Latin America Sports Daily for Saturday, November 7, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives América a 24% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 80% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 7, 10:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Formula One heads to Interlagos on Sunday — Lando Norris was fastest in first practice, and George Russell takes a five-place grid penalty into the São Paulo race.

Two South American finals are now set — Palmeiras meet Estudiantes for the Copa Libertadores on 28 November, and Boca Juniors face Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana on 21 November.

Both Libertadores semi-finals went to penalties — Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 and Palmeiras beat Fluminense 5-3 from the spot.