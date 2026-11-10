Latin America Sports Daily for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.50▼ 0.18% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,269▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 0.88% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.46 ▼ 0.21% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.58 ▼ 1.07% WTI 85.91 ▼ 1.08% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.34 ▲ 0.23% GOLD 4,131 ▲ 0.40% SILVER 53.29 ▲ 1.37% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.06% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 591.00 ▲ 0.51% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Sports Daily
November 10, 2026 · 4 min read
Sports International Sports

Latin America Sports Daily for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

By · · 4 min read

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 23% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 79.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 10, 1:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, to decide the Copa Sudamericana, with kickoff at 5:30pm Eastern.

Estudiantes and Palmeiras will contest the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Flamengo lead the Brasileirão, Brazil’s national league, with 76 points after 34 rounds, while Palmeiras must fit league games around the Libertadores final.

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Today’s headlines November 10, 2026

Event Status Angle
Copa Sudamericana final Saturday 21 Nov, 5:30pm ET Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil at the Metropolitano in Barranquilla.
Libertadores semi-final Result Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 aggregate, and Fernando Muslera saved three kicks.
01

Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet in Barranquilla for the Sudamericana on 21 November

Preview

The Copa Sudamericana final is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Boca Juniors of Argentina play Atlético Mineiro of Brazil.

Kickoff is 17:30 in Ecuador and Colombia, which is 5:30pm Eastern. In Argentina and Brazil the match starts at 19:30.

Conmebol, South American football’s governing body, confirmed the kickoff times.

The Sudamericana is the continent’s second club competition, a step below the Copa Libertadores. Think of it as South America’s answer to the Europa League.

A Colombian city hosts two foreign clubs, so travelling supporters from Buenos Aires and Belo Horizonte will shape the crowd.

In short — Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro, Saturday 21 November, Barranquilla, 5:30pm Eastern.
Latin American sport and the day's key fixtures.
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02

Estudiantes face Palmeiras in the Libertadores final at the Centenario on 28 November

Preview

The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Estudiantes, from the Argentine city of La Plata, will play Palmeiras of Brazil. Two sources confirm the date and venue, El Mercurio and Flashscore.

Neither source gives a kickoff time, so we will report it once it is confirmed. Montevideo is neutral ground for an Argentine and a Brazilian club.

Estudiantes reached the final the hard way, through a penalty shootout.

In short — Estudiantes v Palmeiras decides the Libertadores on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo, kickoff time to be confirmed.
03

Muslera saves three penalties as Estudiantes knock out Flamengo

Result

Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties in the Libertadores semi-final. Flashscore reports that neither leg produced a goal, so the tie finished 0-0 on aggregate.

The decider was played at the Maracanã, Flamengo’s home stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved penalties from Jorginho, Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Henrique.

Those three names are among Flamengo’s best-known players. Stopping all three won the shootout for the visitors.

We have not confirmed the exact dates of the two legs, so we leave them out.

In short — Estudiantes won the semi-final 3-2 on penalties after two goalless legs, with Muslera saving three kicks.

What Prediction Markets Say

Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 10, 1:07 a.m. ET.

Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion

Guadalajara 23% · Cruz Azul 22% · América 18.5%

Polymarket · US$139,483 traded

Brazil Série A: Winner

Flamengo 79.5% · Palmeiras 17.5%

Polymarket · US$59,077 traded

Copa Libertadores: Winner

Palmeiras 69.5% · Estudiantes LP 28.6%

Polymarket · US$40,803 traded

Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)

GV San José 52% · Real Tomayapo 45% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%

Polymarket · US$18,794 traded

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

All football and sports odds, updated every 30 minutes

04

Frequently asked questions

FAQ

When is the Copa Sudamericana final and what time does it start?

It is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Boca Juniors play Atlético Mineiro.

Kickoff is 5:30pm Eastern, which is 17:30 in Colombia and Ecuador and 19:30 in Argentina and Brazil.

Who plays in the Copa Libertadores final?

Estudiantes of Argentina play Palmeiras of Brazil on Saturday 28 November. The venue is the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

The kickoff time has not been confirmed in the sources we checked.

Who leads the Brazilian league?

Flamengo lead with 76 points after 34 rounds, according to the league table as of 6 November.

In short — Boca meet Atlético Mineiro on 21 November, Estudiantes meet Palmeiras on 28 November, and Flamengo lead the Brasileirão.

Sources: Primicias — Conmebol kickoff time for the Sudamericana final, Flashscore — Muslera saves three penalties as Estudiantes reach the final, El Mercurio — Libertadores final details, ValorFinal — Brasileirão 2026 table

Updated: 2026-11-09T23:22:00-03:00 by Oliver Mason, Latin America sports correspondent.

Related coverage: Gold Fund Rises 1.9% as Silver Fund Gains 2.7% | Gold & Silver, Nov 9 · Wheat Slides to Six-Month Low on Big US Harvest | Grains Wrap, Nov 9 · Oil Fund Falls 3.9% as War Premium Drains | Oil Wrap, Nov 9.

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Gold Fund Rises 1.9% as Silver Fund Gains 2.7% | Gold & Silver, Nov 9

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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