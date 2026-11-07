Brazil Stocks Rise 1.39% on Tech Rebound | Brazil Market Report, Nov 6
Key Facts
- Brazil’s Ibovespa, the main stock index, rose 1.39% to 168,498, yet it still sits 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.
- The real held at 5.5053 per US dollar, the dollar’s highest close in at least six months after a 10.39% climb over 20 sessions.
- A strong US jobs report revived fears of higher American interest rates, sending the dollar index up 0.72% and the US 10-year Treasury yield (the return on American government loans) to 4.87%.
- Wall Street’s tech rebound lifted appetite for risk, with the Nasdaq up 1.09% and the VIX fear gauge down 9.01% to 25.64.
- History offers mild comfort on the currency: after 18 earlier dollar jumps this large, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in only 6.
Today’s Focus
Brazil’s stock market had a good Friday at the end of a brutal month. The Ibovespa, the country’s main stock index, rose 1.39% to 168,498 points — but it is still 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.
The rise came on a day when the news looked unfriendly. A stronger-than-expected US jobs report revived fears that American interest rates might go up rather than down, which normally hurts emerging markets like Brazil.
Brazil followed New York instead, where technology shares recovered from a wobble. The real, Brazil’s currency, closed at 5.5053 per US dollar, unchanged on the day but the dollar’s highest close in at least six months.
Think of it as a firm hand on a slipping rope: the index fell 17.52% over 20 sessions, so one good day steadies the climber without pulling him up.
What matters today. A one-day bounce after a 17.52% fall in 20 sessions is a pause, not yet a turn, and the dollar’s grip on the real is the thing to watch.
01 The session in one read
Friday was a good day for Brazilian shares, and a surprising one. The Ibovespa rose 1.39% to close at 168,498 points.
The surprise was the backdrop. A US jobs report came in stronger than economists expected, and that tends to push the dollar up and make investors nervous about borrowing costs worldwide. The US jobs report showed 165,000 new jobs in October against about 65,000 expected, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%.
Brazil nevertheless took its cue from New York, where chip and technology shares recovered earlier losses. The Nasdaq, the US index dominated by tech companies, gained 1.09%.
The real finished at 5.5053 per US dollar, flat on the day at +0.00%. That is still the dollar’s highest close against the real in at least six months.
The evidence for a lasting recovery is thin: only one rising session in a row, a currency at a six-month low, and a US rate scare still in the air. The evidence for relief is real too, because New York’s fear gauge fell 9.01% and the index had already dropped 17.52% over 20 sessions.
Our best reading is a relief bounce inside a wider correction, not the start of a new uptrend. The variable to watch is whether American rate fears keep lifting the dollar index, now at 102.28.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Ibovespa
|168,498
|+1.39%
|Brazil’s main stock index; a bounce after a steep fall
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not in our verified data
|USD/BRL (reais per US dollar)
|5.5053
|+0.00%
|Flat on the day; highest close in at least six months
|12-month high, Ibovespa
|209,067 (9 October 2026)
|−19.4%
|Index now sits this far below its peak
|12-month low, Ibovespa
|153,339 (6 November 2025)
|+9.9%
|Index now sits this far above its low
|12-month high, USD/BRL
|5.59 (22 December 2025)
|−1.5%
|Dollar is this far below its yearly high
|Key level to watch
|170,000 points
|—
|Round number just above Friday’s close
The table shows a market that bounced but did not recover. At 168,498 the Ibovespa is 9.9% above its 12-month low of 153,339, yet 19.4% below its 9 October peak.
Over 20 sessions the index fell 17.52%, and over 5 sessions it is down 0.41%. Friday’s gain is one small step back up a steep staircase.
Over 60 sessions the index is up 0.4%, which means the October spike and collapse together look like a round trip. The currency tells a similar story: the dollar is up 10.39% against the real over 20 sessions and up 1.23% over five. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Brazil — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
168,498.45
+1.39%
+9.89%
166,191.45
169,073
165,910
—
USD/BRL
5.50
-0.17%
+2.56%
5.51
5.50
5.50
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
PETR4
45.36
-1.28%
+46.28%
45.95
46.11
44.96
48,070,100
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
-2.23%
62.67
64.28
62.02
19,033,100
ITUB4
40.53
+1.40%
+4.03%
39.97
41.01
39.87
27,994,400
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
-24.10%
13.77
14.22
13.74
45,455,000
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
-25.07%
16.49
17.17
16.43
30,737,600
B3SA3
14.39
+0.21%
+9.85%
14.36
14.58
14.11
34,510,800
ABEV3
15.48
+0.00%
+18.35%
15.48
15.60
15.32
29,624,400
WEGE3
48.19
-0.23%
+9.75%
48.30
48.83
47.32
13,176,900
PRIO3
60.48
-1.72%
+57.25%
61.54
62.57
60.01
12,597,500
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
+9.76%
52.29
53.42
50.10
13,908,400
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
-26.39%
29.07
30.53
28.18
22,414,400
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
-47.66%
14.06
15.19
13.80
4,143,600
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
-48.12%
4.05
4.52
4.01
27,297,200
GGBR4
24.15
+0.67%
+26.31%
23.99
24.52
23.86
22,736,700
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%
+40.16%
26.32
26.84
26.10
7,781,400
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — Wall Street’s rebound outweighed US rate worries
Three forces mattered, in this order. The first and heaviest was New York, with high confidence.
