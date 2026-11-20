Peru's Buenaventura fell for an eighth session to a 12-month low and Nexa Resources dropped 2.06% as a Wall Street sell-off hit miners.

Key Facts Buenaventura: Peru’s Buenaventura fell 3.63% to US$21.23, its eighth straight loss and a 12-month low.

Peru’s Buenaventura fell 3.63% to US$21.23, its eighth straight loss and a 12-month low. Nexa: Nexa Resources, a zinc producer, fell 2.06% to US$9.96, a six-month low.

Nexa Resources, a zinc producer, fell 2.06% to US$9.96, a six-month low. Cause: A flight from risk: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80%.

A flight from risk: the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 15.80%. Caveat: These are share prices, not the zinc price, which we could not confirm for the day.

These are share prices, not the zinc price, which we could not confirm for the day. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 92.5% (US$43.5 million traded, 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November).

Today’s Focus Shares of the two Latin American miners that investors use to bet on zinc fell hard on Thursday, 19 November 2026. Buenaventura closed at US$21.23, down 3.63%, its lowest finish in at least a year. Nexa Resources ended at US$9.96, down 2.06%, its weakest close in at least six months. These are share prices, not the price of zinc itself, and they fell with the whole market rather than on any zinc-specific news. The S&P 500 lost 2.02% and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, leapt 15.80%. When investors flee risk, miners with heavy debts or exposure to emerging markets tend to be sold first. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Zinc miners are being priced as risky assets, not as metal producers, so the metal’s firm supply story is being drowned out for now.

01 The session in one read

Think of Thursday as a crowded exit: everyone sold at once, and the smaller doors closed first. Buenaventura, a Peruvian gold and silver miner with zinc and copper exposure, has now fallen eight sessions in a row.

Nexa Resources, the Peru- and Brazil-focused zinc producer, has had two straight down days. Both stocks are being sold alongside the wider market, not because of a zinc-specific shock.

Assessment — Risk-off selling, not zinc weakness MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that a broad sell-off and fears of higher US interest rates hit miners harder than zinc fundamentals justify, with forced selling by funds adding to the slide. We are moderately confident, because we have no settled zinc price for the day and the shares may be flagging a demand worry the metal has not yet shown; the variable to watch is whether the VIX calms from 28.44.

Zinc — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The proxies tell a story of risk aversion. Over five sessions Buenaventura is down 16.09% and Nexa down 12.86%, far worse than a typical weekly wobble.

Outside the miners, the gold fund fell 1.76% on the day and the oil fund rose 1.45%. The dollar index edged up 0.06% to 103.92, a negligible move.

Asset Level Change Nexa Resources US$9.96 −2.06% Buenaventura US$21.23 −3.63%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-19. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.05% USD / MXN 19.09 +0.02% USD / CLP 1,015 +0.73% USD / COP 3,423 +1.96% USD / ARS 1,565 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,713.60 -0.64% S&P IPSA Chile 10,333.80 -0.28% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,333.80 -0.28% — 10,362.70 10,375 10,286 — IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +10.68% 69,154.17 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.05% +11.29% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% +5.82% 6.45 6.51 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.09 +0.02% +4.21% 19.09 19.15 19.05 — USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% +8.96% 1,008 1,015 1,015 — USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% -7.80% 3,357 3,427 3,422 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.30% +1.73% 3.45 3.45 3.44 — USD/ARS 1,565 -0.02% +11.20% 1,565 1,565 1,565 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.95 -0.08% -4.84% 60.00 59.95 59.80 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% -9.50% 431.01 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.49% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% USD/COP 3,423 +1.96% EUR/BRL 6.50 +0.82% USD/CLP 1,015 +0.73% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 0 of 2 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest: a market-wide sell-off. The S&P 500 is down 5.49% over five sessions and the VIX is up 52.09% over the same stretch, the pattern of funds cutting positions to meet losses elsewhere.

Cause two: fears that the US Federal Reserve, the American central bank, will raise rates in December. Minutes of its October meeting, published on 18 November, showed officials seeing risks that inflation could persist, and gold’s slide has dragged on the whole metals complex.

The conflicting signal is that the 10-year US Treasury yield edged down to about 5.0%, which would normally help miners. That it did not suggests forced selling outweighed rates.

Our confidence is medium. The macro explanation fits the timing, but we cannot rule out that investors are also pricing weaker steel and construction demand, which drives galvanised zinc use. We have no settled zinc price for the day.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a new phase. Buenaventura is 51.4% below its peak, and down 25.48% over 20 sessions, with the day’s close also its 12-month low, so it has no support from its own recent past.

Nexa has lost 10.75% in 20 sessions and sits 59.4% above its 24 November 2025 low of 6.25, which is the next floor investors will watch. Its high of 16.72 on 6 May is the distant ceiling.

Our own price history offers a sober note, and it is not a forecast. After 46 earlier falls this size, Nexa was higher 20 sessions later in 23 cases, a coin toss, with a median move of -0.5% and a worst case of -57.0%.

Buenaventura’s record is bleaker: of 14 earlier cases, only 5 were higher 20 sessions later, a median of -2.6% and a worst of -28.1%.

05 What it means for Latin America

Peru feels this most directly. Buenaventura is a flagship of Lima’s mining sector, and Nexa runs zinc operations there, so falling shares hit pension funds and local investors holding them.

Mexico and Bolivia are also big zinc producers, and a weaker risk appetite typically hurts the peso and boliviano-linked assets. A traveller or importer should note that equity weakness here is about global nerves, not a proven collapse in demand for the metal.

06 The names to watch

Buenaventura is the sharper barometer: with no 12-month support left under US$21.23, any further drop enters unmapped territory. A close back above its recent range would be the first sign of stabilisation.

Nexa is the better zinc proxy, because zinc is its core product. Watch whether it holds above its November 2025 low of 6.25.

07 What would end it

The sell-off stops when the VIX settles back from 28.44 and the S&P 500 stops falling, since that is what is driving the miners. A Fed that signals no rate rise would be the single biggest change to the picture.

Honest answer: not yet, because eight straight falls rarely end without a pause in the wider market first.

08 What to watch

Market fear: Whether the VIX falls back from 28.44; miners will not recover while it climbs.

Whether the VIX falls back from 28.44; miners will not recover while it climbs. Federal Reserve: Traders price a 0.25-point US rate rise in December at 92.5%; any signal of a pause would help metals.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the US Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$43.5 million traded as of 7:39 p.m. ET, 19 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 92.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 5.1%, no change at 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.2% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise rates again in December, which would lift the dollar and US yields and weigh on zinc miners.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did zinc miners fall on Thursday, 19 November 2026?

Mainly because Wall Street sold off sharply and investors fled risky assets; the S&P 500 fell 2.02% and the VIX rose 15.80%.

Are these prices the price of zinc?

No. They are the shares of Nexa Resources and Buenaventura, which track zinc and other metals only loosely.

Is the zinc market itself weak?

We cannot say: we lack a settled zinc price for the day, and these shares fell with the whole market rather than on zinc news.

Will the shares rebound?

History is split: after similar falls Nexa rose over the next 20 sessions in 50% of cases and Buenaventura in 36%, and this is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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