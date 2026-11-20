Vale's shares, our stand-in for iron ore, fell for a sixth session to a 12-month low as a Wall Street sell-off hit miners worldwide.

Key Facts Vale: Vale’s New York shares, our stand-in for iron ore, fell 2.09% to US$9.83, a 12-month low.

Vale’s New York shares, our stand-in for iron ore, fell 2.09% to US$9.83, a 12-month low. Streak: It is Vale’s sixth straight fall, and the shares sit 44.8% below their April peak.

It is Vale’s sixth straight fall, and the shares sit 44.8% below their April peak. Peers: Rio Tinto fell 1.58% to US$74.70, a six-month low, while Brazilian miner CSN Mineração slipped 0.99%.

Rio Tinto fell 1.58% to US$74.70, a six-month low, while Brazilian miner CSN Mineração slipped 0.99%. Cause: China makes less steel, and a Wall Street sell-off hit miners: the S&P 500 fell 2.02%.

China makes less steel, and a Wall Street sell-off hit miners: the S&P 500 fell 2.02%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Iron ore, the rust-red rock that becomes steel, looks weaker by the week, and Vale’s shares say so. Vale is Brazil’s mining giant and, one of the world’s largest iron-ore producers. Its New York shares closed Thursday, November 19, 2026 at US$9.83, down 2.09%, the lowest close in at least a year. The fall is 44.8% below the shares’ 17.82 high of 20 April. Over the last five sessions they lost 12.85%, so the pace is quickening. The cause is mainly China. Weak property and construction leave its steel mills little reason to pay up for ore, and Thursday’s sell-off on Wall Street made investors dump miners as well. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Vale’s shares are a proxy for the iron-ore price, and they say the market is still falling with no clear floor.

01 The session in one read

Think of Vale’s shares as a thermometer for iron ore, since the metal’s own price is not on our feed. On Thursday, November 19, 2026 the thermometer read its coldest in at least 12 months.

The shares have now fallen six sessions in a row. Over 60 sessions they are down 35.2%, a slide that has taken most of this year’s gains in the sector with it.

Assessment — Weak China demand, panicky markets, no floor MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that slow Chinese steel demand set the trend and Thursday’s stock-market fright added a push. Our confidence is medium because we have no direct iron-ore futures price for the day, only the shares of producers. The variable to watch is Chinese steel output and property activity, which decide how much ore the mills buy.

Iron Ore — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Rio Tinto, a rival producer, closed at US$74.70, down 1.58%, and has also fallen six sessions running. Its drop of 10.30% over five sessions mirrors Vale’s, which says the pressure hits the whole industry, not one company.

CSN Mineração, which mines and exports ore from Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, held up better, slipping 0.99% to R$5.02 on Thursday after a 6.74% jump on Wednesday. It is still 28.2% below its 6.99 high of 10 September, so this looks like a bounce, not a turn.

Asset Level Change Iron ore (Vale) US$9.83 −2.09% CSN Mineração R$5.02 −0.99% Rio Tinto US$74.70 −1.58%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-19. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 0.00% USD / MXN 19.09 +0.05% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,427 +2.08% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,891.88 -0.38% S&P IPSA Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,891.88 -0.38% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 0.00% +11.37% 5.93 5.93 5.93 — EUR/BRL 6.51 +1.04% +6.05% 6.45 6.51 6.51 — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.05% +4.24% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,427 +2.08% -7.69% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.25% +1.78% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% USD/COP 3,427 +2.08% EUR/BRL 6.51 +1.04% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest is China’s steel demand. China’s steel output has fallen this year, according to official data, and weak property building gives mills little reason to pay more for ore.

Vale’s own third-quarter report fits the picture: output fell 6% from a year earlier, its realised price fell 10% and operating profit before some costs fell 20%.

Second is the market mood. The S&P 500, the main US share index, fell 2.02% on Thursday and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 15.80% to 28.44, which tends to push investors out of cyclical stocks such as miners.

The usual drivers do not explain it. The US 10-year yield edged down to about 5.0%, and the dollar index barely moved at 103.92, up 0.06%, so neither tightened conditions for ore. Gold fell 1.76% on its fund and oil rose 1.45%, so this was no simple flight into commodities. Our confidence in the China-plus-fear reading is medium.

04 The trend behind it

The slide is a continuation, not a new phase. Vale’s shares hit an earlier low in early November, bounced as traders who had bet on falls bought shares back, and then gave all of it up and went lower.

That bounce was not tied to any change in Chinese demand, and the new low suggests it was a pause. Here is what history says: Vale’s shares fell 19.4% in 20 sessions, and in 32 earlier cases of a move this large in our records since 2007 they were higher 20 sessions later in 18 of them, or 56%. The median change was 2.0% up, the worst 43.4% down and the best 36.4% up; history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil carries the most weight. Vale’s mines in Minas Gerais and Pará pay royalties and taxes to those states, and weaker prices thin that income as well as the company’s profit.

Brazilian investors holding Vale and CSN Mineração feel it directly, and a weaker export story can also soften the real. Chile and Peru are copper countries and less exposed, though a China slowdown would spread to them too.

06 The names to watch

Vale is the barometer: it kept its 2026 output guidance, so lower prices, not lower digging, are what hurt it. Rio Tinto is the global check on whether the pain is shared.

CSN Mineração is the test of whether Wednesday’s bounce lasts. A fall back toward its 4.08 low of 19 May would show the rebound was only short-covering.

07 What would end it

The nearest marker is the round US$10 line for Vale’s shares, now the line the shares are sitting on; there is no support in the last year below it. For Rio Tinto, the 68.78 low of 20 November 2025 is 8.6% below the close, and the 112.04 peak of 13 May is far above.

The slide stops when Chinese property or steel output stabilises, or when the stock-market panic fades and buyers return. We have no dated trigger, so watch China’s next monthly steel and property data and Vale’s next production update.

08 What to watch

China steel: Monthly crude steel output and property starts decide how much ore mills buy.

Monthly crude steel output and property starts decide how much ore mills buy. Vale shares: Holding the round US$10 line would show buyers are returning.

Holding the round US$10 line would show buyers are returning. Market fear: A VIX gauge back below 28.44 would ease pressure on all cyclical stocks.

A VIX gauge back below 28.44 would ease pressure on all cyclical stocks. CSN Mineração: Whether Wednesday’s 6.74% bounce holds or fades toward its 4.08 May low.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$43.5 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.1%, no change at 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.2% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on iron-ore miners and Brazil’s real.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do Vale’s shares stand in for the iron-ore price?

Iron ore is Vale’s main product, so its share price tends to rise and fall with the metal. It is a proxy, not the metal’s own price.

Why is iron ore falling?

China’s steel output is falling and its property sector is weak, so mills buy less ore. A broader market sell-off added to the pressure on Thursday.

Who is hurt in Latin America?

Brazil most: Vale, CSN Mineração and the mining states that collect royalties.

Will the fall stop soon?

History is mixed: in 18 of 32 comparable falls, shares were higher 20 sessions later. Nothing in China’s data yet signals a turn.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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