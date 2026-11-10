Latin America Sports Daily for Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Prediction markets: Polymarket gives Guadalajara a 23% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, and gives Flamengo a 79.5% chance to win the Brazil Série A, as of November 10, 1:07 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro on Saturday 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, to decide the Copa Sudamericana, with kickoff at 5:30pm Eastern.

Estudiantes and Palmeiras will contest the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday 28 November at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

Flamengo lead the Brasileirão, Brazil’s national league, with 76 points after 34 rounds, while Palmeiras must fit league games around the Libertadores final.