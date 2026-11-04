Latin America Sports Daily for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives SE Palmeiras a 80.5% chance against Clube do Remo, and gives América a 24.5% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 5, 5:07 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Copa Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final — that one is on 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Flamengo play Grêmio today in round 34 of the Brasileirão — the league leaders against a side described as fighting relegation.
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Today’s headlines November 4, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Flamengo v Grêmio
Today, Wed 4 Nov
Brazil’s league leaders face a side fighting relegation in round 34.
Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, Montevideo
Palmeiras v Estudiantes, with both semi-finals decided on penalties.
Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, Barranquilla
Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro, with Alan Franco suspended.
Estudiantes v Flamengo
Result
Estudiantes knocked out the Brazilian giants on penalties at the Maracanã.
01
Flamengo host Grêmio in round 34 of the Brasileirão today
Preview
Flamengo v Grêmio kicks off at 19:30 Brasília time (5:30 p.m. ET) at the Maracanã today, Wednesday 4 November. Flamengo, from Rio de Janeiro, lead the table.
Grêmio, from Porto Alegre in the far south, sit 17th, inside the relegation zone, and have gone four games without a win. For them this is a chance to take points off the best side in the country.
The Brasileirão is Brazil’s national league, with 20 clubs and no play-offs. The team on top when the season ends takes the title, and the bottom four go down.
Flamengo’s league campaign matters because their Libertadores run has just ended. Estudiantes beat them on penalties, so the league is now their main prize.
In short — Flamengo, the league leaders, face relegation-threatened Grêmio today in round 34.
Palmeiras v Estudiantes: the Libertadores final is set for 28 November
Football
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is a single match, played at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Saturday 28 November.
Palmeiras, from São Paulo, will face Estudiantes de La Plata, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires. The final has not yet been played.
Palmeiras reached it through an all-Brazilian semi-final against Fluminense. That tie went to penalties.
The final therefore pairs one Brazilian club with one Argentine club.
In short — The Libertadores final is Palmeiras v Estudiantes, one match, at the Centenario in Montevideo on 28 November.
03
Estudiantes knock out Flamengo on penalties at the Maracanã
Result
Estudiantes eliminated Flamengo on penalties in the other Libertadores semi-final. The tie was played at the Maracanã, Rio’s famous stadium.
The semi-final was played over two legs. The second leg at the Maracanã ended 0-0, and Estudiantes won the shoot-out 3-2, with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saving three penalties.
Both semi-finals were settled from the penalty spot. That left the final with one Brazilian club and one Argentine club.
In short — Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties at the Maracanã and now face Palmeiras in the final.
04
Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet in the Sudamericana final
Preview
The Copa Sudamericana is South America’s second-tier continental tournament, below the Libertadores. Its final is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.
CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, has set kick-off for 17:30 Colombia time (5:30 p.m. ET).
Atlético Mineiro, from Belo Horizonte, beat Montevideo City Torque 3-2 on aggregate in their semi-final. Boca Juniors, from Buenos Aires, beat Vasco da Gama 3-2 on aggregate.
Atlético will be without Alan Franco, their Ecuadorian midfielder, who was sent off and is suspended for the final.
In short — Boca v Atlético Mineiro decides the Sudamericana on 21 November in Barranquilla, and Alan Franco is suspended.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 5, 5:07 p.m. ET.
SE Palmeiras vs. Clube do Remo
SE Palmeiras 80.5% · Draw (SE Palmeiras vs. Clube do Remo) 13.5% · Clube do Remo 6.5%
Polymarket · US$23,517 traded
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
América 24.5% · Guadalajara 20% · Cruz Azul 17%
Polymarket · US$132,583 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 81% · Palmeiras 20%
Polymarket · US$56,804 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 64% · Estudiantes LP 33.1%
Polymarket · US$39,521 traded
Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)
UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 88% · Deportivo Moquegua 44.5%
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
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