Caribbean Series 2027 Hermosillo Guide

MEXICO · SPORTS GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Monday, 1 February 2027, to Sunday, 7 February 2027, at Estadio Fernando Valenzuela, Hermosillo, Mexico.

Why it matters Four winter-league champions and a guest team compete, with a pitch clock planned for the first time.

The numbers Season-ticket carnets run from MXN 6,800 (about US$362) to MXN 25,450 (about US$1,357).

What to watch Public sale, single-game prices, game times and a US broadcaster are not yet announced.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

The Caribbean Series comes to northern Mexico for a seven-day baseball tournament in February 2027. Dates and venue are set, but only season-ticket holders can buy so far.

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Why the Caribbean Series 2027 Matters to US Fans

The Caribbean Series 2027 will be played in Hermosillo, in northwest Mexico, from Monday, 1 February 2027, to Sunday, 7 February 2027. The Caribbean professional baseball confederation (CBPC) and the Hermosillo organising committee announced the dates on 25 June 2026.

It is the yearly tournament that pits the winter-league champions of the Caribbean region against each other. Many of those players also work in US baseball, from the minor leagues to the majors.

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For US readers, Hermosillo keeps the same clock as Arizona all year. Fans from the southwest can reach the city in a day.

Mexico hosts the series for the third year in a row after Mexicali in 2025 and Guadalajara in 2026. Miami hosted in 2023 and 2024.

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Who Is Playing

Each country sends the champion of its main winter league. Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela are the four members named for 2027.

A fifth, guest team completes the field, and the guest country had not been named when this guide was written. The winter leagues finish in December and January, so the actual clubs are not yet known.

Venezuela is named again for 2027 after missing 2026, when the series moved from Caracas to Guadalajara. Its champion has not been decided, because the winter league is still under way.

The host club is the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, who play at this ballpark in the Mexican Pacific League. Mexico’s entry is the champion of its winter league, not necessarily the home team.

Schedule and Format

The round-robin phase runs from Monday, 1 February 2027, to Friday, 5 February 2027, with two games a day. Semifinals follow on Saturday, 6 February 2027.

The third-place game and the final are both on Sunday, 7 February 2027. Game start times had not been published when this guide was written.

Sonora does not use daylight saving time and stays on UTC-7 all year. In February that puts Hermosillo 2 hours behind New York and 1 hour ahead of Los Angeles.

A 7 p.m. game in Hermosillo would begin at 9 p.m. Eastern. Treat that as an example only until real times are published.

The organisers and the CBPC have said this will be the first Caribbean Series played with a pitch clock. The rule is meant to shorten games and keep the tournament moving.

The Ballpark in Hermosillo

Games are played at Estadio Fernando Valenzuela, which opened in 2013 as Estadio Sonora and hosted that year’s Caribbean Series. It was renamed in December 2023 for the Mexican pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star.

No official capacity figure was confirmed for this guide. Organisers say the stadium is being upgraded for the tournament.

No details of the work have been published. Check the seller and the organisers for seating maps before you choose a section.

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How to Buy Tickets

The first sale is a presale limited to season-ticket holders of the Naranjeros who have paid their 2026-27 carnet in full. It opened on 18 September 2026, and seat protection ended on Friday, 16 October.

Rates: Banco de México FIX of 3 November 2026, MXN 18.76 per US$1. The carnet covers every game, from MXN 6,800 (about US$362) to MXN 25,450 (about US$1,357).

Preferente costs MXN 9,900 (about US$528), Central Preferente MXN 12,750 (about US$680) and Platea MXN 16,200 (about US$864). Paying in full gets 10 percent off, so Lateral falls to MXN 6,120 (about US$326).

Holders can buy at the Naranjeros stores in Plaza Girasol and Plaza Dila. They can also buy online on Boletomovil, using the code from their email.

No general-public sale date had been announced when this guide was written. The organisers say they will publish the conditions for later sale stages and any single-game tickets.