The S&P 500, the benchmark of America’s 500 biggest listed companies, rose 0.31%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.09%. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 9.01% to 25.64.
Brazil’s market usually moves with global appetite for risk, so calmer nerves abroad gave local buyers cover. The second cause, with medium confidence, is bargain-hunting after a 17.52% fall in 20 sessions.
The third, with lower confidence, is a local tax detail. Brazil’s new selective tax — an extra levy on goods seen as harmful to health or the environment — will carry a temporary zero rate for mined minerals through 2027, easing a worry for a sector that weighs heavily on the index.
Against this, the usual drivers pointed the other way. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28, and the US 10-year Treasury yield — the return on American government loans — rose 3 basis points to 4.87%, where a basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.
Oil is a mixed signal: the oil fund we track rose 0.13% but is down 12.10% over five sessions. Official EIA data put US commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels for the week to 30 October, 0.9 million lower than the week before (EIA weekly report).
The local backdrop is cautious. Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, paused this week after five straight cuts to the Selic, the benchmark interest rate, citing rising inflation expectations, a slowing economy and international uncertainty.
So the drivers disagree with the move, and our best-supported explanation, at medium confidence, is that tech relief and oversold buying beat rate worries for one day.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|US dollar index
|102.28
|+0.72%
|The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies
|Nasdaq
|24,579
|+1.09%
|Tech rebound set the tone for risk appetite
|S&P 500
|7,377
|+0.31%
|Broad US market edged higher
|Dow Jones
|51,286
|−0.46%
|Only major US index to fall
|VIX fear gauge
|25.64
|−9.01%
|Nerves eased, though it is still elevated
|US 10-year yield
|4.87%
|+3 basis points
|Borrowing costs crept higher after the jobs data
|Oil fund (USO)
|148.41
|+0.13%
|Down 12.10% over five sessions
|Gold fund (GLD)
|372.52
|−0.79%
|Down on the day, up 4.71% over five sessions
Read this table as a map of what moved Brazil, because our scan holds no verified moves for individual B3 companies today and we name none. The live market board carries the closes.
Two forces pulled in opposite directions. A stronger dollar and higher yields squeeze emerging markets, while a falling fear gauge invites buyers back.
Gold’s fund slipped 0.79% on the day, a sign that investors were reaching for shares rather than safe havens. Its 4.71% gain over five sessions shows how nervous the week had been.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+1.39%
|IPC
|Mexico
|+0.43%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.68%
|Merval
|Argentina
|−0.6%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|+0.03%
Brazil and Chile led, while Argentina’s Merval had the roughest day with a fall of 0.6% in thin holiday trading. Mexico’s IPC rose 0.43% and Colombia’s COLCAP was flat at +0.03%. The live market board above carries the closes.
Currencies split too. The Mexican peso strengthened, with USD/MXN down 0.79% at 18.607, and the Chilean peso firmed, with USD/CLP down 0.29% at 975.74.
The Colombian peso weakened, with the dollar up 0.34% at 3,238. Argentina’s rate was unchanged at 1,545.
For a reader in Sao Paulo, the real’s 10.39% slide over 20 sessions makes imports and foreign holidays dearer, while exporters are better paid. For Mexico City and Santiago, the dollar’s rise looked contained.
06 The technical picture
On the chart, the nearest resistance for the Ibovespa is the round 170,000 mark just above Friday’s 168,498 close. Beyond it lies the 9 October peak at 209,067.
Support starts at the round 160,000 level, and below it sits the 12-month low of 153,339 from 6 November 2025, which the index closed 9.9% above on Friday.
For the real, 5.50 per dollar is the round line the currency has just crossed. The ceiling is the 12-month high of 5.59 from 22 December 2025, and the low of 4.89 on 11 May 2026 shows how far the currency has travelled.
RT’s own price history since 2007 holds 18 earlier cases of the dollar climbing at least as fast against the real as the 10.39% rise over 20 sessions now. In only 6 of them (33%) was the dollar higher 20 sessions later.
The median change was −1.3%, and the range ran from −11.4% to +29.5% — and history is not a forecast.
07 What to watch
- US interest-rate bets: Whether fear of higher American rates fades; the dollar index at 102.28 and the 10-year yield at 4.87% are the gauges.
- The real at 5.59: A close above the 12-month high of 5.59 would signal a new phase of currency weakness, while a move back below 5.50 would suggest relief.
- Ibovespa at 170,000: A close above the round mark would confirm the bounce, while a drop below 160,000 would reopen the road toward the 12-month low of 153,339.
- Brazil’s fiscal and rate signals: Fiscal worries about the next presidential term and the Selic path after Copom’s pause both set the cost of money.
Background: Brazil Stocks Slip 0.8% on Wall Street Rout.
Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 1.23% as Real Gains.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Ibovespa close on Friday?
It rose 1.39% to 168,498 points. It remains 19.4% below its 9 October peak of 209,067.
Why did Brazilian shares rise despite strong US jobs data?
Wall Street’s tech rebound and a 9.01% drop in the VIX fear gauge lifted risk appetite. Bargain-hunting after a 17.52% fall in 20 sessions likely helped, at medium confidence.
What is the dollar-real exchange rate?
The real closed at 5.5053 per US dollar, unchanged on the day. That is the dollar’s highest close in at least six months.
Is the sell-off over?
Not yet confirmed. One rising session is a pause, and the index needs to hold above 160,000 and clear 170,000 to suggest a turn.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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