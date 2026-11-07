Mexico Stocks Rise 0.43% After Rate Cut | Mexico Market Report, Nov 6
Key Facts
- Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, rose 0.43% to 71,394, its fourth straight gain, extending a climb that has added 9.86% over 20 sessions.
- The peso gained 0.79% against the US dollar, with USD/MXN settling at 18.61 pesos per dollar even though the dollar index rose 0.72%.
- Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, surprised markets by cutting its benchmark rate to 6.25% from 6.50%, in a 3-2 vote that analysts had not expected.
- The IPC sits 0.3% below its 12-month high of 71,601, and 15.8% above its 12-month low of 61,672 set on 20 November 2025.
- Beneath the surface the board was mixed, with América Móvil (telecoms) up 1.3% and Walmex (Walmart’s Mexican arm) up 1.2%, while Banorte (a bank) fell 1.0% and Grupo México (miner and railway) slipped 0.9%.
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s main stock index, the S&P/BMV IPC, rose 0.43% to 71,394 — its fourth straight gain, in a run that has lifted it 9.86% over 20 sessions. The peso gained too: the dollar fell 0.79% to 18.61 pesos, so the local currency clawed back ground.
The backdrop is Banxico’s surprise decision on Thursday to cut its benchmark interest rate to 6.25% from 6.50%. The board split 3-2, and economists had expected no change at all.
A lower rate usually weakens a currency and flatters stocks, and the market spent the week digesting both effects. Friday’s session showed the market still had momentum.
For a newcomer, the message is simple: Mexico is near a 12-month high on stocks, but the peso is no longer the easy winner it was earlier in the year.
What matters today. The index is 0.3% below its 12-month high, so the next move depends on whether the peso can hold near 18.61 without the rate cut driving it back towards 19.
01 The session in one read
Mexico’s stock market took another step up on Friday, and its currency gained too. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of Mexico’s largest listed companies — closed at 71,394, up 0.43%.
The peso, meanwhile, strengthened: the US dollar fell 0.79% to 18.61 pesos. Both moves came a day after Banxico’s surprise rate cut.
Think of the IPC as a thermometer for Mexican corporate confidence. After four straight gains, the market looks to be shrugging off the rate cut rather than fearing it.
The evidence favours continued momentum. The IPC is 15.8% above its 12-month low and only 0.3% below its high, and the peso gained even as the dollar index rose, which suggests local buyers rather than global flows drove the day.
The weight of analyst opinion still leans towards a weaker peso over time, which keeps this a medium-confidence call. The variable to watch is whether USD/MXN stays below its 12-month high of 18.87.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC
|71,394
|+0.43%
|Fourth straight gain
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not confirmed in the scan
|USD/MXN (pesos per dollar)
|18.61
|−0.79%
|Peso stronger on the day
|IPC vs 12-month range
|61,672 to 71,601
|—
|0.3% below the high, 15.8% above the low
|USD/MXN vs 12-month range
|16.89 to 18.87
|—
|1.4% below the high, 10.2% above the low
|Key technical level
|71,601 resistance
|—
|Round number 70,000 is the nearest support
Read the table from the bottom up: the index lives in the upper part of its yearly range, while the dollar-peso rate sits close to its weakest point of the year. Both facts say the same thing — Mexican stocks are priced for good news, and the currency is carrying more worry than the stock market.
The peso is a little tricky to read. A smaller USD/MXN number means a stronger peso, so the 0.79% fall in the rate is good news for the currency. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
71,393.57
+0.43%
+13.16%
71,087.56
71,469
70,635
145,640,378
USD/MXN
18.60
-0.84%
+0.04%
18.76
18.81
18.57
—
WALMEX
54.20
+1.18%
-12.80%
53.57
55.04
52.81
15,444,873
GMEXICO
217.12
-0.86%
+38.23%
219.01
220.80
215.96
6,225,269
FEMSA
241.99
+0.16%
+39.35%
241.60
242.40
237.05
1,167,481
CEMEX
20.15
-0.20%
+6.60%
20.19
20.29
19.93
13,558,971
GFNORTE
209.00
-0.97%
+17.77%
211.04
213.69
206.78
5,997,948
BIMBO
70.99
+2.04%
+9.26%
69.57
71.27
68.09
3,196,042
TELEVISA
8.84
-0.11%
-14.92%
8.85
8.88
8.52
5,460,712
AMX
23.93
+1.27%
+13.98%
23.63
24.03
23.40
22,853,320
GAP
438.94
-0.74%
+9.69%
442.23
446.49
435.00
716,186
ASUR
263.81
-0.23%
-14.47%
264.42
266.36
259.76
48,123
OMA
255.55
-0.09%
+4.68%
255.79
258.41
251.31
752,957
KOF
213.21
-0.94%
+29.11%
215.23
219.99
209.68
1,087,870
GRUMA
262.18
+2.45%
-18.38%
255.91
262.98
255.29
379,484
KIMBER
39.66
+0.46%
+12.91%
39.48
40.02
39.30
3,438,027
AMX ADR
25.72
+2.43%
+10.53%
25.11
25.77
24.90
2,491,825
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — Banxico’s surprise cut and a stronger dollar
First cause, and the heaviest: Banxico cut its benchmark rate to 6.25% from 6.50% in a 3-2 vote, which analysts had not forecast. Confidence: high. The decision divided the central bank’s board and drew criticism from economists who had warned about the peso.
