Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives América a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 80% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 7, 10:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Formula One heads to Interlagos on Sunday — Lando Norris was fastest in first practice, and George Russell takes a five-place grid penalty into the São Paulo race.
Two South American finals are now set — Palmeiras meet Estudiantes for the Copa Libertadores on 28 November, and Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana on 21 November.
Both Libertadores semi-finals went to penalties — Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 and Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 from the spot.
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Today’s headlines November 7, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos
Sunday
Norris led first practice while Russell takes a five-place penalty.
Copa Libertadores final
Sat 28 Nov, 5pm (UTC−3)
Palmeiras v Estudiantes at the Centenario in Montevideo.
Copa Sudamericana final
Sat 21 Nov, 5:30pm Colombian time
Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro in Barranquilla.
01
Interlagos Hosts the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday After Norris Tops First Practice
Preview
Formula One’s São Paulo Grand Prix is on Sunday at the Interlagos circuit, where Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara drives for Haas this weekend. Lando Norris was fastest in first practice on Friday.
George Russell takes a five-place grid penalty in Brazil. Mercedes fitted a new combustion engine to his car, and FIA rules punish that with lost places on the starting grid.
In short — The São Paulo Grand Prix is on Sunday at Interlagos, with Norris fastest in first practice and Russell penalised.
Real Tomayapo 47% · GV San José 46% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%
Polymarket · US$17,323 traded
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