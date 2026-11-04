Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives SE Palmeiras a 80.5% chance against Clube do Remo, and gives América a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 5, 5:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Copa Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final — that one is on 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Flamengo play Grêmio today in round 34 of the Brasileirão — the league leaders against a side described as fighting relegation.