Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.83% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.55% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,229▼ 0.65% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.11▼ 0.64% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.51% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.83% USD/MXN 18.72 ▲ 0.51% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.08% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 0.12% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 99.19 ▲ 4.83% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.95% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.62% SILVER 51.85 ▼ 0.52% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Sports Daily
November 4, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives SE Palmeiras a 80.5% chance against Clube do Remo, and gives América a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 5, 5:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Copa Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final — that one is on 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Flamengo play Grêmio today in round 34 of the Brasileirão — the league leaders against a side described as fighting relegation.

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Today’s headlines November 4, 2026

Event Status Angle
Flamengo v Grêmio Today, Wed 4 Nov Brazil’s league leaders face a side fighting relegation in round 34.
Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, Montevideo Palmeiras v Estudiantes, with both semi-finals decided on penalties.
Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, Barranquilla Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro, with Alan Franco suspended.
Estudiantes v Flamengo Result Estudiantes knocked out the Brazilian giants on penalties at the Maracanã.
01

Flamengo host Grêmio in round 34 of the Brasileirão today

Preview

Flamengo v Grêmio kicks off at 19:30 Brasília time (5:30 p.m. ET) at the Maracanã today, Wednesday 4 November. Flamengo, from Rio de Janeiro, lead the table.

Grêmio, from Porto Alegre in the far south, sit 17th, inside the relegation zone, and have gone four games without a win. For them this is a chance to take points off the best side in the country.

The Brasileirão is Brazil’s national league, with 20 clubs and no play-offs. The team on top when the season ends takes the title, and the bottom four go down.

Flamengo’s league campaign matters because their Libertadores run has just ended. Estudiantes beat them on penalties, so the league is now their main prize.

In short — Flamengo, the league leaders, face relegation-threatened Grêmio today in round 34.
Latin American sport and the day's key fixtures.
File photo of the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, used as an illustration. Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
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02

Palmeiras v Estudiantes: the Libertadores final is set for 28 November

Football

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is a single match, played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Saturday 28 November.

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, will face Estudiantes de La Plata, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires. The final has not yet been played.

Palmeiras reached it through an all-Brazilian semi-final against Fluminense. That tie went to penalties.

The final therefore pairs one Brazilian club with one Argentine club.

In short — The Libertadores final is Palmeiras v Estudiantes, one match, at the Centenario in Montevideo on 28 November.
03

Estudiantes knock out Flamengo on penalties at the Maracanã

Result

Estudiantes eliminated Flamengo on penalties in the other Libertadores semi-final. The tie was played at the Maracanã, Rio’s famous stadium.

The semi-final was played over two legs. The second leg at the Maracanã ended 0-0, and Estudiantes won the shoot-out 3-2, with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saving three penalties.

Both semi-finals were settled from the penalty spot. That left the final with one Brazilian club and one Argentine club.

In short — Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties at the Maracanã and now face Palmeiras in the final.
04

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet in the Sudamericana final

Preview

The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s second-tier continental tournament, below the Libertadores. Its final is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, has set kick-off for 17:30 Colombia time (5:30 p.m. ET).

Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, beat Montevideo City Torque 3-2 on aggregate in their semi-final. Boca Juniors, from Buenos Aires, beat Vasco da Gama 3-2 on aggregate.

Atlético will be without Alan Franco, their Ecuadorian midfielder, who was sent off and is suspended for the final.

In short — Boca v Atlético Mineiro decides the Sudamericana on 21 November in Barranquilla, and Alan Franco is suspended.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 5, 5:07 p.m. ET.

SE Palmeiras vs. Clube do Remo

SE Palmeiras 80.5% · Draw (SE Palmeiras vs. Clube do Remo) 13.5% · Clube do Remo 6.5%

Polymarket · US$23,517 traded

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

América 24.5% · Guadalajara 20% · Cruz Azul 17%

Polymarket · US$132,583 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 81% · Palmeiras 20%

Polymarket · US$56,804 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 64% · Estudiantes LP 33.1%

Polymarket · US$39,521 traded

Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)

UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 88% · Deportivo Moquegua 44.5%

Polymarket · US$28,864 traded

Colombia Primera A: Teams relegated (2026)

Boyacá Chicó 95.9% · Jaguares 83.5% · Fortaleza CEIF 27%

Polymarket · US$27,846 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

05

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Libertadores final?

Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. It is a single match, and the kick-off time had not been announced when we published.

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. CONMEBOL has set kick-off for 17:30 Colombia time (5:30 p.m. ET).

Who is playing in Brazil’s league today?

Flamengo play Grêmio in round 34 of the Brasileirão. Kick-off is at 19:30 Brasília time on Wednesday 4 November.

In short — The Sudamericana final is on 21 November, the Libertadores final on 28 November, and Flamengo v Grêmio is today.

Sources: CONMEBOL (Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana announcements, October 2026) and the Brasileirão round 34 fixture list.

Updated: 2026-11-03T23:22:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Wheat Fund Falls 1.57% as Corn Slips 0.98% | Grains, Nov 3 · Oil Fund Rises 0.83% as Fuel Shortage Persists | Oil, Nov 3 · Steel Fund Falls 1.35% as Brazil’s CSN Hits 12-Month Low | Steel, Nov 3.

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Connected Coverage

Wheat Fund Falls 1.57% as Corn Slips 0.98% | Grains, Nov 3

Oil Fund Rises 0.83% as Fuel Shortage Persists | Oil, Nov 3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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