Last year’s tournament in Guadalajara sold single-game tickets from MXN 390 (about US$21) to MXN 5,500 (about US$293), only online through Boletomovil. That is context, not a price for 2027.

Buy only from the Naranjeros stores or from the platform the organisers name. Tickets offered by strangers on social media are a common source of fake entries.

How to Watch in the US

No US broadcaster or stream for the 2027 series had been announced on 4 November 2026. The CBPC and the organising committee are the first places to look.

The 2026 series in Guadalajara was announced for live English coverage of all 13 games on MLB Network. Rights can change each year, so treat that only as a place to look first.

Check the schedule on the organisers’ channels in January. Fans abroad should also expect that some games may be offered only on regional streams.

Getting to Hermosillo

Hermosillo International Airport serves the city, and American Airlines lists fares to Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, among others. Its page did not say which routes are nonstop.

Confirm nonstop service with the airline before you book, and reserve early because the tournament may fill rooms. Hotel prices for the week had not been published.

Driving from Arizona is possible through Nogales on Federal Highway 15. The State Department tells its own staff to use that road only in daylight, citing carjackings and shootings.

If you drive, carry a full tank, tell family your plan and avoid unnecessary stops. Many visitors prefer to fly and use a hotel taxi or a ride-share app inside the city.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department rates Sonora Level 3, Reconsider Travel, because of crime and kidnapping. Its page, last issued on 6 September 2024, was read on 4 November 2026.

The same advisory lists Hermosillo, Bahia de Kino and Puerto Penasco as tourist areas open to US government staff under its rules. It also bars government staff from travelling between cities after dark.

Stay in the central hotel and stadium districts, and plan your ride home before the last game ends. Do not walk long distances at night or leave valuables in a parked car.

Check the State Department’s Mexico page for entry rules, including the passport and tourist permit, before you travel. Carry a passport copy and keep the original in the hotel safe.

Beyond the carnet prices, no ticket, hotel or transport cost for the series had been confirmed. Budget only after single-game prices are published.

What It Means for You

For a US baseball fan, the Caribbean Series 2027 is a chance to see winter-league champions close to the border. It also means a trip to a Level 3 state, so the safety steps matter.

If you want a seat, ask the Naranjeros or the organisers when tickets reach the public, and check the platform weekly. Do not book a non-refundable trip until you hold tickets.

Watch the winter leagues in December and January to learn which clubs qualify. Read the State Department advisory again shortly before you fly, because levels can change.

What Is Not Known

The date of the general public sale, the single-game prices and the seller for those tickets were not announced. Game start times and the guest country were also unpublished.

The four champions will be decided in the winter leagues, so no team list exists yet. The pitch clock is announced by organisers, and the rule details are unpublished.

The scale of the stadium works, its capacity and any seating changes are unknown. The State Department page dates from September 2024, so check it for newer advice.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Caribbean Series 2027?

It runs from Monday, 1 February 2027, to Sunday, 7 February 2027, in Hermosillo, Mexico. The final and the third-place game are on 7 February.

Where can I buy Caribbean Series 2027 tickets?

A season-ticket presale is open only to Naranjeros carnet holders through their stores and Boletomovil. No public sale date or seller has been announced.

How can I watch the Caribbean Series 2027 in the US?

No US broadcaster has been announced. The 2026 series was announced for live English coverage on MLB Network.

Is Hermosillo safe for US visitors?

The State Department rates Sonora Level 3, Reconsider Travel, with tourist areas of Hermosillo open to its staff. Avoid night driving between cities and plan rides in advance.

Sources: Confederación de Béisbol Profesional del Caribe (CBPC) and the Hermosillo 2027 organising committee, dates and format announced 25 June 2026; Naranjeros de Hermosillo, carnet presale terms and prices, 18 September 2026 (Boletomovil); US State Department, Mexico travel advisory (Sonora); Banco de México, FIX exchange rate of 3 November 2026 (banxico.org.mx).