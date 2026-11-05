US Delays Bondholder Seizure of Citgo

The US Treasury building in Washington, whose sanctions office listed Gustavo Petro in October 2025 (Photo: G. Edward Johnson, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Published Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9:30 p.m. ET (10:30 p.m. Caracas) · Source: US Treasury Department (OFAC)

Washington has once again bought time for Citgo, Venezuela’s US refining business. On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, the US Treasury delayed until Dec. 18 the day bondholders could start claiming shares of Citgo, the Houston-based refiner owned by Venezuela’s state oil company.

The move matters because Citgo is the prize in a long fight over Venezuela’s unpaid debts, which our venezuela us tensions guide places inside a wider US-Venezuela relationship. It also comes with a signal: Treasury says it would welcome a negotiated settlement.

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Key Facts What happened: The US Treasury pushed to Dec. 18, 2026 the date creditors of Venezuela’s oil company may claim Citgo shares.

Who decided: OFAC, the Treasury office that enforces sanctions, issued General License 5AA, a blanket permit, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

The opening: Treasury signals a favorable licensing policy toward any agreement to restructure or refinance the bond.

What happens next: The shield runs to Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, when OFAC must extend it again or let it lapse.

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In plain English Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the state oil company, owes money on a bond secured by shares of Citgo. Bondholders hold a claim on those shares, but US sanctions block them from enforcing it until Treasury allows it, and Treasury keeps pushing the date back.

Why the Citgo Deadline Moved Again

OFAC, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, runs US sanctions. Its General License 5AA says the authorization for holders of the PDVSA 2020 bond, which pays an 8.5% coupon, now takes effect on Dec. 18, 2026.

Until then, transactions tied to selling or transferring Citgo shares for this bond stay prohibited unless OFAC specifically approves them. It pushes back the date set by General License 5Z, issued on Sept. 16, 2026, which was due to take effect on Nov. 5.

File photo: an oil refinery in Houston, Texas. Citgo is Venezuela’s state-owned US refining arm.

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A Pattern Running Since 2018

Executive Order 13835, signed by President Donald Trump on May 21, 2018, requires US persons to get authorization before dealing in equity of companies the Venezuelan government owns. OFAC issued General License 5 on July 19, 2018 to let bondholders reach their collateral.

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It replaced that license on Oct. 24, 2019 with a version that delayed the effective date, and has extended the delay several times since. Each extension postponed the moment bondholders could act, never cancelled their claim.

The Quiet Opening for a Deal

OFAC also updated its FAQ 595, the official question-and-answer page on this bond. It says that if parties reach agreement on proposals to restructure or refinance the payments owed to bondholders, additional licensing requirements may apply.

The same text says OFAC would encourage parties to apply for a specific license and would have a favorable licensing policy toward such an agreement. The wording applies only to an agreement between the parties, and they would still need to apply.

What It Means for US Readers

For US investors and funds holding PDVSA debt, the clock now points to mid-December rather than this week. Holders of the bond gain time to negotiate, while anyone hoping for a fast Citgo sale to recover money loses ground.

Citgo keeps operating under its current ownership for now. Watch for another OFAC notice before Dec. 18 and for any application for a specific license, which would reveal that real restructuring talks have started.

What Is Not Known

OFAC has not said what it wants from a restructuring, and no creditor, Venezuelan official or Citgo executive has commented on the new date. We do not know whether talks are under way or who would lead them. OFAC’s notice also does not mention the separate court-supervised sale of Citgo’s parent in Delaware to Amber Energy, an affiliate of the investment firm Elliott.

It is also unclear what Treasury will do when Dec. 18 arrives. OFAC has pushed the date back repeatedly, but nothing in the notice promises another extension.

More: Venezuela news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did OFAC do on Nov. 4, 2026?

It issued General License 5AA, which delays until Dec. 18, 2026 the authorization for PDVSA 2020 bondholders to enforce their claim on Citgo shares. The earlier date, set by license 5Z, was Nov. 5.

Can the bond be restructured?

OFAC says it would have a favorable licensing policy toward a restructuring or refinancing deal. Parties would need to apply for a specific license.

Sources: OFAC recent actions, Nov. 4, 2026; OFAC FAQ 595; OFAC recent actions, Sept. 16, 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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