Mexico Stocks Rise 0.43% After Rate Cut | Mexico Market Report, Nov 6

Key Facts Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, rose 0.43% to 71,394, its fourth straight gain , extending a climb that has added 9.86% over 20 sessions.

, extending a climb that has added 9.86% over 20 sessions. The peso gained 0.79% against the US dollar , with USD/MXN settling at 18.61 pesos per dollar even though the dollar index rose 0.72%.

, with USD/MXN settling at 18.61 pesos per dollar even though the dollar index rose 0.72%. Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, surprised markets by cutting its benchmark rate to 6.25% from 6.50% , in a 3-2 vote that analysts had not expected.

, in a 3-2 vote that analysts had not expected. The IPC sits 0.3% below its 12-month high of 71,601 , and 15.8% above its 12-month low of 61,672 set on 20 November 2025.

, and 15.8% above its 12-month low of 61,672 set on 20 November 2025. Beneath the surface the board was mixed, with América Móvil (telecoms) up 1.3% and Walmex (Walmart’s Mexican arm) up 1.2%, while Banorte (a bank) fell 1.0% and Grupo México (miner and railway) slipped 0.9%.

Today’s Focus Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, rose 0.43% to 71,394 — its fourth straight gain, in a run that has lifted it 9.86% over 20 sessions. The peso gained too: the dollar fell 0.79% to 18.61 pesos, so the local currency clawed back ground. The backdrop is Banxico’s surprise decision on Thursday to cut its benchmark interest rate to 6.25% from 6.50%. The board split 3-2, and economists had expected no change at all. A lower rate usually weakens a currency and flatters stocks, and the market spent the week digesting both effects. Friday’s session showed the market still had momentum. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a newcomer, the message is simple: Mexico is near a 12-month high on stocks, but the peso is no longer the easy winner it was earlier in the year. What matters today. The index is 0.3% below its 12-month high, so the next move depends on whether the peso can hold near 18.61 without the rate cut driving it back towards 19.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s stock market took another step up on Friday, and its currency gained too. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of Mexico’s largest listed companies — closed at 71,394, up 0.43%.

The peso, meanwhile, strengthened: the US dollar fell 0.79% to 18.61 pesos. Both moves came a day after Banxico’s surprise rate cut.

Think of the IPC as a thermometer for Mexican corporate confidence. After four straight gains, the market looks to be shrugging off the rate cut rather than fearing it.

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Assessment — Momentum, not a pause MEDIUM The evidence favours continued momentum. The IPC is 15.8% above its 12-month low and only 0.3% below its high, and the peso gained even as the dollar index rose, which suggests local buyers rather than global flows drove the day. The weight of analyst opinion still leans towards a weaker peso over time, which keeps this a medium-confidence call. The variable to watch is whether USD/MXN stays below its 12-month high of 18.87.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC 71,394 +0.43% Fourth straight gain Session range — — Not confirmed in the scan USD/MXN (pesos per dollar) 18.61 −0.79% Peso stronger on the day IPC vs 12-month range 61,672 to 71,601 — 0.3% below the high, 15.8% above the low USD/MXN vs 12-month range 16.89 to 18.87 — 1.4% below the high, 10.2% above the low Key technical level 71,601 resistance — Round number 70,000 is the nearest support

Read the table from the bottom up: the index lives in the upper part of its yearly range, while the dollar-peso rate sits close to its weakest point of the year. Both facts say the same thing — Mexican stocks are priced for good news, and the currency is carrying more worry than the stock market.

The peso is a little tricky to read. A smaller USD/MXN number means a stronger peso, so the 0.79% fall in the rate is good news for the currency.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,393.57 +0.43% L 70,635day rangeH 71,469 +13.16% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Gold 4,075 -0.94% Sector heatmap · average move today Other +2.43% AMX ADR Consumer Staples +0.89% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Telecom +0.58% TELEVISA, AMX Materials -0.20% CEMEX Industrials -0.35% GAP, ASUR, OMA Mining -0.86% GMEXICO Financials -0.97% GFNORTE Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% Ibovespa168,498.45 +1.39% Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P/BMV IPC71,393.57 +0.43% Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P IPSA10,536.40 +0.68% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% MSCI COLCAP2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — WALMEX 54.20 +1.18% -12.80% 53.57 55.04 52.81 15,444,873 GMEXICO 217.12 -0.86% +38.23% 219.01 220.80 215.96 6,225,269 FEMSA 241.99 +0.16% +39.35% 241.60 242.40 237.05 1,167,481 CEMEX 20.15 -0.20% +6.60% 20.19 20.29 19.93 13,558,971 GFNORTE 209.00 -0.97% +17.77% 211.04 213.69 206.78 5,997,948 BIMBO 70.99 +2.04% +9.26% 69.57 71.27 68.09 3,196,042 TELEVISA 8.84 -0.11% -14.92% 8.85 8.88 8.52 5,460,712 AMX 23.93 +1.27% +13.98% 23.63 24.03 23.40 22,853,320 GAP 438.94 -0.74% +9.69% 442.23 446.49 435.00 716,186 ASUR 263.81 -0.23% -14.47% 264.42 266.36 259.76 48,123 OMA 255.55 -0.09% +4.68% 255.79 258.41 251.31 752,957 KOF 213.21 -0.94% +29.11% 215.23 219.99 209.68 1,087,870 GRUMA 262.18 +2.45% -18.38% 255.91 262.98 255.29 379,484 KIMBER 39.66 +0.46% +12.91% 39.48 40.02 39.30 3,438,027 AMX ADR 25.72 +2.43% +10.53% 25.11 25.77 24.90 2,491,825 Largest moves today GRUMA 262.18 +2.45% AMX ADR 25.72 +2.43% BIMBO 70.99 +2.04% AMX 23.93 +1.27% WALMEX 54.20 +1.18% GFNORTE 209.00 -0.97% KOF 213.21 -0.94% GMEXICO 217.12 -0.86% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.43%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Other led, while Financials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins Read →

