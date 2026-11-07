Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Sports Daily
November 7, 2026 · 3 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026

By · November 7, 2026 · 3 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives América a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 80% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 7, 10:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Formula One heads to Interlagos on Sunday — Lando Norris was fastest in first practice, and George Russell takes a five-place grid penalty into the São Paulo race.

Two South American finals are now set — Palmeiras meet Estudiantes for the Copa Libertadores on 28 November, and Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana on 21 November.

Both Libertadores semi-finals went to penalties — Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 and Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 from the spot.

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Today’s headlines November 7, 2026

Event Status Angle
Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos Sunday Norris led first practice while Russell takes a five-place penalty.
Copa Libertadores final Sat 28 Nov, 5pm (UTC−3) Palmeiras v Estudiantes at the Centenario in Montevideo.
Copa Sudamericana final Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm Colombian time Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla.
01

Interlagos Hosts the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday After Norris Tops First Practice

Preview

Formula One’s São Paulo Grand Prix is on Sunday at the Interlagos circuit, where Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara drives for Haas this weekend. Lando Norris was fastest in first practice on Friday.

George Russell takes a five-place grid penalty in Brazil. Mercedes fitted a new combustion engine to his car, and FIA rules punish that with lost places on the starting grid.

In short — The São Paulo Grand Prix is on Sunday at Interlagos, with Norris fastest in first practice and Russell penalised.
A Formula One car passing the grandstands at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
A Formula One car passes the grandstands at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. (File photo)
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02

Palmeiras and Estudiantes Will Contest the Libertadores Final on 28 November

Football

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. The final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at 5pm (UTC−3) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Palmeiras are from São Paulo, while Estudiantes come from La Plata, near Buenos Aires.

Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties to reach the final.

Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate. Palmeiras won the first leg 2-1 and lost the return 1-0.

It is a Brazil against Argentina contest, which adds rivalry to the occasion.

In short — Palmeiras v Estudiantes is the Libertadores final, on 28 November in Montevideo.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 7, 10:37 a.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

América 24% · Guadalajara 24% · Cruz Azul 19%

Polymarket · US$133,533 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 80% · Palmeiras 16%

Polymarket · US$57,488 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 65% · Estudiantes LP 32.2%

Polymarket · US$39,844 traded

Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)

UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 85% · Deportivo Moquegua 43.5%

Polymarket · US$28,905 traded

Colombia Primera A: Teams relegated (2026)

Jaguares 96% · Boyacá Chicó 93.5% · Fortaleza CEIF 3.1%

Polymarket · US$28,157 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

Real Tomayapo 47% · GV San José 46% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%

Polymarket · US$17,323 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

03

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Libertadores final?

It is on Saturday 28 November 2026 at 5pm (UTC−3) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The finalists are Palmeiras and Estudiantes.

When and where is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. Kickoff is 5:30pm Colombian time, which is 7:30pm in Argentina and Brazil.

How did the Libertadores finalists get there?

Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties. Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

In short — The Libertadores final is 28 November, the Sudamericana final is 21 November, and both Libertadores semi-finals were decided on penalties.

Sources: Publimetro — CONMEBOL confirms Sudamericana final time, Vanguardia — Boca Juniors reach the Sudamericana final, Primicias — Estudiantes beat Flamengo to reach the Libertadores final

Updated: 2026-11-06T23:17:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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