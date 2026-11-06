Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 6, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CA Unión a 36.5% chance against CA Vélez Sarsfield, and gives América a 23% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 6, 4:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras face Estudiantes in the Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo decides South America’s top club prize.

Estudiantes are in the final after a shootout win — they knocked out holders Flamengo in a penalty shootout.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on 21 November — the Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s second-tier club tournament, is in Barranquilla, Colombia.