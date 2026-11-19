Brasileirão 2026 Ends 2 December With 10 Games at Once
Ten kick-offs at once, a title that may already be decided, and a relegation fight that is still open: the final night of the Brazilian league, explained for readers abroad.
Brazil · Football
Brazil’s top football league ends on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, with all ten games of the last round kicking off at the same moment: 7:30 p.m. US Eastern (9:30 p.m. in Brasília, UTC-3). The Brasileirão, as the top division (Série A) is known at home, has 20 clubs and no playoffs, so the club with the most points after 38 rounds is champion.
Flamengo, from Rio de Janeiro, lead Palmeiras, from São Paulo, by six points with three rounds to play, so the title may be settled before that night. Even then, the last round still decides who joins the 2027 Copa Libertadores, South America’s top club cup, and which four clubs drop into the second division.
Key Facts
- When and where. Wednesday, 2 December 2026, 9:30 p.m. Brasília time (7:30 p.m. US Eastern), at ten grounds.
- At stake. The title, up to five Copa Libertadores places for 2027, and four relegation spots.
- Watch and tickets. The CBF schedule lists no channel or ticket details; no US broadcaster is confirmed.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 19 November 2026 (CBF table).
Ten kick-offs at once, a title that may already be decided, and a relegation fight that is still open: the final night of the Brazilian league, explained for readers abroad.
When and Where the Ten Games Are Played
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which runs the league, published the detailed schedule on 6 November 2026. It puts all ten round-38 games on Wednesday, 2 December, at 9:30 p.m. Brasília time, which is 7:30 p.m. US Eastern and 4:30 p.m. US Pacific.
The league’s own rules require the last round to be played at one time except for games with nothing at stake in the title, relegation or continental places. The rule is Article 34 of the CBF regulation for the 2026 league.
- Flamengo v Chapecoense, Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro
- Vasco da Gama v Vitória, São Januário, Rio de Janeiro
- Santos v Botafogo, Vila Belmiro, Santos
- Palmeiras v Coritiba, Nubank Parque, São Paulo
- Red Bull Bragantino v Fluminense, Cícero de Souza Marques stadium, Bragança Paulista
- Cruzeiro v Internacional, Mineirão, Belo Horizonte
- Grêmio v Mirassol, Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre
- Athletico Paranaense v São Paulo, Arena da Baixada, Curitiba
- Bahia v Atlético Mineiro, Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador
- Remo v Corinthians, Mangueirão, Belém
The club named first is the home side. The CBF adds that venues are subject to inspection and can still change.
Who Can Still Win the Title
After 35 rounds, Flamengo have 79 points and Palmeiras 73, with Cruzeiro, of Belo Horizonte, third on 63, on the CBF table of 19 November 2026. Cruzeiro can reach 72 at most, so Palmeiras are the only club left that can catch Flamengo.
The two meet at Nubank Parque in São Paulo on Saturday, 21 November, at 2:30 p.m. US Eastern. A Flamengo win would lift them to 82 points, above the 79 that Palmeiras could then reach, and end the race before the last round.
If Palmeiras win instead, the gap falls to three points with two rounds left, and the title could still go to the final night. Flamengo would then host Chapecoense, the bottom club, while Palmeiras host Coritiba.
The champion also plays the 2027 Supercopa, a single match against the winner of the Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national cup (if one club wins both, the league runner-up is the opponent). For more on the run-in, see our Brasileirão title race guide and the latest Flamengo v Palmeiras report.
The Race for Libertadores Places
Under the league rules, the top four clubs enter the 2027 Copa Libertadores group stage and the fifth club enters its preliminary round. The Copa do Brasil adds two more Brazilian places: the winner goes to the group stage and the runner-up to the preliminary round.
Places can slide down the table. A club that already qualifies another way, for example by winning this year’s Libertadores or Sul-Americana, frees its league place for the best-placed club not yet qualified, so the real cut-off can fall below fifth.
Palmeiras play the Libertadores final in Montevideo on Saturday, 28 November, and the Copa do Brasil final on Sunday, 6 December, four days after the league ends. Our guides cover the Libertadores final and the Copa do Brasil final.
On 19 November, Cruzeiro (63 points) and Fluminense (57, with one game fewer played) held third and fourth place. Athletico Paranaense and Bahia were level on 54 points, chasing fifth.
The six best-placed clubs that miss the Libertadores go to the Copa Sul-Americana, South America’s second-tier club cup. That makes the middle of the table matter too.
The Fight to Avoid Relegation
The four bottom clubs in the final table drop to Série B, the second division, for 2027. Chapecoense, on 21 points from 35 games, can reach 30 at most, below the 32 that Remo already have, so they will finish last.
The other three places are still open. Remo are on 32 points, Vitória, Internacional and Grêmio on 38, Corinthians on 40 and Mirassol on 41, on the CBF table before the last three round-35 games.
Among the clubs named above, two meet head to head: Remo host Corinthians in Belém, and Grêmio host Mirassol in Porto Alegre. Both games are worth watching closely.
How to Watch From the United States
The CBF schedule lists the league’s broadcast partners as Globo, Record, Sportv, Amazon, YouTube (Cazé TV), GE TV and Premiere, which are Brazilian broadcasters and streaming services. It marks no channel against any round-38 game yet.
We could not confirm an official US broadcaster for round 38. Because all ten games start together at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, a viewer will see one game live at a time, so check the league’s and the clubs’ official channels for the game that matters most to you.
Tickets and Travel
The CBF schedule carries no ticket information, so the home club’s official channels are the place to look for sale dates and prices. Games finish late on a Wednesday night, so plan your journey home in advance.
Visiting for the game? Our Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo city guides cover neighbourhoods and getting around, and our Brazil news page has the latest on the league.
Frequently Asked Questions
What time is the final round of the Brasileirão 2026?
All ten games start at 9:30 p.m. Brasília time on Wednesday, 2 December 2026. That is 7:30 p.m. US Eastern.
Who can win the 2026 Brasileirão?
Only Flamengo and Palmeiras are still in the race. A Flamengo win at Palmeiras on 21 November would end it early.
Who gets relegated from the Brasileirão?
The four bottom clubs go down to Série B. Chapecoense are already certain to finish last, so three places remain open.
How many Brazilian clubs reach the Libertadores through the league?
Five: four into the group stage and one into the preliminary round. Places can pass down the table if a club qualifies another way.
What happens if two clubs finish level on points?
The first tie-breaker is the number of wins, then goal difference, then goals scored. Head-to-head comes fourth and applies only between two clubs.
Can I watch the final round in the US?
No US broadcaster is confirmed yet. The official schedule assigns no channel to round 38, so check back closer to the date.
Sources: CBF detailed schedule, rounds 37 and 38 (updated 6 November 2026); CBF Série A 2026 regulation (15 December 2025); CBF Série A table (19 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.