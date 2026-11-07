Verstappen Starts Brazil Race From the Back

File photo: Max Verstappen, four-time Formula 1 champion.

Formula 1 · São Paulo Grand Prix

Published Saturday, 7 November, 10:50 a.m. ET (12:50 p.m. São Paulo) · Source: Red Bull Racing, Formula 1 timetable

Max Verstappen is about to lose his grid place before the lights even go out. Red Bull is fitting a new power unit, the engine plus its hybrid parts, to his car, and he will start Sunday’s Brazilian race from the back.

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Key Facts What: Red Bull is fitting a new power unit (engine plus hybrid parts) to Verstappen’s car.

Result: He starts from the back of the grid, whatever happens in qualifying.

Qualifying: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. São Paulo), at Interlagos.

Race: Sunday, noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo).

This story is part of our coverage of the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mercedes Can Seal F1 Team Title in Brazil

In plain English Each Formula 1 driver may use only a set number of engines per season. Use more, and the driver drops places on the starting grid, so Red Bull has chosen to take the penalty at a track where overtaking is possible.

Red Bull Takes the Penalty at Interlagos

Red Bull will fit a new power unit to Verstappen’s car, the RB22, for the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026, the Formula 1 race at Interlagos, the São Paulo circuit. The change means the Dutch driver will start at the back of the grid on Sunday.

Qualifying, the one-lap shootout that sets the grid, will not change that. It decides only the order of the other cars.

The team made the call after problems in practice on Friday, 6 November, when Verstappen complained about his car.

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Why Red Bull Is Not Panicking

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull’s team principal, told Sky Sports, the British broadcaster, that Verstappen “will start from the back, a position he knows very well here after the last two years.” He added: “He’s done a few miracles in the past.

We’re sure he’ll do a few more this year.” He has a point. In 2024, Verstappen won the São Paulo race from 17th on the grid, one of the great comebacks of his career.

The Weekend Clock

Final practice ran on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET (11:30 a.m. São Paulo). Qualifying follows at 1:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. São Paulo), and the race starts Sunday at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo).

Brazil is two hours ahead of New York after the US clocks changed on 1 November. That puts the race in the late-morning slot for American viewers.

What It Means for US Readers

Americans watching the race live should expect a very different Verstappen story from the usual front-row one. Rivals who start at the front gain, and the risk sits with Red Bull if the fix does not work.

Apple TV, the streaming service that holds the exclusive US rights, shows every session.

What Is Not Known

Reports from Brazil said the FIA, motor racing’s governing body, had not yet confirmed the change or which parts are involved. The exact grid slot, and whether he must start from the pit lane, are also open.

We will update the story when the FIA publishes the official grid.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will Verstappen start in São Paulo?

At the back of the grid, because Red Bull is fitting a new power unit. That holds whatever he does in qualifying.

When is the São Paulo Grand Prix?

The race starts Sunday, 8 November, at noon ET (2:00 p.m. São Paulo). Qualifying is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Sources: Formula 1 race page · FIA · Red Bull Racing statements to Sky Sports.