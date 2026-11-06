Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 6, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CA Unión a 36.5% chance against CA Vélez Sarsfield, and gives América a 23% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 6, 4:37 p.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras face Estudiantes in the Libertadores final — a single match on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo decides South America’s top club prize.
Estudiantes are in the final after a shootout win — they knocked out holders Flamengo in a penalty shootout.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on 21 November — the Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s second-tier club tournament, is in Barranquilla, Colombia.
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Today’s headlines November 6, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes
Sat 28 Nov, 17:00 Brasília time
A single match at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo decides South America’s top club prize.
02
Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. The final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Kickoff is at 17:00 Brasília time.
Palmeiras, from São Paulo, reached the final the hard way. They lost the second leg of their semifinal 1-0 to Fluminense, then won the tie 5-3 on penalties.
Estudiantes de La Plata come from a city near Buenos Aires in Argentina. They are the underdogs on paper against a Brazilian side with a deeper squad.
In short — Palmeiras play Estudiantes in one match at Estadio Centenario on 28 November, 17:00 Brasília time.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
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