Brazil Stocks Rise 1.39% on Tech Rebound | Brazil Market Report, Nov 6

Key Facts Brazil’s Ibovespa, the main stock index, rose 1.39% to 168,498 , yet it still sits 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

, yet it still sits 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. The real held at 5.5053 per US dollar , the dollar’s highest close in at least six months after a 10.39% climb over 20 sessions.

, the dollar’s highest close in at least six months after a 10.39% climb over 20 sessions. A strong US jobs report revived fears of higher American interest rates , sending the dollar index up 0.72% and the US 10-year Treasury yield (the return on American government loans) to 4.87%.

, sending the dollar index up 0.72% and the US 10-year Treasury yield (the return on American government loans) to 4.87%. Wall Street’s tech rebound lifted appetite for risk , with the Nasdaq up 1.09% and the VIX fear gauge down 9.01% to 25.64.

, with the Nasdaq up 1.09% and the VIX fear gauge down 9.01% to 25.64. History offers mild comfort on the currency: after 18 earlier dollar jumps this large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in only 6.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market had a good Friday at the end of a brutal month. The Ibovespa, the country’s main stock index, rose 1.39% to 168,498 points — but it is still 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067. The rise came on a day when the news looked unfriendly. A stronger-than-expected US jobs report revived fears that American interest rates might go up rather than down, which normally hurts emerging markets like Brazil. Brazil followed New York instead, where technology shares recovered from a wobble. The real, Brazil’s currency, closed at 5.5053 per US dollar, unchanged on the day but the dollar’s highest close in at least six months. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Think of it as a firm hand on a slipping rope: the index fell 17.52% over 20 sessions, so one good day steadies the climber without pulling him up. What matters today. A one-day bounce after a 17.52% fall in 20 sessions is a pause, not yet a turn, and the dollar’s grip on the real is the thing to watch.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 The session in one read

Friday was a good day for Brazilian shares, and a surprising one. The Ibovespa rose 1.39% to close at 168,498 points.

The surprise was the backdrop. A US jobs report came in stronger than economists expected, and that tends to push the dollar up and make investors nervous about borrowing costs worldwide. The US jobs report showed 165,000 new jobs in October against about 65,000 expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%.

Brazil nevertheless took its cue from New York, where chip and technology shares recovered earlier losses. The Nasdaq, the US index dominated by tech companies, gained 1.09%.

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The real finished at 5.5053 per US dollar, flat on the day at +0.00%. That is still the dollar’s highest close against the real in at least six months.

Assessment — A bounce, not yet a turn MEDIUM The evidence for a lasting recovery is thin: only one rising session in a row, a currency at a six-month low, and a US rate scare still in the air. The evidence for relief is real too, because New York’s fear gauge fell 9.01% and the index had already dropped 17.52% over 20 sessions. Our best reading is a relief bounce inside a wider correction, not the start of a new uptrend. The variable to watch is whether American rate fears keep lifting the dollar index, now at 102.28.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 168,498 +1.39% Brazil’s main stock index; a bounce after a steep fall Session range — — Not in our verified data USD/BRL (reais per US dollar) 5.5053 +0.00% Flat on the day; highest close in at least six months 12-month high, Ibovespa 209,067 (9 October 2026) −19.4% Index now sits this far below its peak 12-month low, Ibovespa 153,339 (6 November 2025) +9.9% Index now sits this far above its low 12-month high, USD/BRL 5.59 (22 December 2025) −1.5% Dollar is this far below its yearly high Key level to watch 170,000 points — Round number just above Friday’s close

The table shows a market that bounced but did not recover. At 168,498 the Ibovespa is 9.9% above its 12-month low of 153,339, yet 19.4% below its 9 October peak.

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Over 20 sessions the index fell 17.52%, and over 5 sessions it is down 0.41%. Friday’s gain is one small step back up a steep staircase.

Over 60 sessions the index is up 0.4%, which means the October spike and collapse together look like a round trip. The currency tells a similar story: the dollar is up 10.39% against the real over 20 sessions and up 1.23% over five.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% L 165,910day rangeH 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% Ibovespa168,498.45 +1.39% Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P/BMV IPC71,393.57 +0.43% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% MSCI COLCAP2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% RENT3 30.29 +4.20% BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% VALE3 64.04 +2.19% SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s rebound outweighed US rate worries

Three forces mattered, in this order. The first and heaviest was New York, with high confidence.

The S&P 500, the benchmark of America’s 500 biggest listed companies, rose 0.31%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.09%. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 9.01% to 25.64.

Brazil’s market usually moves with global appetite for risk, so calmer nerves abroad gave local buyers cover. The second cause, with medium confidence, is bargain-hunting after a 17.52% fall in 20 sessions.

The third, with lower confidence, is a local tax detail. Brazil’s new selective tax — an extra levy on goods seen as harmful to health or the environment — will carry a temporary zero rate for mined minerals through 2027, easing a worry for a sector that weighs heavily on the index.

