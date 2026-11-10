Latin America Sports Daily for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 23% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 79.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 10, 1:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, to decide the Copa Sudamericana, with kickoff at 5:30pm Eastern.
Estudiantes and Palmeiras will contest the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
Flamengo lead the Brasileirão, Brazil’s national league, with 76 points after 34 rounds, while Palmeiras must fit league games around the Libertadores final.
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Today’s headlines November 10, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Sudamericana final
Saturday 21 Nov, 5:30pm ET
Boca Juniors of Argentina face Atlético Mineiro of Brazil at the Metropolitano in Barranquilla.
Libertadores semi-final
Result
Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 aggregate, and Fernando Muslera saved three kicks.
01
Boca Juniors and Atlético Mineiro meet in Barranquilla for the Sudamericana on 21 November
Preview
The Copa Sudamericana final is on Saturday 21 November at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Boca Juniors of Argentina play Atlético Mineiro of Brazil.
Kickoff is 17:30 in Ecuador and Colombia, which is 5:30pm Eastern. In Argentina and Brazil the match starts at 19:30.
Conmebol, South American football’s governing body, confirmed the kickoff times.
The Sudamericana is the continent’s second club competition, a step below the Copa Libertadores. Think of it as South America’s answer to the Europa League.
A Colombian city hosts two foreign clubs, so travelling supporters from Buenos Aires and Belo Horizonte will shape the crowd.
In short — Boca Juniors v Atlético Mineiro, Saturday 21 November, Barranquilla, 5:30pm Eastern.
Estudiantes face Palmeiras in the Libertadores final at the Centenario on 28 November
Preview
The Copa Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its final is on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Estudiantes, from the Argentine city of La Plata, will play Palmeiras of Brazil. Two sources confirm the date and venue, El Mercurio and Flashscore.
Neither source gives a kickoff time, so we will report it once it is confirmed. Montevideo is neutral ground for an Argentine and a Brazilian club.
Estudiantes reached the final the hard way, through a penalty shootout.
In short — Estudiantes v Palmeiras decides the Libertadores on Saturday 28 November in Montevideo, kickoff time to be confirmed.
03
Muslera saves three penalties as Estudiantes knock out Flamengo
Result
Estudiantes beat Flamengo 3-2 on penalties in the Libertadores semi-final. Flashscore reports that neither leg produced a goal, so the tie finished 0-0 on aggregate.
The decider was played at the Maracanã, Flamengo’s home stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved penalties from Jorginho, Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Henrique.
Those three names are among Flamengo’s best-known players. Stopping all three won the shootout for the visitors.
We have not confirmed the exact dates of the two legs, so we leave them out.
In short — Estudiantes won the semi-final 3-2 on penalties after two goalless legs, with Muslera saving three kicks.
What Prediction Markets Say
Implied chances from traders’ prices, as of November 10, 1:07 a.m. ET.
Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion
Guadalajara 23% · Cruz Azul 22% · América 18.5%
Polymarket · US$139,483 traded
Brazil Série A: Winner
Flamengo 79.5% · Palmeiras 17.5%
Polymarket · US$59,077 traded
Copa Libertadores: Winner
Palmeiras 69.5% · Estudiantes LP 28.6%
Polymarket · US$40,803 traded
Bolivia LFPB: Teams relegated (2026)
GV San José 52% · Real Tomayapo 45% · Bulo Bulo 7.8%
Polymarket · US$18,794 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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