Many desks expect the peso to weaken over time because the cut narrows the gap between Mexican and US interest rates.
Second cause, medium confidence: the peso’s rebound looks like a bargain-hunting bounce after Thursday’s sell-off. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28 and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the interest rate on US government borrowing, reached 4.87%, yet the peso still gained — so the move was local, not global.
Third cause, medium confidence: nervous global markets. The S&P 500 is down 2.68% over five sessions to 7,377 after a tech-led sell-off earlier in the week, and the VIX fear gauge eased 9.01% to 25.64 on the day. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, is down 12.10% over five sessions, a drop that normally hurts Mexican public finances.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Grupo México
|$84m traded
|−0.6%
|Miner and railway operator; most traded
|Banorte
|—
|−1.0%
|Bank; lower rates squeeze lending margins
|Walmex
|—
|+1.2%
|Walmart’s Mexican arm; defensive favourite
|América Móvil
|—
|+1.3%
|Telecoms giant
|Arca Continental
|—
|+1.7%
|Coca-Cola bottler
|Femsa
|—
|+0.2%
|Owner of OXXO convenience stores
|Cemex
|—
|−0.2%
|Cement maker; flat
|Volaris
|—
|+7.9%
|Low-cost airline; biggest gainer
|Peñoles
|—
|+2.4%
|Silver and gold miner
|Asur
|—
|−0.8%
|Airport operator for Cancún and the southeast
The split is revealing: banks lost ground while consumer and telecoms names gained. Banorte’s 1.0% fall is the natural reaction to a rate cut, because banks earn less when borrowing costs fall — medium confidence, as the scan gives no company-specific news.
Volaris jumped 7.9% and the restaurant operator Alsea rose 4.5%, a sign that investors still like businesses tied to everyday spending and travel. Asur, the airport operator, slipped 0.8%, a reminder that not every travel stock joined the party.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+1.39%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.68%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|+0.03%
|BVL Perú
|Peru
|−0.38%
|Merval
|Argentina
|−0.6%
Latin America moved in different directions: Brazil’s Ibovespa gained 1.39% and Chile’s IPSA gained 0.68%, while Argentina’s Merval fell 0.6% in thin holiday trading. Mexico’s 0.43% gain sat behind those of Brazil and Chile.
For the region the lesson is currency. The Mexican peso gained 0.79% against the dollar, while Colombia’s peso weakened as USD/COP rose 0.34% to 3,238, and the Chilean peso gained as USD/CLP fell 0.29% to 975.74. The live market board above carries the full closes.
06 The technical picture
The chart story is tidy. Resistance — a ceiling where buyers have previously run out of energy — sits at the 12-month high of 71,601, only 0.3% above Friday’s close.
Support — a floor where buyers have previously stepped in — is the round number 70,000, with the 12-month low of 61,672 as the far safety net. On the currency side, the line to watch is the 12-month high for USD/MXN at 18.87; a break above it would mean the peso’s worst level in a year.
History offers a mild lesson, not a forecast. In the 21 earlier cases since 2007 when the IPC rose at least 9.2% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 11 of 21 cases — 52% — with a median gain of 0.4% and a worst loss of 12.9%.
07 What to watch
- USD/MXN at 18.87: The 12-month high for the dollar against the peso; a break above it would signal that the rate-cut worries are winning.
- IPC at 71,601: The 12-month high for the index, only 0.3% away; a close above it would confirm the rally has legs.
- Peso positioning: The weekly report from the US futures regulator (the CFTC) on speculative peso bets shows whether traders are leaning for or against the currency.
- Banxico’s next steps: Whether the board’s 3-2 split widens in coming decisions, since the market is hunting for signals on how many more cuts are coming.
Background: Mexico Stocks Edge Up 0.3% on Rate Cut.
Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 1.71% to Six-Month High.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Mexican peso gain on Friday?
The US dollar fell 0.79% to 18.61 pesos, which looks like a rebound after Thursday’s sell-off that followed Banxico’s surprise rate cut. The dollar index rose 0.72% that day, so the peso’s strength was local rather than a global trend.
What did Banxico do?
Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its benchmark interest rate to 6.25% from 6.50% in a 3-2 vote, a move analysts had not forecast.
Where is the IPC relative to its yearly range?
At 71,394 it is 0.3% below its 12-month high of 71,601 and 15.8% above its 12-month low of 61,672.
What should a traveller or expat take from this?
A stronger peso on the day is good for visitors, but the rate cut narrows the gap with US rates, which can weaken the peso over time.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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