year, so Mérida is 1 hour behind New York in January. The 5:15 a.m. marathon start is 6:15 a.m. Eastern and 3:15 a.m. Pacific.

Local press listed the marathon start as 5:00 a.m. in August and September. The official call from the city government says 5:15 a.m., so treat the call as the safer guide.

The time limit is 6 hours for the marathon and 3 hours 15 minutes for the half marathon. It is 1 hour 45 minutes for the 10K and 1 hour for the walk.

Marathon runners must pass kilometre 30 within 4 hours 30 minutes of the start. Slower runners may be stopped there so that roads can reopen.

Race services, including the finish area, medical care, hydration and bag check, end by 12:00 noon. Runners who finish late may find that road closures have lifted and services have closed.

The Course and the Weather

The official call says prizes require the route certified by AIMS, the international marathon association, World Athletics and the Mexican athletics body. No elevation profile was confirmed for this guide.

Whether the race counts as a Boston Marathon qualifier was not confirmed. If you need a qualifying time, ask the Boston Athletic Association first.

The pre-dawn start means most of the race is run before the day’s heat builds. No weather forecast exists this far ahead, so check it the week before and pack for both cool and warm conditions.

How to Enter and What It Costs

The city government set four price periods, and the third runs until Sunday, 15 November 2026. In it, the marathon and half marathon each cost MXN 690 (about US$37).

The 10K costs MXN 400 (about US$21) and the 3K walk MXN 300 (about US$16). From Monday, 16 November 2026, the marathon and half marathon rise to MXN 750 (about US$40).

The 10K rises to MXN 450 (about US$24) from 16 November, and the walk stays at MXN 300 (about US$16). Dollar values use the Banco de México FIX rate of 3 November 2026, MXN 18.76 per US$1.

Entry is online at marathonmerida.dashport.run, which the city’s own page says is operated independently of the city government. You can also register in person at shops named in the official call and at the city sports office on Calle 65.

Places are capped at 1,300 for the marathon, 2,800 for the half marathon, 3,200 for the 10K and 700 for the walk. Registration is personal, so enter your own details and keep the confirmation.

You must prove your age with a copy of a photo ID, such as a passport, and sign a liability waiver. The minimum age is 18 for the marathon, half marathon and 10K, and 6 for the walk.

Use only the official city page and the platform it links, because entry scams spread around popular races. Whether the marathon has sold out was not checked in the sources read for this guide.

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Kit Pick-Up and Race Morning

Kit pick-up is on Saturday, 9 January 2027, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the venue has not been set. You must bring a valid photo ID and a printed, signed waiver.

Pick-up is in a single window, and runners who miss it lose the rights that come with their entry. Someone else may collect a kit with your signed receipt and copies of both photo IDs.

The kit holds a commemorative shirt, a disposable timing chip, your bib and a finisher medal. Marathon and half marathon entrants also receive a finisher towel.

The medal is awarded only to those who cross the line within the time limit. Plan your hotel so that you can reach the Paseo de Montejo start area before the gates close.

Prizes and Categories

The prize purse is MXN 949,000 (about US$50,600) in total. The overall winners of the men’s and women’s marathons each receive MXN 90,000 (about US$4,800).

Second and third place in each marathon receive MXN 25,000 (about US$1,300) and MXN 20,000 (about US$1,100). Prizes for the other distances are listed in the official call.

Age categories run from the open class, ages 18 to 29, through sub-master, master, veteran and veteran-plus for ages 60 and over. A mixed wheelchair class is offered in the marathon.

The official call applies the same rules and prices to every runner, with no separate foreign category. The registration platform could not be read for live availability on 4 November 2026.

Getting to Mérida

Manuel Crescencio Rejón International Airport serves Mérida. No flight routes were checked for this guide, so ask airlines about nonstop service from your home airport.

The start area on Paseo de Montejo is in the historic centre, so staying in the centre makes the early morning easier. Hotel prices for race weekend had not been published, so book early.

Expect road closures around the course, as in the 2026 edition, although the 2027 list had not been published. Ask your hotel about the closures and about taxi pick-up points on race morning.

Use hotel taxis or ride-share apps for the pre-dawn trip, and agree a pick-up point for the way back. Keep your phone charged and carry a copy of your passport.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department rates Yucatán Level 1, Exercise Normal Precautions, and names Mérida as a tourist area. Its Mexico advisory was last issued on 6 September 2024 and was read on 4 November 2026.

Quintana Roo, the neighbouring state with Cancún, is rated Level 2 for crime. Mérida’s rating is lower, but street theft can occur in any city, so keep valuables out of sight.

Mexico’s emergency number is 911, and US citizens can reach consular help at 1-844-528-6611 from the United States. Check the State Department’s Mexico page for passport and tourist permit rules before you fly.

Race costs are entry, flights and a hotel. Only the entry prices are confirmed here, and no hotel or flight price was available.

What It Means for You

For a US runner, the Mérida Marathon 2027 is a January race in a Level 1 state, with entry near US$37. The fee rises on 16 November, so deciding this month saves money.

Enter only through the official city page and platform, and print your waiver before you travel. Book a refundable hotel until you know your entry is confirmed.

Pack for both a cool start and a warm finish, because no forecast exists yet. Read the State Department advisory again before you fly, because levels can change.

What Is Not Known

The marathon start time is listed as 5:15 a.m. in the official call and as 5:00 a.m. in some press. The kit pick-up venue and the final course map had not been announced.

Whether the marathon has sold out, and whether the route is flat or counts as a Boston qualifier, was not confirmed. Hotel prices, flight prices and race-morning shuttles were also unpublished.

The State Department advisory dates from September 2024, so check it for newer advice. Weather for 10 January 2027 cannot be forecast yet.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Mérida Marathon 2027?

It is on Sunday, 10 January 2027, and the marathon starts at 5:15 a.m. local time under the official call. That is 6:15 a.m. Eastern.

How much does the Mérida Marathon cost?

Marathon entry is MXN 690 (about US$37) until Sunday, 15 November 2026, then MXN 750 (about US$40) to 3 January 2027. The 10K costs MXN 400 (about US$21) until 15 November.

Can foreign runners enter the Mérida Marathon?

Yes, the official call is open to all runners who meet its rules. You need photo ID, a signed waiver and, for the marathon, a place within the 1,300-runner cap.

Is Mérida safe for US visitors?

The State Department rates Yucatán Level 1, Exercise Normal Precautions, and lists Mérida as a tourist area. Use normal city precautions and plan your pre-dawn transport.

Sources: City of Mérida, official call for Marat’hon de Mérida 2027; City of Mérida, official marathon page; US State Department, Mexico travel advisory (Yucatán); Banco de México, FIX exchange rate of 3 November 2026.