03 Why it moved — Banxico’s surprise cut and a stronger dollar

First cause, and the heaviest: Banxico cut its benchmark rate to 6.25% from 6.50% in a 3-2 vote, which analysts had not forecast. Confidence: high. The decision divided the central bank’s board and drew criticism from economists who had warned about the peso.

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Many desks expect the peso to weaken over time because the cut narrows the gap between Mexican and US interest rates.

Second cause, medium confidence: the peso’s rebound looks like a bargain-hunting bounce after Thursday’s sell-off. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28 and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate on US government borrowing, reached 4.87%, yet the peso still gained — so the move was local, not global.

Third cause, medium confidence: nervous global markets. The S&P 500 is down 2.68% over five sessions to 7,377 after a tech-led sell-off earlier in the week, and the VIX fear gauge eased 9.01% to 25.64 on the day. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, is down 12.10% over five sessions, a drop that normally hurts Mexican public finances.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo México $84m traded −0.6% Miner and railway operator; most traded Banorte — −1.0% Bank; lower rates squeeze lending margins Walmex — +1.2% Walmart’s Mexican arm; defensive favourite América Móvil — +1.3% Telecoms giant Arca Continental — +1.7% Coca-Cola bottler Femsa — +0.2% Owner of OXXO convenience stores Cemex — −0.2% Cement maker; flat Volaris — +7.9% Low-cost airline; biggest gainer Peñoles — +2.4% Silver and gold miner Asur — −0.8% Airport operator for Cancún and the southeast

The split is revealing: banks lost ground while consumer and telecoms names gained. Banorte’s 1.0% fall is the natural reaction to a rate cut, because banks earn less when borrowing costs fall — medium confidence, as the scan gives no company-specific news.

Volaris jumped 7.9% and the restaurant operator Alsea rose 4.5%, a sign that investors still like businesses tied to everyday spending and travel. Asur, the airport operator, slipped 0.8%, a reminder that not every travel stock joined the party.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.39% IPSA Chile +0.68% COLCAP Colombia +0.03% BVL Perú Peru −0.38% Merval Argentina −0.6%

Latin America moved in different directions: Brazil’s Ibovespa gained 1.39% and Chile’s IPSA gained 0.68%, while Argentina’s Merval fell 0.6% in thin holiday trading. Mexico’s 0.43% gain sat behind those of Brazil and Chile.

For the region the lesson is currency. The Mexican peso gained 0.79% against the dollar, while Colombia’s peso weakened as USD/COP rose 0.34% to 3,238, and the Chilean peso gained as USD/CLP fell 0.29% to 975.74. The live market board above carries the full closes.

06 The technical picture

The chart story is tidy. Resistance — a ceiling where buyers have previously run out of energy — sits at the 12-month high of 71,601, only 0.3% above Friday’s close.

Support — a floor where buyers have previously stepped in — is the round number 70,000, with the 12-month low of 61,672 as the far safety net. On the currency side, the line to watch is the 12-month high for USD/MXN at 18.87; a break above it would mean the peso’s worst level in a year.

History offers a mild lesson, not a forecast. In the 21 earlier cases since 2007 when the IPC rose at least 9.2% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of 21 cases — 52% — with a median gain of 0.4% and a worst loss of 12.9%.

07 What to watch

USD/MXN at 18.87: The 12-month high for the dollar against the peso; a break above it would signal that the rate-cut worries are winning.

The 12-month high for the dollar against the peso; a break above it would signal that the rate-cut worries are winning. IPC at 71,601: The 12-month high for the index, only 0.3% away; a close above it would confirm the rally has legs.

The 12-month high for the index, only 0.3% away; a close above it would confirm the rally has legs. Peso positioning: The weekly report from the US futures regulator (the CFTC) on speculative peso bets shows whether traders are leaning for or against the currency.

The weekly report from the US futures regulator (the CFTC) on speculative peso bets shows whether traders are leaning for or against the currency. Banxico’s next steps: Whether the board’s 3-2 split widens in coming decisions, since the market is hunting for signals on how many more cuts are coming.

Background: Mexico Stocks Edge Up 0.3% on Rate Cut.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 1.71% to Six-Month High.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Mexican peso gain on Friday?

The US dollar fell 0.79% to 18.61 pesos, which looks like a rebound after Thursday’s sell-off that followed Banxico’s surprise rate cut. The dollar index rose 0.72% that day, so the peso’s strength was local rather than a global trend.

What did Banxico do?

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its benchmark interest rate to 6.25% from 6.50% in a 3-2 vote, a move analysts had not forecast.

Where is the IPC relative to its yearly range?

At 71,394 it is 0.3% below its 12-month high of 71,601 and 15.8% above its 12-month low of 61,672.

What should a traveller or expat take from this?

A stronger peso on the day is good for visitors, but the rate cut narrows the gap with US rates, which can weaken the peso over time.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

Daily series ← Previous session: November 5, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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