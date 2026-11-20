The SLX steel fund fell for a sixth session to a six-month low, while Brazil's CSN lost 6.24% in New York and Gerdau closed flat.

Key Facts SLX fund: The SLX steel fund fell 1.75% to US$90.72, its sixth straight loss and a six-month low.

The SLX steel fund fell 1.75% to US$90.72, its sixth straight loss and a six-month low. CSN: Brazilian steelmaker CSN’s New York shares fell 6.24% to US$0.55 and are down 28.2% in five sessions.

Brazilian steelmaker CSN’s New York shares fell 6.24% to US$0.55 and are down 28.2% in five sessions. Peers: Gerdau closed flat at US$4.34, while Ternium fell 1.08% to US$46.85.

Gerdau closed flat at US$4.34, while Ternium fell 1.08% to US$46.85. Cause: Wall Street set the tone: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44.

Wall Street set the tone: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX jumped 15.80% to 28.44. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Steel shares across Latin America fell on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as investors dumped anything tied to the economic cycle. The SLX fund, which holds steel producers worldwide, closed at its lowest in at least six months. The sharpest damage was at CSN, the Brazilian steel and mining group, whose New York shares are down 46.81% in 20 sessions and 73.9% below their 28 January high of 2.12. Gerdau was flat and Ternium fell far less. The pattern is consistent. Weak global risk appetite explains the day, while the six-session slide shows steel stocks had little cushion. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Steel stocks are being hit by a global sell-off on top of months of weakness, and CSN is the name where the market is pricing the most risk.

01 The session in one read

Think of steel as a barometer of building sites and car factories. On Thursday that barometer dropped sharply, because Wall Street’s S&P 500 fell 2.02% and investors rushed out of cyclical shares, those that rise and fall with the economy.

The SLX fund, a basket of steel producers, lost 1.75%. That was its sixth consecutive decline and left it 8.27% lower over five sessions.

The Latin American names split. CSN took the heaviest blow, Ternium a moderate one, and Gerdau closed unchanged.

Assessment — Risk-off day on a weak foundation MEDIUM The market sold steel mostly because it sold everything risky, but the depth of the six-session slide shows buyers already doubted the sector’s earnings. The variable to watch is whether the VIX falls back below its current 28.44, because steel has not rebounded on any day when fear rose.

Steel — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

CSN’s ADR fell 6.24% to US$0.5532, a 12-month low. Its five-session loss of 28.16% is the kind of move normally seen when a company’s funding or earnings come into doubt, not in an ordinary sell-off.

Ternium slipped 1.08% to US$46.85, and Gerdau held at US$4.34 after three straight gains. Gerdau’s calm is notable, because it is still down 14.40% over 20 sessions.

Asset Level Change Steel (SLX ETF) US$90.72 −1.75% Gerdau US$4.34 +0.00% CSN (ADR) US$0.5532 −6.24% Ternium US$46.85 −1.08%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-19. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.05% USD / MXN 19.09 +0.02% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,423 +1.96% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,713.60 -0.64% S&P IPSA Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.05% +11.29% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% +5.82% 6.45 6.51 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.02% +4.21% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% -7.80% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.30% +1.73% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% -9.50% 431.01 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, with high confidence: a global risk-off wave. The S&P 500 is down 5.49% in five sessions and the VIX is up 52.09% over the same span, so funds trimmed positions in the most economy-sensitive sectors first.

Cause two, with medium confidence: the sector was already weak. The SLX fund had fallen six sessions in a row and was 8.27% lower over five sessions, so buyers had doubts about steel earnings before Thursday.

Cause three, with low confidence, is CSN’s own fragility. Its fall is far bigger than the sector’s and we found no company news for Thursday, so we read it as investors selling the highest-risk name first when fear rises.

The usual drivers did not all agree. The US 10-year yield edged down to about 5.0% and the dollar index edged up 0.06% to 103.92, neither of which explains a rout, and gold’s fund fell 1.76% while oil’s fund gained 1.45%. The equity panic is the better explanation. Minutes of the Fed’s October meeting, published on 18 November, also kept talk of a December US rate rise alive.

04 The trend behind it

The SLX fund is 16.5% lower over 60 sessions and 9.24% lower over 20, after peaking at 113.57 on 2 June. It remains 19.7% above its 12-month low of 75.82, set on 20 November 2025.

This is a continuation, not a new phase: the decline began months ago and Thursday’s selling accelerated it. RT’s own history since 2007 adds a sober note. After 71 earlier falls this large over 20 sessions, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 39 cases (55%), with a median gain of 0.9% and a worst case of a further 37.5% drop. History is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, the pain lands on shareholders of CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas. CSN’s New York shares are far below their January high, which shows how much risk investors now price into Brazilian steel.

In Mexico, the story is more defensive. Ternium, the Mexico-focused producer, fell 1.08%, far less than the SLX fund’s 1.75%, though it is 7.14% lower over five sessions.

06 The names to watch

Ternium is the one to follow for Mexican steel: it fell less than the fund on Thursday, but it has still lost 7.14% in five sessions.

Gerdau is the Brazilian name to watch because it is the steadiest: 33.1% above its 20 March low of 3.26, but 17.2% below its October peak. CSN is simply the name where the market is pricing risk.

07 What would end it

The first test is the SLX fund’s 75.82 low from 2025, about 19.7% below here, with 113.57 the ceiling. Nearer in, a calmer VIX is the signal that forced selling is over.

We have no dated trigger. Stopping the slide needs calmer markets or clearer steel earnings, and Thursday offered neither.

08 What to watch

The fear gauge: The VIX at 28.44 is the daily switch for steel buying; a clear fall would let cyclical shares breathe.

The VIX at 28.44 is the daily switch for steel buying; a clear fall would let cyclical shares breathe. CSN’s funding: The ADR’s 12-month low demands a close look at debt and any asset sales.

The ADR’s 12-month low demands a close look at debt and any asset sales. Ternium: The shares at US$46.85 show whether Mexico’s steel maker keeps holding up better than the fund.

The shares at US$46.85 show whether Mexico’s steel maker keeps holding up better than the fund. Federal Reserve: Traders price a 0.25-point US rate rise in December at 92.5%; a pause would help cyclical shares.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$43.5 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.1%, no change at 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.2% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on steel shares.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did steel stocks fall on Thursday?

Mostly because the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and investors sold cyclical sectors first. The SLX fund had also fallen for six sessions in a row.

What is the SLX ETF?

It is an exchange-traded fund, a basket of shares that trades like one stock, holding steel producers. It closed at its lowest in at least six months.

Why is CSN falling faster than Gerdau?

CSN’s ADR is down 46.81% in 20 sessions against 14.40% for Gerdau. We found no company news, so we read it as investors selling the highest-risk name first.

Which Latin American steel shares held up best?

Gerdau closed flat at US$4.34 and Ternium fell 1.08% to US$46.85, while CSN’s New York shares fell 6.24%.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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