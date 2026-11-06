Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 6, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.72% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Sports Daily
November 6, 2026 · 3 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 6, 2026

By · November 6, 2026 · 3 min read
Palmeiras players lift the Copa Libertadores trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo in 2021
Palmeiras lift the trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo after the 2021 final. The same stadium hosts the 2026 final on 28 November. (Photo: Artigas Pessio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CA Unión a 36.5% chance against CA Vélez Sarsfield, and gives América a 23% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 6, 4:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras face Estudiantes in the Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo decides South America’s top club prize.

Estudiantes are in the final after a shootout win — they knocked out holders Flamengo in a penalty shootout.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on 21 November — the Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s second-tier club tournament, is in Barranquilla, Colombia.

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Today’s headlines November 6, 2026

Event Status Angle
Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes Sat 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília time A single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo decides South America’s top club prize.
02

Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes on 28 November

Preview

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. The final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Kickoff is at 17:00 Brasília time.

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, reached the final the hard way. They lost the second leg of their semifinal 1-0 to Fluminense, then won the tie 5-3 on penalties.

Estudiantes de La Plata come from a city near Buenos Aires in Argentina. They are the underdogs on paper against a Brazilian side with a deeper squad.

In short — Palmeiras play Estudiantes in one match at Estadio Centenario on 28 November, 17:00 Brasília time.
Palmeiras players lift the Copa Libertadores trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo
Palmeiras players lift the Copa Libertadores at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo after the 2021 final. (File photo)
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What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 6, 4:37 p.m. ET.

CA Unión vs. CA Vélez Sarsfield

CA Unión 36.5% · CA Vélez Sarsfield 36.5%

Polymarket · US$31,218 traded

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

América 23% · Guadalajara 21% · Cruz Azul 16.5%

Polymarket · US$133,041 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 81% · Palmeiras 20%

Polymarket · US$56,815 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 64.5% · Estudiantes LP 32.4%

Polymarket · US$39,570 traded

Peru Liga 1: Teams relegated (2026)

UTC Cajamarca 90% · FC Cajamarca 85% · Deportivo Moquegua 42%

Polymarket · US$28,905 traded

Colombia Primera A: Teams relegated (2026)

Boyacá Chicó 95.9% · Jaguares 82% · Fortaleza CEIF 27%

Polymarket · US$27,861 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

02

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

When and where is the Copa Libertadores final?

It is on Saturday 28 November 2026 at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Kickoff is at 17:00 Brasília time.

Palmeiras play Estudiantes de La Plata in a single match, not over two legs.

Who plays in the Copa Sudamericana final?

Boca Juniors of Argentina play Atlético Mineiro of Brazil on Saturday 21 November. The venue is the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The kickoff time had not been confirmed when we published.

How did the Libertadores finalists get there?

Palmeiras lost 1-0 to Fluminense in the second leg of their semifinal but won 5-3 on penalties. Estudiantes knocked out holders Flamengo in a penalty shootout.

In short — The Libertadores final is on 28 November in Montevideo and the Sudamericana final on 21 November in Barranquilla.

Sources: DGABC — Palmeiras x Estudiantes, CONMEBOL sets Libertadores final time, Primicias — Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes, date and venue, Primicias — Palmeiras beat Fluminense on penalties, El Mercurio (Ecuador) — Estudiantes beat Flamengo on penalties, T13 — Palmeiras v Estudiantes, when is the final

Updated: 2026-11-05T23:20:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Mexico Kills Cartel Boss Known as El General · Corn and Wheat Hit 3-Month Lows as Soy Slides | Grains Wrap, Nov 5 · Oil Fund Rises 1.9% but Latin American Oil Stocks Fall | Oil Wrap, Nov 5.

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Connected Coverage

Mexico Kills Cartel Boss Known as El General

Corn and Wheat Hit 3-Month Lows as Soy Slides | Grains Wrap, Nov 5

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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