Against this, the usual drivers pointed the other way. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28, and the US 10-year Treasury yield — the return on American government loans — rose 3 basis points to 4.87%, where a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Oil is a mixed signal: the oil fund we track rose 0.13% but is down 12.10% over five sessions. Official EIA data put US commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels for the week to 30 October, 0.9 million lower than the week before (EIA weekly report).

The local backdrop is cautious. Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, paused this week after five straight cuts to the Selic, the benchmark interest rate, citing rising inflation expectations, a slowing economy and international uncertainty.

So the drivers disagree with the move, and our best-supported explanation, at medium confidence, is that tech relief and oversold buying beat rate worries for one day.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note US dollar index 102.28 +0.72% The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies Nasdaq 24,579 +1.09% Tech rebound set the tone for risk appetite S&P 500 7,377 +0.31% Broad US market edged higher Dow Jones 51,286 −0.46% Only major US index to fall VIX fear gauge 25.64 −9.01% Nerves eased, though it is still elevated US 10-year yield 4.87% +3 basis points Borrowing costs crept higher after the jobs data Oil fund (USO) 148.41 +0.13% Down 12.10% over five sessions Gold fund (GLD) 372.52 −0.79% Down on the day, up 4.71% over five sessions

Read this table as a map of what moved Brazil, because our scan holds no verified moves for individual B3 companies today and we name none. The live market board carries the closes.

Two forces pulled in opposite directions. A stronger dollar and higher yields squeeze emerging markets, while a falling fear gauge invites buyers back.

Gold’s fund slipped 0.79% on the day, a sign that investors were reaching for shares rather than safe havens. Its 4.71% gain over five sessions shows how nervous the week had been.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.39% IPC Mexico +0.43% IPSA Chile +0.68% Merval Argentina −0.6% COLCAP Colombia +0.03%

Brazil and Chile led, while Argentina’s Merval had the roughest day with a fall of 0.6% in thin holiday trading. Mexico’s IPC rose 0.43% and Colombia’s COLCAP was flat at +0.03%. The live market board above carries the closes.

Currencies split too. The Mexican peso strengthened, with USD/MXN down 0.79% at 18.607, and the Chilean peso firmed, with USD/CLP down 0.29% at 975.74.

The Colombian peso weakened, with the dollar up 0.34% at 3,238. Argentina’s rate was unchanged at 1,545.

For a reader in Sao Paulo, the real’s 10.39% slide over 20 sessions makes imports and foreign holidays dearer, while exporters are better paid. For Mexico City and Santiago, the dollar’s rise looked contained.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the nearest resistance for the Ibovespa is the round 170,000 mark just above Friday’s 168,498 close. Beyond it lies the 9 October peak at 209,067.

Support starts at the round 160,000 level, and below it sits the 12-month low of 153,339 from 6 November 2025, which the index closed 9.9% above on Friday.

For the real, 5.50 per dollar is the round line the currency has just crossed. The ceiling is the 12-month high of 5.59 from 22 December 2025, and the low of 4.89 on 11 May 2026 shows how far the currency has travelled.

RT’s own price history since 2007 holds 18 earlier cases of the dollar climbing at least as fast against the real as the 10.39% rise over 20 sessions now. In only 6 of them (33%) was the dollar higher 20 sessions later.

The median change was −1.3%, and the range ran from −11.4% to +29.5% — and history is not a forecast.

07 What to watch

US interest-rate bets: Whether fear of higher American rates fades; the dollar index at 102.28 and the 10-year yield at 4.87% are the gauges.

Whether fear of higher American rates fades; the dollar index at 102.28 and the 10-year yield at 4.87% are the gauges. The real at 5.59: A close above the 12-month high of 5.59 would signal a new phase of currency weakness, while a move back below 5.50 would suggest relief.

A close above the 12-month high of 5.59 would signal a new phase of currency weakness, while a move back below 5.50 would suggest relief. Ibovespa at 170,000: A close above the round mark would confirm the bounce, while a drop below 160,000 would reopen the road toward the 12-month low of 153,339.

A close above the round mark would confirm the bounce, while a drop below 160,000 would reopen the road toward the 12-month low of 153,339. Brazil’s fiscal and rate signals: Fiscal worries about the next presidential term and the Selic path after Copom’s pause both set the cost of money.

Background: Brazil Stocks Slip 0.8% on Wall Street Rout.

Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 1.23% as Real Gains.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Ibovespa close on Friday?

It rose 1.39% to 168,498 points. It remains 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.

Why did Brazilian shares rise despite strong US jobs data?

Wall Street’s tech rebound and a 9.01% drop in the VIX fear gauge lifted risk appetite. Bargain-hunting after a 17.52% fall in 20 sessions likely helped, at medium confidence.

What is the dollar-real exchange rate?

The real closed at 5.5053 per US dollar, unchanged on the day. That is the dollar’s highest close in at least six months.

Is the sell-off over?

Not yet confirmed. One rising session is a pause, and the index needs to hold above 160,000 and clear 170,000 to suggest a turn.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

Daily series ← Previous session: November 5, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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